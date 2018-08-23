Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’ 7 mins ago / News
Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening 2 hours ago / Opinion
Have Alabama schools found free lunches? 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Truck drivers, nurses most needed occupations in Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Federal school safety commission to meet in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
‘Rick & Bubba Show’ to be simulcast on CRTV 4 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Trump nominates Alabama native to lead American military forces in Middle East 5 hours ago / News
President Trump: Sessions never took control of the Justice Department 6 hours ago / News
Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King to speak at UNA 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Republicans celebrate Trump administration’s new Affordable Clean Energy rule 7 hours ago / News
Mobile Police seeking owner of briefcase filled with fossils 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: President Donald Trump may be considering a pardon against GOP wishes, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks slams Democrats as Elizabeth Warren downplays illegal alien murderer, Democrats want to pause Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Attorney General Steve Marshall ‘disappointed,’ ‘carefully considering’ SCOTUS appeal after federal court strikes down state abortion restriction 8 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox campaigns alongside convicted felon Don Siegelman in Selma 9 hours ago / News
Brooks on Mollie Tibbetts: ‘How many more Americans must die before Democrats stop putting illegal alien interests above American citizens?’ 23 hours ago / News
Hundreds of dead fish found in Hoover pond 1 day ago / News
Dale Jackson: Trump irreparably damaged by his actions, behavior of those close to him 1 day ago / Opinion
Sen. Shelby secures $3 million for additive manufacturing research at Auburn 1 day ago / News
Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder meets with Alabama football team, emphasizes the power of teamwork 1 day ago / News
Investigators probe cause of fire at Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Federal school safety commission to meet in Alabama

A federal commission on improving school safety will hold a listening session next week in Montgomery.

The Federal Commission on School Safety will meet Tuesday at the Alabama Capitol.

It is the fourth and final listening session organized by the group formed by President Donald Trump after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed.

The group will hold roundtable discussions with state and local agencies.

There will also be a two-hour session for the public to express their views on how to improve school safety.

People who want to speak must register in advance with the commission. Members of the public may also send written comments to safety@ed.gov.

Listening sessions were held earlier in Kentucky, Washington D.C. and Wyoming.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

7 mins ago

Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’

A charismatic Alabama pastor’s analysis of what is currently plaguing American society, and especially President Trump, has gone viral.

Citing from 2 Kings 9:22, Pastor John Kilpatrick of Daphne’s Church of His Presence prophesied that “witchcraft is trying to take this country over.”

“Here’s what the Holy Spirit said to me last night and here’s what he said for me to tell you,” Kilpatrick said in part of his August 19 sermon. “He said tell the church that so far Trump has been dealing with Ahab, but Jezebel is fixing to step out from the shadows.”

158
Keep reading 158 WORDS

“He [God] said pray for him now because he said there’s about to be a shift and the deep state is about to manifest and it’s going to be a showdown like you can’t believe,” Kilpatrick said.

Continuing, Kilpatrick said, “So I’m coming to you as a prophet, as a man of God, and I’m telling you it’s time to pray for the president.”

“I heard the Lord say, there’s going to be an attempt to take him out of power,” he said, beckoning his congregation to stand and pray with him as he began speaking in tongues.

In a lengthy statement posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, the church responded to the attention Kilpatrick’s words have garnered, stressing that Kilpatrick will not be conducting interviews about his message.

Full statement as follows:

Show less
2 hours ago

Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening

Now that Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox has accepted that there will be no debate in the Alabama gubernatorial race, we can move on to some real issues, like the lottery.

With Mississippi already being the state for casino gambling and sports betting, the lottery seems like a logical next step. Now that it appears Mississippi will actually move on that issue, pressure will mount on Alabama leaders to consider it as an option.

WKRG-TV reports that both seem, at least, open to the idea.

Governor Kay Ivey said, “If people want to vote, that is fine.”

“The lottery is part of our platform since the very beginning and we believe that $300 million a year should be invested in pre-K programs and scholarships,” stated Maddox.

166
Keep reading 166 WORDS

So now that both have acknowledged that they won’t attempt to kill the discussion, the issue has to move to the people that can actually do something about it: the Alabama Legislature.

The real question is who gets the money? Should the money go to the general fund or to the education trust fund? Should we create a new government spending program like Walt Maddox wants to do with scholarships? What about our state’s road needs? How about an expansion of Medicaid paid for with lottery dollars?

Each one of these questions has a completely different constituency that is served by different legislators.

The discussion of these matters needs to be happening in each legislative race right now because if history is a guide, the legislature will look to move on this controversial issue immediately after the legislature goes into session, which is the longest time from the next election.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
3 hours ago

Have Alabama schools found free lunches?

Several dozen Alabama school districts are offering free lunches to all students this year. Economists have long claimed that “There’s no such thing as a free lunch!” Although I don’t think that Alabama schools have proven economists wrong, this case illustrates a challenge of limiting government.

School systems offering free lunches this year, according to the Alabama Department of Education, include Birmingham and Tuscaloosa city schools, and Mobile, Montgomery, Barbour and Crenshaw county schools. More than 4,000 schools nationally take advantage of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The CEP provides free lunches and breakfasts, long available to children from low income households, to all children in qualifying low-income schools regardless of family income.

Economists’ skepticism about free lunches flows from the most fundamental economic fact of our world, scarcity. Scarcity means that our wants and desires exceed our ability to satisfy them, or that we can’t have everything we want. Resources used for lunch cannot be used for other things.

490
Keep reading 490 WORDS

Alabama’s school lunches are not free; they cost us as Federal taxpayers. They are better described as zero priced, as USDA funds let schools charge students a price of zero. The government cannot provide lunches or breakfasts – or college, healthcare, or any other good – for free, they can only pay the bill.

Even if not free, is the CEP good policy? Answering this involves two separate questions. The first is the wisdom of free lunches for children from low-income families. The second is whether extending this to all students in low-income schools makes sense.

Poor children have long received free school lunches. Educators (and citizens) realize that hungry children will learn less, defeating the purpose of public schooling. Charities and school PTAs began providing lunches in the early 1900s. States and the Federal government helped during the Great Depression. Congress passed the National School Lunch program in 1946.

School lunch programs also encourage healthy eating. One out of three American children today is overweight. Lunch programs let children eat at least one reasonably healthy meal each day.

But what about feeding children from well-to-do families? I can afford to feed my son, even though he attends a school which may be eligible for the CEP. Surely this is a waste of our tax dollars.

College football season is rapidly approaching, so I will borrow a “Not So Fast!” from Lee Corso. Providing free lunches for all students in low-income schools offers some advantages. Parents must sign their children up for free or reduced-price lunches. The CEP keeps children from slipping through a crack and going hungry. Schools save the money reviewing applications and verifying income eligibility.

Furthermore, children who do not pay for lunch may be stigmatized. Whether recipients of government assistance should be stigmatized is a very divisive question. We can debate whether adults should be held accountable for their choices that perhaps contributed to being on government assistance. But stigmatizing children for the (potential) sins of their parents seems cruel.

Collecting money from children who still must pay is costly and problematic for schools. Should children without lunch or lunch money go hungry? If allowed to eat, the district may never collect the money owed. Aggressive collection efforts, like pinning notes to parents on the child’s school uniform, again impacts children far more than parents. But it’s hard to blame school administrators either. Paying for lunches for children whose parents can afford to pay strains tight budgets.

Fiscal conservatives sometimes suggest that government can be easily kept in check by cutting waste. The late William Niskanen, the long-time President of the Cato Institute, remarked that in all his decades in Washington, he never saw any budget line labeled “waste, fraud, and abuse.” Not paying for lunches for well-to-do kids might seem like a no-brainer. But controlling government spending almost always requires difficult choices.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
3 hours ago

Truck drivers, nurses most needed occupations in Alabama

Data from the Alabama Department of Labor reveals that truck drivers and registered nurses are two of the most coveted employees.

The data, stemming from the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, shows that advertisements calling for truck drivers and registered nurses dominate all other job postings.

Along with truck drivers and registered nurses, retail salespersons are also highly sought-after. For the month of July, heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver ads totaled 3,868, ads searching for registered nurses totaled 2,089 and ads for retail salespersons totaled 1,398, combining for a total of 7,355 advertisements.

117
Keep reading 117 WORDS

(Alabama Department of Labor)

The data also shows 1,014 ads for truck drivers are more than 90 days old, compared to 471 for registered nurses and 429 ads for retail salespersons.

Other top online job postings were searching for customer service representatives, industrial engineers and maintenance repair workers.

(Alabama Department of Labor)

The data also revealed that Averitt (927), UAB Medicine (649), Community Health Systems, Inc. (393), Compass Group (366), and the University of Alabama (354) were the top five employers with the most online job advertisements posted online in July.

Job postings and careers throughout Alabama can be found here.

Show less
4 hours ago

‘Rick & Bubba Show’ to be simulcast on CRTV

Alabama’s famed radio duo Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey are bringing their unique brand of conservative commentary and comedy to CRTV – the Conservative Review’s media company.

CRTV announced in a press release that “The Rick & Bubba Show” will be simulcast through its online video subscription service. Current subscribers to the show will also receive access to all of CRTV’s additional offerings.

Rick and Bubba expressed their enthusiasm for this new way for viewers to connect with the show.

“We are honored to join the CRTV lineup!” Burgess said. “This is a win for our current audience, and it will expose our show to an entirely new audience. CRTV gives us the technology and the freedom to access any audience that wants to see our show without some programming ‘genius’ standing in the way.”

Bussey added, “We are excited to join the CRTV lineup! This is a great step forward in our ability to grow our national footprint and move to the latest cutting-edge delivery system.  We are looking forward to sharing the stage with some of the top thinkers, patriots, and broadcasters in the business!”

Rick and Bubba have been “broadcasting the truth about God, guns, family and food” for more than 20 years. They can currently be heard on over 65 radio stations nationwide, reaching over 1.2 million Americans.

135
Keep reading 135 WORDS

“When it comes to morning shows, Rick and Bubba broke the mold,” CRTV president Gaston Mooney said. “CRTV is thrilled to have Rick and Bubba kick off our programming each day.”

CRTV calls themselves “the boldest media company around.” They offer a video subscription service, podcasts, and distributed publishing and create content “where people are free to be themselves without filters.” The growing media company prides itself on being a conservative, common sense organization where there “are no liberal advertisers controlling the message, no PC mobs calling the shots, and no progressive media agendas.”

“The Rick & Bubba Show” joins CRTV’s lineup of offerings, including Mark Levin, Phil Robertson, Steven Crowder, Michelle Malkin, Eric Bolling, Gavin McInnes, Andrew Wilkow and Steve Deace.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less