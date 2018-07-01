Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Explainer: Supreme Court protects free speech of pro-life pregnancy centers 18 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 23 mins ago / Newsletters
An ‘old soul’ Alabama mother explores Birmingham houses of history 14 hours ago / News
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 14 hours ago / Newsletters
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh: Putting Alabama Families First 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
5 facts about Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
YH Film: 85-year-old Montgomery man builds with his hands and heart 20 hours ago / Video
Downtown Birmingham linear park the focus of upcoming public meetings 22 hours ago / News
“Workforce development is our goal for the state of Alabama”- Antiqua Cleggett, Executive Director of Central Six AlabamaWorks!   23 hours ago / Sponsored
Wilson still reigns atop Alabama’s Bass Anglers Information Team report 1 day ago / outdoors
Justice Kennedy’s retirement could mean death for Alabama death row prisoner 2 days ago / News
Why Gov. Ivey is wrong about the Supreme Court’s online sales tax ruling 2 days ago / Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” bites again! Travis McKay shares his best memories with the firm 2 days ago / Sponsored
Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances 2 days ago / News
Alabama Senator Doug Jones appears to be completely off the SCOTUS battlefield 2 days ago / Analysis
Prisoner being extradited to Alabama assaults TN officer and escapes 2 days ago / News
Promoting dignity of work to poor: How a South American family influenced my view 2 days ago / Opinion
Book Review: Crespino’s ‘Atticus Finch’ bio offers a great look at early-20th century small-town Alabama 2 days ago / Analysis
GE expanding Alabama appliance plant 2 days ago / News
Sen. Richard Shelby on appropriations process: ‘We’re trying to make this more adult behavior’ 2 days ago / News
18 mins ago

Explainer: Supreme Court protects free speech of pro-life pregnancy centers

What just happened?

The Supreme Court ruled on National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Xavier Becerra, Attorney General of California, a case regarding a California law that threatened to shut down pregnancy resource centers serving women and children in need.

What is this case about?

The case of NIFLA v. Becerra dealt with important First Amendment freedom issues as related to pregnancy resource centers who work with a pro-life mission.

In October 2015, California enacted the Reproductive FACT (Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency) Act. This law requires that licensed medical centers, including pro-life pregnancy centers (aka crisis-pregnancy centers [CPC]/pregnancy help organizations [PHO]) provide a notice to women stating, “California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office at [insert the telephone number].”

The law also forces non-medical pregnancy centers to add to all advertisements a large disclosure in multiple languages about their non-medical status. Violation of this law results in a fine of $500 for a first offense and then $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

That same month the law was passed, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), a national legal network of 1,430 pro-life pregnancy centers, filed lawsuits in each of California’s four district courts to stop the law from going into effect. The ERLC joined other pro-life ministries in January 2018 in filing an amicus brief for this case advocating for the center’s First Amendment rights.

Multiple pregnancy resource centers filed lawsuits based on free speech and religious exercise claims immediately following passage of the Reproductive FACT Act. While one religious non-profit was successful in court, most pro-life centers have not been able to be exempted from the regulations.

NIFLA sought a preliminary injunction to prohibit the law’s enforcement. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case and rejected NIFLA’s free speech and religious exercise arguments. The Supreme Court granted certiorari in November 2017, but agreed to hear only NIFLA’s free speech claims.

How did the Court rule?

The Court ruled that the licensed notice likely violates the First Amendment. Because of the posture of the case, the Court did not rule on this issue directly, but the Court’s reasoning leaves little doubt that the California law will be struck down. The Court held that the licensed notice is a content-based regulation and compels petitioners to speak a particular message and alters the content of their speech.

The California law required clinics to provide a government-drafted script about the availability of state-sponsored abortion services, as well as contact information for how to obtain them—the very practice the clinics are devoted to opposing. The Supreme Court said that by requiring the clinics to inform women how they can obtain state-subsidized abortions—while at the same time they were trying to dissuade women from choosing that option— the licensed notice plainly “alters the content” of petitioners’ speech.

The Ninth Circuit did not apply strict scrutiny because it concluded that the notice regulates “professional speech.” But in the majority opinion the justices note that the Supreme Court has never recognized “professional speech” as a separate category of speech subject to different rules, and that speech is not unprotected merely because it is uttered by professionals.

The Court also determined that the requirement non-medical pregnancy centers post a notice they are not medical centers is “unjustified and unduly burdensome” because the requirements for the notice “drowns out the facility’s own message.” The example the Court gives is a billboard for an pregnancy center that says “Choose Life” would have to surround that two-word statement with a 29-word statement from the government, in as many as 13 different languages.

How did the justices vote in this case?

The vote was 5-4 with Justices Roberts, Kennedy, Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch voting for and Justices Breyer, Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagan voting against.

Justice Thomas delivered the opinion of the Court, in which Justices Roberts, Kennedy, Alito, and Gorsuch joined. Justice Kennedy also filed a concurring opinion, in which Roberts, Alito, and Gorsuch joined. Justice Breyer filed dissenting opinion, in which Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagan joined.

What are the broader implications of this case?

The ruling is a significant victory for free speech, and signals that the Supreme Court will not allow an individual’s speech to be compelled by the states without sufficient justification or warrant.

The Court also held that so-called “professional speech” is also protected under the First Amendment. The majority opinion notes that as with other kinds of speech, regulating the content of professionals’ speech “pose[s] the inherent risk that the Government seeks not to advance a legitimate regulatory goal, but to suppress unpopular ideas or information.” The ruling also points out that when the government polices the content of professional speech, it can fail to “‘preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail.’” As Justice Thomas writes,

Professionals might have a host of good faith disagreements, both with each other and with the government, on many topics in their respective fields. Doctors and nurses might disagree about the ethics of assisted suicide or the benefits of medical marijuana; lawyers and marriage counselors might disagree about the prudence of prenuptial agreements or the wisdom of divorce; bankers and accountants might disagree about the amount of money that should be devoted to savings or the benefits of tax reform. “[T]he best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market,” (Abrams v. United States), and the people lose when the government is the one deciding which ideas should prevail.

The ruling does, however, leave open the possibility that there may be a legitimate “reason for treating professional speech as a unique category that is exempt from ordinary First Amendment principles.” But California failed to make a persuasive case in their licensing notice. The ruling also does not challenge the legality of health and safety warnings “long considered permissible, or purely factual and uncontroversial disclosures about commercial products.”

In his concurring opinion, Justice Kennedy summarizes why allowing laws like this to stand poses a threat to free expression:

This law is a paradigmatic example of the serious threat presented when government seeks to impose its own message in the place of individual speech, thought, and expression. For here the State requires primarily pro-life pregnancy centers to promote the State’s own preferred message advertising abortions. This compels individuals to contradict their most deeply held beliefs, beliefs grounded in basic philosophical, ethical, or religious precepts, or all of these.

And the history of the Act’s passage and its underinclusive application suggest a real possibility that these individuals were targeted because of their beliefs.

 (Courtesy of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission)

print
23 mins ago

Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that

Yellowhammer News can send our most important and popular articles straight to your inbox and bypass the censors at Facebook who now limit the number of posts you see from conservative-leaning organizations like ours.

To get the news you need and the conservative opinion and analysis you want, sign up for one, two or all three of our email newsletters right now!

— Yellowhammer AM: Sent at 8:45 a.m. every weekday containing the morning news and our popular “7 Things You’ll be Talking About Today” feature.

— Yellowhammer PM: Sent at 5:30 p.m. every day containing the day’s top stories.

— Yellowhammer Week in Review: Sent every Saturday morning containing the week’s best stories.


Subscription Preferences:



1

Show less
14 hours ago

An ‘old soul’ Alabama mother explores Birmingham houses of history

I’m an old soul — an unapologetic old soul. My college minor was theater (costume design). I love old clothes, old houses — really, anything having to do with history, especially related to Birmingham. I love walking through historic districts and imagining what life was like when these houses were built. I find it inspiring. My grandfather grew up in Miami, but he was born in Birmingham and lived here the first two years of his life, during the Great Depression. I remember hearing the story of my great-grandmother walking blocks and blocks with my toddler grandfather in tow, searching for bread.

Through some sleuthing at the Birmingham Archives, I was able to locate a photograph of his Birmingham home (which has since been demolished to make way for medical buildings near Southside). Yes, this was the kind of stuff I used to do on my lunch break. Before kids. When I was single. I know. Nerd alert! And yet, somehow … I still found a husband!! 😉 My favorite thing about finding this house photo is that years later when my mother was cleaning out her parents’ house, she found this photo of my grandfather at that house!

519
Keep reading 519 WORDS


Ok, so what’s my point?

Glad you asked. I have two points to make. Number one: if you’re ever looking for that perfect housewarming gift for a family member or friend, consider an original photograph of their house from when it was first constructed. (That is, if said house is in Jefferson County, Alabama, and is 50+ years old!) These photos below are my friends’ houses in Crestline and Homewood.

To obtain photos, call the Jefferson County Board of Equalization at (205) 325-5566, ask them for the parcel ID numbers, then give them the address of the house you’re researching. Take your list of parcel ID numbers down to the Birmingham Archives. The archives building is directly across the street from the main downtown library (Central Library). Park on the street and walk around to the side of the building that faces Linn Park. Go through the glass doors, straight down the hallway, and take a left to go down the stairs (just past the elevators). When you get downstairs, you’ll see some glass doors to your left — that’s the archives room. Give the person at the counter your parcel ID numbers, and he or she will retrieve the corresponding files.

Generally, there’s at least one old photograph in each house file they pull, and you can either have them make a copy on the copy machine, or you can pay an added fee and have them mail you a professional copy. Put it in a nice frame, and voila! The perfect gift for a friend or keepsake for you.

Historical Markers

Secondly, you’ve probably noticed historical marker signs on older homes in town. If you own a house built before 1967 and want to apply for a Jefferson County historical marker for your front door, simply go to the Jefferson County Historical Commission‘s website to download an application. The process is very straight-forward and you can gather all the information you need from the house file at the Birmingham Archives. I just applied for one for our home, and it was an incredibly easy (and fun) project!

The previous owners of our home lived here for 48 years and were Jewish German refugees during World War II. They found their way to Birmingham, studied at Samford University (then Howard College), and made quite a life for themselves here. I’m inspired by their story and determination. We were thrilled to find some artifacts last year belonging to them when we renovated our kitchen and knocked down a wall. Our contractor discovered a driver’s license renewal card from 1962 as well as an old receipt from the (now closed) Blach’s Department Store downtown. You never know what you might find when you start researching!

How about you? Please tell me I’m not the only history buff in Jefferson County!! Have you researched your home or do you have a historical marker outside your door? Leave a comment below — I’d love to hear your story!

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)

Julie Tucker is a Birmingham stay at home mother, Etsy shop owner, and contributor at Birmingham Moms Blog

Show less
14 hours ago

Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that

Yellowhammer News can send our most important and popular articles straight to your inbox and bypass the censors at Facebook who now limit the number of posts you see from conservative-leaning organizations like ours.

To get the news you need and the conservative opinion and analysis you want, sign up for one, two or all three of our email newsletters right now!

— Yellowhammer AM: Sent at 8:45 a.m. every weekday containing the morning news and our popular “7 Things You’ll be Talking About Today” feature.

— Yellowhammer PM: Sent at 5:30 p.m. every day containing the day’s top stories.

— Yellowhammer Week in Review: Sent every Saturday morning containing the week’s best stories.


Subscription Preferences:



1

Show less
16 hours ago

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh: Putting Alabama Families First

When you run for public office, you think of family first – your spouse, your children, and your parents. Both of my parents were teachers. I grew up in a modest home where education was important, and where I was rooted in the kind of traditional family values which everyone can appreciate. The lessons I learned then are the lessons that I am trying to pass on to my children and my grandchildren today. Yet, we are constantly being told by, what Ronald Reagan called a “distant elite,” that we need to change. But what exactly are these people asking us to change?

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher said, “it’s passionately interesting for me that the things that I learned in a small town, in a very modest home, are just the things that I believe have won the election.”

