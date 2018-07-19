Subscription Preferences:

Doug Jones on Trump-Putin press conference, walk-back: ‘I was stunned at his comments,’ ‘I really wish the president would not take this so personal’ 3 hours ago / News
Congressman Mike Rogers gives the thumbs up on Judge Brett Kavanaugh! 3 hours ago / Radio
Byrne amendment prohibits administration officials from redirecting key state resources 4 hours ago / News
Fire safety or compliance waste? 6 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama woman steals gun from car, kills husband 7 hours ago / News
Feds award $7 million for Downtown Mobile Airport runway improvements as city looks to move airport downtown 8 hours ago / News
OWA in Foley hosting a Summer Celebration Saturday, July 21 9 hours ago / News
How far would you walk for a job? Walter Carr walked 20 Miles! 9 hours ago / Radio
Scientists uncover info in Mobile-built submarine mystery 10 hours ago / News
Cumberland naming court after former Auburn coach Ellis 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump tries to clarify his Russia comments AGAIN, Alabama’s ‘blue wave’ is already washed out, Sen. Doug Jones seeks to stop auto tariffs, and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama football returns to SEC Media Days on top of league 11 hours ago / News
Alvin Holmes loses primary after 44 years in Alabama House 13 hours ago / News
Will Ainsworth WINS! Surprise call from the Republican Candidate 1 day ago / Radio
Troy King wants state Ethics Commission to respond to his complaint against Steve Marshall 1 day ago / News
We should encourage informed voters — not more voters 1 day ago / Opinion
Man arrested in connection to triple murder in Alabama 1 day ago / News
President Trump congratulates Rep. Martha Roby on her runoff victory 1 day ago / News
Rex Lumber Co. to build new facility, bring more than 100 jobs to Alabama 1 day ago / News
About last night: Three takeaways from Alabama’s Runoff Election 1 day ago / Analysis
Troy’s fire department rating will improve this October, which should lower our insurance rates. Fire protection ratings show how markets can ensure the quality of our services. They also provide an example of value creation as opposed to compliance-driven documentation.

The Insurance Services Office’s (ISO) Fire Suppression Rating Schedule dates back to 1909. Insurance companies wanted reliable information on the quality of cities’ firefighting services. Entire city blocks of tightly bunched wooden buildings could burn without effective firefighting response. Insurers wanted to know where poor fire protection created a risk of devastating losses.

The ratings range from 10 (worst) to 1 (best). Troy’s rating will improve from 3 to 2. Only three percent of over 43,000 departments have a rating of 2; just 305 departments nationally (0.7 percent) have a score of 1. Twenty percent of departments have scores of 9 or 10, so ISO is not like a teacher who gives only A’s and B’s. The rating formula assigns points for a fire department’s equipment and training, water resources, and communications.

The ratings cannot tell a community how good of a fire department they should have because quality is costly. For instance, opening a third fire station helped drive Troy’s improved rating. The third fire station improves response times, which could save lives or contain damage in a fire. The money for the station, however, could have been spent on the police force, street repairs or lowering taxes.

Are the benefits worth the cost? That’s for cities across the country to decide. Fire suppression ratings assist us as citizens in making such decisions. The city of Troy has been spending money upgrading our fire department for several years. The ISO score signals that our investment is paying off.

And yet can we really be sure that a better ISO rating means better protection? This is a significant question. The ratings are based on many factors. If the factors do not improve protection, a better rating does not make us safer. Public schools can provide lots of documentation of the attainment of performance criteria without noticeable improvement. Could a similar dynamic be at work in firefighting?

We can trust the ratings because insurance companies continue to offer premium discounts for them. An insurer offering discounts will write more policies in communities like Troy. Lower premiums bring in less money per insured home or business; if fire losses are not lower, the insurance company will lose money. Insurers can verify reduced fire losses using their loss data.

Trial, error and adjustment are all crucial here. Sending three fire engines on structure fire calls instead of two to earns the Troy fire department ISO rating points. This seems prudent, but may not necessarily reduce losses. If dispatching an extra engine does not reduce losses, insurers will not want to offer an additional discount and communities will not want to bear this extra cost. ISO drops factors from its formula which fail to reduce fire losses.

Research by economists finds that quality verification works better when voluntary. Making all insurance companies give discounts for ISO ratings might seem to make sense. Instead, insurers do not have to use and must pay for access to the ratings. Insurers will only pay if the ratings provide value. ISO must ensure that the criteria correlate with lower fire losses and not impose costly and ineffective requirements. If insurers had to use the ratings, ISO could sell access regardless of usefulness and would have little reason to refine the criteria over time.

Economic activity increasingly involves documenting compliance with company policies or government regulations. We now have a saying that if you haven’t documented it, you haven’t done it. Yet, fire-fighting demonstrates the weak connection between documentation and value creation: people can be rescued from a burning building without the rescue being documented. Fire suppression demonstrates the potential relevance of performance measures and allows Troy residents to sleep better knowing we are safer.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Thursday during his weekly media conference call, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) criticized President Donald Trump for comments he made earlier in the week during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Jones expressed his disappointment in Trump, and described his handling of the situation as a “great disservice to this country.”

“I was stunned at his comments,” Jones said. “I was disappointed in his comments. I think his retractions have caused more confusion than they have cleared things up. There was not much confusion about what he said in that press conference. And his expressions and his mannerisms – he does a great disservice to this country when he sides with Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence community. I know he’s tried to walk that back. But when he had an opportunity to look this guy in the eye and say, ‘Stay out,’ and, ‘You’re wrong. We know. We got evidence that you interfered with our elections,’ he did a great disservice to this country.”

Jones argued Trump was focused on the wrong aspects of the Russian interference and urged him not to take the claims “so personal.”

“One of the problems that I’m seeing, and I think this is really important – the president is focused on the allegations of collusion,” Jones added. “That’s not the problem here. You know, that’s just not the issue.  What’s an issue – what’s a serious, serious issue and a threat to this country is the interference with our electoral process that every intelligence in the United States says it happened in 2016. It’s going to happen again. And as long, and until the president acknowledges all of this – not in a backtracking way, but affirmatively really strong and puts the resource into it, we’re going to have another problem.”

He continued, “And, I really wish the president would not take this so personal. And he is taking it personal, as an affront to his election, which is just being the president of the United States. He won this election. He needs to have this bully pulpit. This is not about the past. This is about the future. And so I was really disappointed. I was not at all – did not at all feel any comfort whatsoever with his efforts to walk back the very clear things that he has said. And then even in his expression in Helsinki.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Congressman Mike Rogers made a call to The Ford Faction to talk about FBI agent Peter Strzok being in court over Anti-Trump texts sent. Congressman Rogers outlined the details of the case and was able to catch up with the guys.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill funding the Department of the Interior on Thursday which included an amendment sponsored by Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) meant to protect key resources for the state.

Thanks to the amendment, Alabama and other Gulf states now have an extra measure of confidence that Trump administration officials won’t be able to redirect funds promised to them by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

The amendment prohibits such attempts, as have been tried by both the Obama and Trump administrations.

“The unique thing about GOMESA is it ensures appropriate funding for the coastal areas that provide the workforce, assume the environmental risk, build much of the infrastructure, and support the offshore oil and gas industry,” Byrne said in a Thursday speech on the House floor. “It only makes sense that the coastal areas should receive an adequate share of the revenue.”

The revenue is collected from offshore oil and gas leases and summarily redistributed to Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

GOMESA authorizes states and coastal counties to use funds for numerous protection, conservation and restoration purposes.

This year, the state of Alabama was given upwards of $21.4 million. Baldwin and Mobile counties both received more than $2 million in GOMESA revenues.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Alabama authorities say a woman who had been arguing with her husband in the street broke into a neighbor’s vehicle, stole a handgun and fatally shot the man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 33-year-old Amanda Leigh Hilyer shot 41-year-old Keith Hilyer on Saturday in Sylvan Springs, about 30 miles west of Birmingham.

Authorities tell news outlets deputies arrived Saturday to find Keith Hilyer dead at the end of a street. The sheriff’s office says the gun used in the shooting was recovered and that Amanda Hilyer remained at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was jailed Monday on murder and other charges. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

According to an announcement from Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Tuscaloosa) office on Thursday, $25.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants have been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements.

Per the release, they will “support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.”

“These FAA grants support critical projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency of airports across the state,” Shelby said in a statement. “Airport infrastructure plays a vital role in economic growth and development in Alabama, and I look forward to the progress that will stem from these grants.”

Among those grants awarded to Alabama was $7 million “for taxiway reconstruction, runway rehabilitation, and installation of a new taxiway lighting system” to Mobile Downtown Airport.

The award is significant as some in leadership positions in Alabama’s port city are considering moving commercial air traffic from West Mobile’s Bates Field to the Downtown Mobile Brookley Field facility.

The grant also includes significant funding for other airports in Alabama, including in Greenville, Fairhope, Tuscaloosa, Lanett and Birmingham.

Grants as follows:

·       Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile Airport Authority – $7,080,027 for taxiway reconstruction, runway rehabilitation, and installation of a new taxiway lighting system

·       MacCrenshaw Memorial Airport, City of Greenville – $3,114,820 for runway reconstruction

·       H.L. Callahan Airport, City of Fairhope – $3,033,757 for construction of an additional taxiway and access taxiways

·       Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, City of Tuscaloosa – $2,652,600 for apron rehabilitation and a master plan study

·       Lanett Municipal Airport, City of Lanett – $1,717,830 for construction of a runway and installation of a new runway lighting system

·       Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham Airport Authority – $1,417,500 for erosion repair, safety equipment acquisition, sign installation, and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Headland Municipal Airport, City of Headland – $990,000 for construction of an additional taxiway

·       Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn University – $832,500 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Enterprise Municipal Airport, City of Enterprise – $653,140 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Pryor Field Regional Airport, Counties of Morgan and Limestone – $495,900 for taxiway lighting reconstruction

·       Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport, City and County of Cullman – $450,000 for taxiway reconstruction

·       Carl Folsom Airport, Elba Airport Authority – $446,998 for construction a 7,200-square-foot hangar building

·       Anniston Regional Airport, City of Anniston – $446,400 for apron and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport, County of Marion – $261,000 for construction of an additional taxiway to provide access to aircraft hangars

·       Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field Airport, City of Albertville – $253,168 for taxiway reconstruction

·       Shelby County Airport, County of Shelby – $249,970 for construction of a 14,830-square-foot hangar building

·       Bibb County Airport, County of Bibb – $242,640 for land acquisition to extend protection zone

·       Moton Field Municipal Airport, City of Tuskegee – $195,480 for runway and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Talladega Municipal Airport, City of Talladega – $190,410 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Bessemer Airport, City of Bessemer – $150,000 for runway rehabilitation

·       Prattville-Grouby Field Airport, Prattville Airport Authority – $150,000 for installation of airport drainage improvements

·       Wetumpka Municipal Airport, City of Wetumpka, – $150,000 for installation of a new navigational aid and a new runway vertical/visual guidance system

·       Walker County-Bevill Field Airport, Walker County – $135,000 for updates to the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan

·       Ozark-Blackwell Field Airport, City of Ozark – $114,300 for runway rehabilitation and installation of new navigational aids

·       Thomas C. Russell Field Airport, City of Alexander City – $94,500 for installation of a new navigational aid and a new runway vertical/visual guidance system

The announcement from Shelby comes as he has assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. According to Shelby, that committee “unanimously approved the FY2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill last month.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

