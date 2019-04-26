Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Pardis Stitt is a 2019 Woman of Impact 11 mins ago / Uncategorized
Rumors and Rumblings 2nd Ed. Vol. IV 1 hour ago / Analysis
As lottery clears the Alabama Senate, even some no votes think it is heading towards passage 2 hours ago / Analysis
Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Sportsmen’s Caucus helping build economic juggernaut 4 hours ago / Outdoors
Trump administration takes step to save rural Alabama hospitals 4 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks on 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘I don’t believe Doug Jones is done or toast — He has a shot at winning’ 5 hours ago / News
True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax indexing provision will automatically add 1 cent each year? 6 hours ago / Sponsored
One man’s life-altering event leads to Sylacauga ministry, hope for others halfway around the world 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Doug Jones catches heat for Biden support, Alabama Senate passes a lottery bill, Jefferson County is back to following the law and arresting people for weed and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Senate passes lottery bill 23 hours ago / News
Cindy Griner is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 day ago / News
ALGOP chair Lathan: Doug Jones, Biden ‘two of a kind’ 1 day ago / Politics
Watch live: Alabama Senate debates clean lottery bill 1 day ago / Politics
Poll: Ivey approval ratings unchanged by gas tax push in first quarter of 2019 1 day ago / News
Education bill would require third-graders to meet reading benchmarks 1 day ago / News
Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs 1 day ago / Sponsored
Pearl: Auburn men’s basketball team a lesson in how ‘we can govern’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump threatens to send troops to the border, Doug Jones dismisses Joe Biden sexual harassment accusations, ex-lawmaker makes $52,000+ campaign expenditure to himself and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: ‘I support Joe Biden’ 1 day ago / Politics
3 hours ago

Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama

Now that it’s 2019, no longer does the term “Sweet Home Alabama” have to be just a famous Lynyrd Skynyrd song, or a Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy.

That’s because anyone who has always wanted to own a home of their own in Alabama now has a new tool to help them do that for the first time, or even the first time in a long while.

In Alabama, the First-Time Homebuyer and Second-Chance Savings Account (FHSA), is now available for anyone who has never owned a home or for those folks who are re-entering the housing market and haven’t owned a home for at least a decade.

Individuals or couples can open one of these tax-free savings accounts at any local bank, credit union or other financial institution in Alabama. The principal deposits and earnings will be deductible on their state income taxes.

The savings in this account can be used to pay for a down payment and/or closing costs for a single-family dwelling.

ABOUT THE ACCOUNTS

“First-time buyers can now begin the process of buying a home years in advance, simply by starting a savings account, and get a tax break by doing so,” said Morgan Ashurst, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® Public Policy Chair. “We are proud to have played a role in helping provide first-time buyers with this new resource.”

The option to use this account was created in 2018 when the Alabama legislature passed a bill and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law. It allows individuals or couples to make deposits and earnings up to $50,000, with a mandate that qualified expenditures must be made within five years from opening the account.

“One of the most commonly asked questions from first-time buyers is, ‘Where do I start?’ This savings account is the new starting point,” said Stacey Sanders, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® President. “We are excited to see the growth this new homebuying tool spurs in Alabama’s housing market.”

A POSITIVE IMPACT

And while this benefit is great for the first-time homebuyer and those who may have had to hit the reset button for a time and are ready to own a home again now, it’s a benefit to all Alabama residents.

Even though other Alabamaians can’t take advantage of the FHSA, they benefit because home ownership helps improve neighborhoods, which in turn attracts businesses, which creates jobs and improves our local economy.

Homeownership provides wealth accumulation for owners, in addition to social and economic benefits.

Overall, 90% of Alabama residents believe homeownership is a good financial decision.

So, there’s a stake in homeownership for everybody in Alabama, where, according to the song, the skies are so blue. And those skies will be bluer and brighter with more homeowners, which is why those that qualify should take advantage of the FHSA now that it is available.

BY Anthony Sanfilippo

11 mins ago

Pardis Stitt is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Pardis Stitt is living proof that success is sweetest when earned after years of hard work and dedication.