332
Keep reading 332 WORDS

Isn’t that what we want again in our government? We as Alabamians have seen too many people who come to Montgomery and bill themselves as the one who will change the system, only to find out that it is the system that has changed them. The moment change asks you to put your values aside, is the time when danger looms on the horizon. Values which are a mile wide and one inch deep will not be able to change the course of our great state. But values rooted in the soil of belief and the principles of our nations’ founding will be able to deliver on better infrastructure and a better education for our most precious resource – our children.

Hard work, honesty, faith in God, respect for life, and a rugged optimism which believes that tomorrow can always be better – have held many Alabamians through good times and dark times. Simple, yes. But it is in these same deeply-rooted, proven values, which lies the confidence we need to address the future. We are a people who look to God, while rolling up our sleeves to work harder in the jobs we do and for the families we raise.

This is precisely why I am running for Lt. Governor. I want to continue bringing our timeless Alabama values to Montgomery. I want to bring about jobs – good, high-paying jobs – for our state, so that families become stronger. I want to strengthen our high school, community college and higher education offerings, so that our children today will be the best and brightest. I want to be the Lt. Governor who puts our families and our values first – rejecting self-interest and special interests. These are the values which create the real leaders in Alabama, and this can be our future. Our brighter future.

The above is the opinion of Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, the President of the Alabama Public Service Commission. Twinkle is a small business owner and former Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. Opinions expressed do not represent the position of the Public Service Commission or its other commissioners.

Show less
18 hours ago

5 facts about Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy announced this week that he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court on July 31. Here are five facts you should know about the high court’s primary “swing vote” on social issues:

1. Anthony Kennedy, age 81, served as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1975 to 1988. Justice Kennedy was nominated to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987. President Ronald Reagan initially nominated Robert Bork, who was rejected by the Senate, and Douglas Ginsburg, who withdrew from consideration after admitting to using marijuana while a law school professor. Kennedy has served as an associate justice since February 18, 1988. His retirement will mark 30 years on the court.

500
Keep reading 500 WORDS

2. When he nominated Kennedy, Reagan called Kennedy a “true conservative.” For the first four years he was on the Court, Kennedy was indeed considered a reliably conservative justice. In his first term, he voted with two of the court’s most conservative members (Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist and Justice Antonin Scalia) more than 90 percent of the time. In 1992, though, Kennedy began siding more often with the liberal side. In 1992, Kennedy joined Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Justice David Souter in writing the court’s plurality opinion in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. Casey reaffirmed Roe v Wade and imposed a new standard to determine the validity of laws restricting abortions. The new standard asks whether a state abortion regulation has the purpose or effect of imposing an “undue burden,” which is defined as a “substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus attains viability.”

3. In 2013, Kennedy provided the key swing vote in United States v. Windsor, the case that invalidated the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman for purposes of over a thousand federal laws and programs. Kennedy wrote the majority opinion, in which he said, “The State’s decision to give this class of persons the right to marry conferred upon them a dignity and status of immense import.” He also added that “DOMA undermines both the public and private significance of states-sanctioned same-sex marriages.”

4. Kennedy’s opinion in Windsor was followed up two years later by his support for Obergefell v. Hodges. In that ruling—in which Kennedy again cast the deciding vote—the state of Ohio’s ban on same-sex marriage was ruled unconstitutional. The ruling federalized the marriage issue and made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. Once again writing the majority decision, Kennedy’s majority opinion said that the “limitation of marriage to opposite-sex couples may long have seemed natural and just, but its inconsistency with the central meaning of the fundamental right to marry is now manifest. With that knowledge must come the recognition that laws excluding same-sex couples from the marriage right impose stigma and injury of the kind prohibited by our basic charter.”

5. Although Kennedy frequently sides with the liberal side of the Court on most social  issues—especially abortion and LGBT rights—he has tended to take a libertarian position on First Amendment issues. Kennedy voted to protect flag burning in the case of Texas v. Johnson and to strike down a congressional law prohibiting “virtual” child pornography in Ashcroft v. ACLU. More recently, Kennedy supported the free speech rights of a Christian baker in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, wrote a strong concurring opinion in NIFLA v. Becerra defending the free speech of pro-life pregnancy resource centers and in Janus v. AFSCME supported the right of public sector employees not to subsidize the speech of other private speakers.

(Courtesy of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission)

Show less