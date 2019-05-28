UPDATE: Alabama Legislature sends fantasy sports bill to governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed as amended HB 361, Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) bill that would legalize daily fantasy sports contests like DraftKings and FanDuel in the state.

The bill previously passed the House 74-22 and last week was given an overwhelming favorable report by the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee.

The full Senate tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) to increase the tax on daily fantasy contest operators under the bill from 6% to 10.5%. This was done in order to raise more revenue for the state. South estimated the bill would have generated between $1.7 million – $4.1 million annually for Alabama’s General Fund before Orr’s amendment increased the amount.

All of the states bordering Alabama already allow for the playing of daily fantasy sports either through an app or online. The games are played in 43 total states.

South has emphasized the games that would be legalized under his bill are predominantly contests of skill rather than predominantly of chance.

The Senate vote on final passage of HB 361 was 22-8.

The bill now heads back to the House, which is expected to concur with the Senate’s amended version. House concurrence would send HB 361 to the governor’s desk.

Update 7:20 p.m.:

The House has concurred with the Senate passed version of HB 361, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn