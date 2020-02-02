Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Flowers: Great three-man race to replace Byrne; Senate race in full gear

The first district Congressional race is probably the best race in the state in this year’s March 3 primary. The winner of the March 31 GOP primary runoff will go to Congress. The famous first district is a Republican congressional seat and has been since Jack Edwards won the seat in the Southern Goldwater landslide in 1964.

The bulk of the district population is in the two-county gulf coast counties of Baldwin and Mobile. It being the only gulf coast district in the state, they do have some local issues like red snapper fishing, and their infamous Bay 10 bridge and Bayway project. However, for the most part, the candidates are focusing on national issues like international affairs, gun control, health care, the environment, immigration and abortion. As is apropos for Republican Congressional candidates, they are all trying to tie themselves to Donald Trump.

There are three clear frontrunners, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, State Representative Chris Pringle and former State Senator Bill Hightower, all from Mobile. Commissioner Carl has been a Mobile County Commissioner since 2012. Pringle is a state legislator from Mobile. Bill Hightower served one term in the Alabama State Senate, then made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018. The three seem to be knotted in a close three-man race. It will be interesting to see which of the three make the two-man March 31 primary.

The seat is open because Bradley Bryne is running for the U.S. Senate. Byrne had to choose to either continue in his seat or go for the brass ring. Bryne is a very viable candidate in the Senate race. However former Senator Jeff Sessions is favored to lead the March 3 Primary and runoff, and then take back his U.S. Senate seat in the November general election.

Sessions will settle in for a six-year term. Probably his final. He is 73 years old and will be 74 when he takes office next January. Therefore, he will be a 74-year-old freshman senator. That is not the optimum age to become a U.S. Senator again.

Seniority is everything in Washington. Seniority still prevails dominantly. It is absolutely king. Sessions does not portray the national image and stature that our Senior Senator Richard Shelby enjoys, much less the power, prestige and ability to bring home the bacon to the Heart of Dixie. Indeed, during their 20 years of service together as our tandem in the Senate, Shelby has overshadowed Sessions not only in seniority but in power and accomplishments.

Actually, Sessions does not mind playing second fiddle to Shelby. He prefers it. During his 20 years in the Senate, he enjoyed playing the role of being the ultimate conservative ideologue. He was and will once again become one of the most conservative members of the Senate and will spend his time on social issues like immigration, abortion or other rightwing noneconomic issues. Sessions will be the darling of Fox News and will ask for his seat back on the Judiciary Committee, which does absolutely nothing for Alabama. Sessions does not really want to be effective. He is the ultimate ideologue.

Even though Sessions will be 74 in January of 2021, his chief rivals for the GOP nomination, Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne will be 66 and 65, respectively – not exactly spring chickens. Those are not the perfect ages to enter the U.S. Senate. By the same token, if by some remarkable miracle upset Doug Jones wins this year’s race, he would not be the perfect effective senator for Alabama as a 65-year-old Democrat.

Thank goodness for the Heart of Dixie we have Richard Shelby as our senior U.S. Senator. When you have the chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, you really do not need a second senator. Seniority is everything in Washington.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

33 mins ago

Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies

International World Games Association (IWGA) officials joined World Games 2021 Birmingham officials to unveil a new countdown clock and formally announce Legion Field as the site of the opening ceremonies.

Among those gathered for the unveiling on Jan. 24 at Legion Field were IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, IWGA President José Perurena López, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, World Games 2021 Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter and CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee Nick Sellers.

A livestream on the Legion Field video screen carried the unveiling of the newest countdown clock, which is on the Highland Avenue bridge on the northbound Elton B. Stephens Expressway.

“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that the Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Sellers. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling the World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”

“Birmingham advertises with the slogan ‘The World is Coming.’ And I can assure you that the world is looking forward to coming to Birmingham,” said Gossow. “I am certain that when everyone sets off for home after the Games, they will be feeling invigorated and overwhelmed by the action and the hospitality they experienced during the World Games 2021 in Birmingham.”

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

University of Alabama among Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

The University of Alabama was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, the only institution of higher education in the state of Alabama to receive the honor.

UA was the second-highest ranked employer in the state, after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and No. 21 nationally among institutions of higher education.

“It’s an honor for the University of Alabama to be named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” said Dr. G. Christine Taylor, UA vice president and associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion. “We have made strides and will continue to make greater strides in promoting an inclusive environment for all faculty, staff and students at the Capstone. This recognition by Forbes validates that we are on the right path.”

Forbes and Statista selected employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

UA’s performance was considered very solid and above average in all areas. The University’s indirect score and indicators were in the top 20%, and its leadership ratio and direct score were in the top third.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

3 hours ago

ACCA’s Brasfield calls for legislature to work to allow state inmates to be housed at county jails if needed on a short-term basis

Last week, the Alabama Department of Corrections closed portions of the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, which resulted in the relocation of 600 prisoners to other facilities.

