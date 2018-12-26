Sign up for Our Newsletter

9 hours ago

Five-year-old Alabama boy named one of 2018’s five most influential people

A five-year-old Prichard boy who made international news earlier this year for his passion for feeding the homeless has been named one of the five most influential people of 2018.

Austin Perine was given this honor this week by CNN, who wrote about how the boy “captured the hearts of fans around the globe as video of him handing out chicken sandwiches to the homeless was shared millions of times on social media.”

Perine’s story was covered by Yellowhammer News in the spring, and the inspirational young Alabamian also appeared multiple times on Yellowhammer Radio.

CNN noted that since they aired Perine’s story in July, he has visited 15 cities to spread his now-iconic message: “#ShowLove.”

“A little boy on a big mission, he trekked as far as San Juan, Puerto Rico,” the network explained.

“It’s been an awesome experience to make people smile, carrying something on that started with 25 chicken sandwiches,” Austin’s dad, TJ Perine, told CNN.

TJ Perine said he cried in Detroit, when Austin received resounding applause at a homeless and recovering addicts shelter. The staff even wore Austin’s #ShowLove t-shirts.

“It was remarkable,” Perine commented. “He is an all-American kid who is an inspiration.”

Austin’s big year also included a letter from Lebron James, an appearance on Steve Harvey’s national television show and front row seats to a Miami Heat game.

“We are honored and thankful for all the opportunities we’ve had this year,” Perine said.

Austin’s favorite activity – when he is not being a red-caped superhero, of course – is reportedly hitting the mat as part of a local wrestling team.

“I like who I am, I never want to change,” the five-year-old told CNN, as a matter of fact.

“We hope he doesn’t. The world needs more people like him,” the network concluded.

The Perines also discussed making this prestigious list with NBC 15, who revealed that Austin’s fifth birthday was just this week. As they celebrated Christmas, the family also reflected on the spirit of the season, which Austin is intent to spread year-round.

“True happiness is when you know your child is becoming a good person,” TJ Perine outlined.

“It’s important to show love to the homeless because love is the answer,” Austin added to NBC 15.

The boy spent the morning of his birthday doing what he loves most: passing out food to the homeless.

His father says it makes him proud every time Austin puts a smile on someone else’s face.

“It warms my heart to know the city of Mobile is proud of Austin and that he has made a difference throughout the entire world for people who needed hope,” Perine shared.

While this honor might be a cherry on top of a whirlwind year, Austin is not nearly done yet.

“Merry Christmas and year-five is going to be better,” he emphasized.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

California billionaire apologizes for funding ‘Russian tactics’ in Alabama election, welcomes federal investigation

The California billionaire who reportedly funded Democratic operatives using “Russian tactics” in a “deceptive” misinformation campaign in Alabama’s 2017 special Senate election has admitted his ties to the efforts, apologizing and joining Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in welcoming a federal investigation.

As reported by the Washington Post, Reid Hoffman apologized Wednesday for fronting the $100,000 used in the shadowy Democratic efforts, which have been dubbed “Project Birmingham.” He called this campaign “highly disturbing,” claiming he was not aware his money was being used for the efforts recently revealed by operatives via an internal report.

This comes after Facebook suspended the account of Jonathon Morgan and four others earlier this week for their alleged participation in the campaign. Hoffman is the cofounder of LinkedIn and was also an early Facebook investor.

Hoffman said Wednesday that he initially invested in American Engagement Technologies (AET) because they “sought to develop technical solutions to counteract fake news, bot armies, and other kinds of digital manipulation and disinformation,” while improving “civic engagement.”

While he said he had “no knowledge” that AET played a role in testing those tactics in Alabama, Hoffman said his lack of visibility in that organization does not “absolve” him of his “ethical responsibility to exercise adequate diligence in monitoring my investments.”

“I would not have knowingly funded a project planning to use such tactics, and would have refused to invest in any organization that I knew might conduct such a project,” Hoffman outlined.

The Washington Post reported that Hoffman invested $750,000 in AET, some of which covered its newly discovered work in Alabama.

The publication also noted that Hoffman’s statement left key facts unaddressed, including a full accounting of everyone who crafted and executed the campaign.

