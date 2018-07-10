Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall
Steve Marshall remains unwavering in fighting violent crime and safeguarding the people of Alabama. Last year, Marshall launched the “Initiative on Violent Crime” from the Attorney General’s Office, which focuses on reclaiming, restoring and reviving Alabama communities.
“I am determined to reclaim our neighborhoods from the scourge of violent crime, restore the rule of law, and ultimately, see these communities revived. We are accomplishing these goals through targeting our worst-hit areas, establishing strategic partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement, renewing investments in crime-fighting resources and increasing training opportunities for those on the front lines.”
“We are also listening to the needs of victims of violent crime. As a result, we advocated for and secured the historic passage of the Fair Justice Act to ensure that capital murderers are limited in their ability to file endless frivolous appeals that cause families to relive their horror again and again, while losing faith in the justice system.”
Over the past twelve months, violent crime has dropped by 15% in Montgomery alone. Marshall’s proven commitment to fight violent crime has the potential to positively impact the lives of Alabamians for generations to come. As Marshall said after 11 violent offenders were captured with the assistance of his office, “criminals should be on notice—we will not tolerate this menace to our citizens.”
Steve Marshall is a voice for the most vulnerable, standing up for the rights and protection of victims. He is tough on crime and works diligently every day to see that justice is served in our state. He is committed to standing up for what is right and will always put the well being of Alabama first. With Steve Marshall in office, Alabama is safer.
(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)