According to Association of County Commissions of Alabama executive director Sonny Brasfield, had certain measures been in place, unoccupied bed space in county jails around the state could have been made available to house some of those inmates on a short-term basis.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Brasfield explained it was his hope that the legislature would consider a remedy that his organization and the Alabama Sheriffs Association are partnering on to make that scenario a reality.

“We had a meeting with the leadership of the sheriffs association this morning to be the finishing touches on a bill that we’ll have ready, not the first week but pretty soon, that we’re calling the inmate housing cooperative so we can set up a standard contract, a standard set of procedures, standard reimbursement practices – those kinds of things so that the counties that do have some extra bed space,” Brasfield said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And there are some around the state, that they can make that bed space available to the state on a short-term basis at a reasonable investment on the state’s part that would help address some of the issues that come up from time to time.”

“One of those has happened this week with some inmates that had to be moved out of Holman,” he continued. “If we had this process together right now, we’d be able to put the Department of Corrections in touch with sheriffs and county commissions that could help. So, on the one hand we are going to be asking for some relief. But on the other hand, we do have some other counties where we think we can bring some value to the table to help the state as well.”

Brasfield explained medical and security issues that needed to be worked through legislatively to make such cooperation between the state and the counties a reality.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

6 hours ago

Speaker McCutcheon: ‘People are wanting us to vote on a lottery’

With just days to go until the 2020 legislative session gavels into order in Montgomery, gambling remains one of the top issues in the eyes of the public for the Alabama legislature.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) acknowledged the public’s interest in gambling, in particular, the institution of a lottery.

However, McCutcheon also said you could not have the discussion of a lottery without recognizing all the other gaming interests in the state, including the casinos housing bingo machines that were legalized at the county level and the gaming legalized on Indian tribal land in the state.

“There are days that I may feel optimistic, then there are days that it just comes unraveled,” McCutcheon said on his level of optimism about the prospects of a lottery. “I think we’re at a point in Alabama, and I think the members of the legislature realize this — people are wanting us to vote on a lottery. We have heard it, and that sentiment has grown over the years. But the problem that we have with the lottery is that it is not just a lottery. You get other interests involved as such as the other local interests, and that’s what hurt us last year when we had the lottery on the floor that came from the Senate. It was the counties that are involved in county gambling, like the bingo machines and those kinds of things. You’ve got Macon County, Greene County, Lowndes County — you’ve got Jefferson County that comes into play. Because of that, they are always in the discussion with the lottery vote.”

“And now because of some initiatives from the Poarch Creek Indians — they’ve been running commercials now for a month or so — you’ve got that interest that has got people’s attention,” he continued. “So now, we’re looking at three issues — we can’t talk about the lottery without talking about the Poarch Creek issue. We can’t talk about the Poarch Creek issue without talking about the local issue. My objective here is to move forward with no certain piece of legislation as a priority — I want to emphasize that — but move forward and start bringing these groups to the table and let’s find out exactly where we are.”

The Madison County Republican noted the difficulties in reaching the thresholds required in the legislature needed to give the people a vote on a lottery, which has been one of the primary obstacles.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

7 hours ago

Roby: Today’s youth are tomorrow’s future

Education is one of the most critical components of our society today. It is how we formulate opinions and perspectives, gain exposure to different ideas and cultures, and develop new skills. With the knowledge and understanding gained from a solid education, we are able to learn how to be successful in our careers, family lives, and personal lives. Education also stimulates the whole country, furthering economic growth and stability. With education, one is able to take in the world around them and turn it into something better.

This past week, January 26 through February 1, was National School Choice Week as declared by the President. Governor Kay Ivey also issued a proclamation pronouncing the same timeframe as Alabama School Choice Week. During this week long initiative, schools, organizations, and individuals planned thousands of events across the state and country in order to raise public awareness of the value of school choice. It is extremely important that children throughout the nation are able to receive an education that best fits their needs. National School Choice Week highlights the many different K-12 education options that are available for our children and their families.

I am proud to join state and national leaders, parents, and students in recognizing this significant initiative. National School Choice Week addresses the many options available to families throughout the United States and in the Second District, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schooling programs, and home schooling programs. All of America’s children deserve an education that benefits, challenges, and motivates them regardless of their background. Because each individual was created to be unique and different, it is crucial that learning environments reflect and meet those individual needs.

One component of education that I believe is vital to the future of our country is the engagement of youth in our nation’s government process. Our youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is essential that they learn about, understand, and participate in the government process as they mature. This year is an especially significant year for youth engagement, as we are in the midst of much action – an upcoming presidential election and here at home as the annual 2020 Alabama State Legislative session kicks off. I highly encourage parents of the Second Congressional District youth to urge your children to turn their focus on current events happening in our state, country, and even around the world. Our children are the future of this country, and it is imperative that we do our best to equip them with all we can to ensure they succeed.

Representative Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