These efforts were the subject of a presentation during the fall to a group of liberal technology experts who met in downtown Washington, D.C. to discuss electoral tactics, according to one of the attendees and documents from the meeting obtained by The Washington Post.

In his statement, Hoffman asserted, “I find the tactics that have been recently reported highly disturbing. For that reason, I am embarrassed by my failure to track AET — the organization I did support — more diligently as it made its own decisions to perhaps fund projects that I would reject.”

The Washington Post wrote that “[a]fter Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016, Hoffman emerged as one of the most active and deep-pocketed backers of new efforts to elect Democrats.”

He has since spent millions of dollars on “dozens of organizations” supporting liberal politics and policies.

“The revelations call into question the full scope of Hoffman’s other political investments,” the Washington Post emphasized.

“I proudly support aggressive campaigning – both on the ground and digitally – and that is why we’ve funded organizations that help expand civic engagement,” Hoffman said. “But I want to be unequivocal: there is absolutely no place in our democracy for manipulating facts or using falsehoods to gain political advantage.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “It is alarming and deeply disturbing that Democrats took part in this sham.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 hours ago

Athens police officers deliver gifts to children on Christmas Day

Children in Athens received a special treat this year for Christmas as Athens police officers played the role of Santa Claus.

Each year, officers at the Athens Police Departement drive around and deliver donated toys to kids in the community, and this Christmas was no different.

The officers handed out hundreds of toys, including soccer balls, footballs, board games, stuffed animals and hats, to many boys and girls.

Officer Mickey Hart said some people were nervous and confused to see him show up, but were surprised to see him giving out gifts.

“It takes a lot of stress off of them knowing that we’re not there for some other reason. We’re just there to kinda help brighten up, especially with it being as cloudy as it is, trying to bring a smile on Christmas,” Hart told WAFF.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

12 hours ago

Florence restaurant wins ‘Bama’s Best Breakfast’ competition

The winner has been crowned in Simply Southern TV’s “Bama’s Best Breakfast” competition, which concluded before Christmas.

Hosted on the television show’s Facebook page, Staggs Grocery proved to be the fan favorite, racking up over 1,400 votes in the contest’s final round. The runner-up, Big Bad Breakfast, received 772 votes.

“If you want to see the best the world has to offer of Renaissance art and architecture, you go to Florence, Italy. And if you want the best Alabama has to offer for breakfast? Well, you visit Florence, Alabama — home to the winner and runner-up in ‘Simply Southern TV’s’ Bama’s Best Breakfast contest,” a press release announcing the winner began.

As the winner, Staggs Grocery will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fifth season of Simply Southern TV.

This popular eatery has been a family-run, Florence staple since 1936. Legends have been told of its biscuits with chocolate gravy, which is only served on Fridays until 10:30 a.m. It is also the place to be for comfort food classics like a pork-chop biscuit. Then, for a stick-to-your-bones breakfast, try the three egg, three meat omelettes.

In comparison, Big Bad Breakfast is a relative newcomer to downtown Florence. The restaurant is open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The contest started December 10 and pitted eight restaurants against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

The other top eight restaurants were:

Ray’s Restaurant in Dothan — semifinalist
Tater’s in Luverne — semifinalist
Chris Z’s in Birmingham
Biscuit King Cafe in Fairhope
Walters’ Gas & Grill in Opelika
The Waysider in Tuscaloosa

The Bama’s Best Breakfast competition is sponsored by the Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers. Simply Southern TV is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. The show airs Sunday mornings on broadcast channels across the state and Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. central on RFD-TV. For more information about the show, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Montgomery to recycle live Christmas trees

Montgomery residents can recycle their live Christmas trees this season.

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery Clean City Commission and the Alabama Department of Conservation will accept trees on Saturday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 5.

Residents can take discarded Christmas trees to any of the city’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those two days.

Drop off locations can be found on the city’s website under the Sanitation Department link.

WSFA-TV reports the Alabama Department of Conservation will use the trees to expand the fish habitat program on big, local reservoirs like Lake Martin and Lake Jordan.

For more information, please call the Montgomery Clean City Commission at 334-625-2175.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

14 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