She and her husband Frank are co-owners and operators of four renowned Birmingham restaurants, including the 2018 James Beard Award winning Highlands Bar and Grill. The restaurant earned its first James Beard Foundation Award nomination for Outstanding Restaurant in 2009, which Stitt recalls as “thrilling and terrifying at the same time.”

“We felt a great responsibility to ourselves and our community and pushed even harder to provide an incredible experience for our guests. Nine nominations later, we won,” Stitt said.

817
Keep reading 817 WORDS

Stitt’s hospitality, which has roots in her southern upbringing and Persian heritage, helps to set her restaurants apart. Her parents immigrated to the U.S in the late 1970s and she grew up in Birmingham’s community of Iranian families.

“Without her, the Highlands is not the Highlands,” Frank Stitt told The New York Times in 2013.

Upon winning the prestigious James Beard award, Pardis illustrated her humility by telling ABC 33/40, “It is just an honor for our staff, for our guests who come and see us night after night, week after week, month after month who have been supporting us and we’re just so happy to bring a medal home to Birmingham.”

Stitt reflects on the 2018 James Beard award as a nod to hard work and something that inspires her every day.

“Having our dedication to hospitality affirmed on a national level continues to motivate us,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

In addition to Highlands Bar and Grill, the Stitts own Bottega Restaurant, Bottega Cafe and Chez Fon Fon. The Stitt restaurants are truly icons in Birmingham’s Southside community and have become some of the country’s most sought after dining destinations. While the food is exceptional, guests know the Stitt restaurants for their exceptional service and unique dining room experiences. Pardis focuses on the front-of-house operations and makes all guests feel welcome.

“We want this to be a respite for our guests,” Pardis explained. “No matter what’s happened outside these walls, you may have had a difficult day at work. You may have had a disagreement with your significant other. But when you walk through our doors, we want this to be a place of beauty and of rest and peace. So, if we can create a little happiness in someone’s day, that’s really what we strive for.”

When not entertaining guests at her restaurants, Stitt enjoys gardening with her husband Frank at their farm about forty miles outside of Birmingham. She stays extremely active in the community serving as board member of the Pepper Place Farmers Market. She is a founding member of the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International and a former board member of the Southern Foodways Alliance. She also remains active in the SFA and is passionate about their mission to document and celebrate the diverse food cultures of the American South.

Stitt enjoys volunteering for Jones Valley Teaching Farm (JVTF), a community based, nonprofit teaching farm in the heart of downtown Birmingham.

“Jones Valley Teaching Farm is important to me. I’ve watched the evolution of this organization from its early years as an urban farm to the teaching farm it is today, providing transformative lessons for thousands of students in the Birmingham City School system each year. A new challenge this year is the Ready to Grow Campaign, which will allow a permanent structure to be built on the downtown farm, providing even more opportunities for students to be positively impacted. I’m proud to serve as co-chair for this exciting campaign,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

Amanda Storey, executive director of JVTF, said about her, “Pardis has been a thoughtful champion of our work at Jones Valley Teaching Farm since its inception. Not only is she one of our loyal customers at Pepper Place Farmers Market every Saturday, she also lends her talents, expertise, and passion for our food-based education program, Good School Food. She has believed in and contributed to our work in so many amazing ways. Pardis Stitt is a volunteer who is always willing to go the extra mile and to do the hard work. Pardis and Frank are Birmingham’s culinary leaders and Jones Valley Teaching Farm would not be who we are today without their vision for what our community could be with food as the foundation.”

Stitt values challenging herself and mentoring others, counting them as some of the most significant aspects of her success. “I believe valuable traits of successful women are always showing-up prepared; being respectful of others; showing compassion; and challenging yourself every day. It’s also important to find a mentor, as well as being a mentor,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

When reflecting on what she wishes to leave as a legacy for future generations, Stitt shared the following inspirational words: “Surround yourself with the best and the brightest—they will inspire you. Don’t take yourself too seriously and have a sense of humor. Observe and listen and embrace conflict and change. I’ve also learned it is okay to show my vulnerabilities, as it provides an opportunity for others to relate and allows us to search for solutions together.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Pardis Stitt a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Erin Brown Hollis covers faith and culture for Yellowhammer News. She is an author and host of the “Cheers to That!” podcast. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @erinbrownhollis.

