Fmr US Rep Jo Bonner named Kay Ivey chief of staff as Steve Pelham takes job at Auburn University

In a move that had been rumored for the last few weeks, former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner has assumed the role as chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey.

Last November after Ivey was elected to a full term, Bonner was named a senior adviser to Ivey.

Bonner is replacing outgoing chief of staff Steve Pelham, who will become Auburn University’s vice president for economic development and the chief of staff to Auburn University President Steven Leath.



“Steve has been a close friend and a trusted confidant for a number of years and has provided our office with outstanding leadership,” Ivey said in a statement announcing the move. “When we made the transition to the Governor’s Office in 2017, Steve was responsible for leading the effort to make certain the Ivey Administration was up and running on day one. He has maintained that level of commitment to our organization, structure and focus to details throughout our first term together.”

Before becoming Ivey’s senior advisor, Bonner served six terms representing Alabama’s first congressional district. Shortly thereafter, he served as vice chancellor for economic development for the University of Alabama System.

“Likewise, Jo brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our administration, and I know we aren’t going to miss a step as my cabinet, staff and I work, every day, to honor the support and confidence the people of Alabama gave us last November,” Ivey said.

Bonner also served as chief of staff and press secretary for former U.S. Rep. Sonny Callahan before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002.

“Jo Bonner is a respected leader and a known quantity in Washington and throughout Alabama,” Ivey added. “We knew he would be a valuable addition to our team when I announced he was joining us last month.”

