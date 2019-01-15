Buffalo Rock sues PepsiCo to protect its Alabama territories

Alabama-based beverage company Buffalo Rock announced today that it has filed suit against PepsiCo.

In a company statement, Buffalo Rock cited violation of franchise agreements and intrusion into exclusive territories as the events that precipitated the lawsuit.



“For years, we have tried to resolve this issue by working proactively with PepsiCo to address our ongoing concerns,” the company said. “Unfortunately, after years of discussions with PepsiCo, the problem has not been resolved, and we feel we have no choice but to file suit to protect our Company and our employees.”

Having been in business for 118 years, Buffalo Rock is one of the state’s largest employers and an iconic brand among Alabama consumers.

With 10 divisions and more than 2,000 employee-partners, Buffalo Rock is the largest independent single shareholder owned Pepsi bottler in the United States.

Buffalo Rock manufactures and sells almost one billion containers of product annually, according to company statistics.

The company recognized its own history and financial well-being, and that of its employees, while also speaking of a desire to favorably resolve its dispute with PepsiCo.

“We are a proud fourth generation family business that was founded in 1901,” said the company. “It is our responsibility to protect our company, our employees and their families, and the integrity of our franchise agreements. We hope and expect to resolve this issue favorably but in a way that allows us to continue our longstanding partnership with PepsiCo.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County.