1 hour ago

Rumors and Rumblings 2nd Ed. Vol. IV

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

418
Keep reading 418 WORDS

1. The sands of the U.S. Senate race continue to shift — daily, it would seem. On Monday, Alabama senate leader Del Marsh confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he was not running. The following day, we learned that freshman state representative Will Dismukes was exploring a run. Then on Wednesday Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told “The Jeff Poor Show” that he had engaged in extensive conversations about a candidacy and would decide by the end of May whether to enter the race.

Perhaps getting a feel for what it will be like as a candidate, Dismukes subsequently spoke on Merrill’s home turf to the Tuscaloosa County GOP meeting on Thursday evening. State legislators speaking to groups outside of their district is unusual.

A person very familiar with Tuscaloosa area politics told us this morning of Merrill, “He’s running.”

And staying in T-Town, former Gov. Robert Bentley appeared on “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST. Yellowhammer News has been told that Bentley is seriously considering a U.S. Senate bid, despite politicos around the state blowing the notion off. In the interview, host Jeff Poor asked Bentley if he is going to enter the race, but the former governor gave a non-answer. Could a Byrne, Tuberville, Bentley field work out like Byrne, James, Bentley did in 2010?

2. We also continue to hear that Congressman Mo Brooks has definitely not made up his mind on the race and continues to mull a run. We were given the “not so fast” warning following a north Alabama report that Brooks was not running. Rumors and Rumblings noted in its last edition a Brooks campaign fundraising invitation making the rounds which did not identify the specific office sought by Brooks. That fundraiser occurred last night.

3. With all the focus on the Republican primary, it was notable to us that incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) may be looking over his shoulder for a primary challenge of his own. The rumblings of concern coming from the Jones camp could simply be an attempt to awaken a potential donor base for the junior senator.

Last reports showed Jones had only raised 12 percent of his campaign dollars from within Alabama’s borders. On the other hand, Jones announced his support this week for former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. Candidates scheduled to appear on the ballot generally do not involve themselves in other primaries for fear of drawing opposition based on that stance.

2 hours ago

As lottery clears the Alabama Senate, even some no votes think it is heading towards passage

After a contentious debate, the Alabama State Senate moved forward and passed a bill that would allow a paper lottery in Alabama. Now, one state senator believes the lottery is headed towards passage.

There have always been two competing visions for what a “clean” lottery should look like in Alabama.

State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Range) wanted a lottery and nothing more, a bill that many believe favors the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. State Senator Jim McClendon (R-Springville) wanted a lottery that extended protection to gambling interests that the attorney general of Alabama believes are operating illegally.

315
Keep reading 315 WORDS

Albritton won.

But when all was said and done, McClendon’s version of the lottery lost out, and he voted “No” on the measure. He decided to throw his support behind Albritton’s bill as it moves to the Alabama State House. And asked that the House not amend the bill, so the state of Alabama can finally have a lottery vote before the people.

State Senator Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham), who initially voted against Albritton’s bill in committee, voted “Yes” and called on the House to pass this bill and grant the people the ability to vote on a lottery.

Multiple issues were raised during the debate: The legality of electronic bingo machines or slot machines with extra steps, the division of revenue to the Alabama Trust Fund or Education Trust Fund, the ability to purchase lottery tickets via the Internet. Those issues led to Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) to vote against the measure.

During a radio appearance on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Orr expressed that he believes the lottery is heading towards a total passage in Alabama, although he believes the Alabama Senate will see an amended bill.

Partial transcript as follows:

JACKSON: You think the House does vote on this?
ORR: Yes.
JACKSON: You think it goes ‘yes’?
ORR: Yes.
JACKSON: You think they change it a little bit, it comes back to the Senate?
ORR: Yes, probably, yes.
JACKSON: You think it goes to the people. … We all vote for it, it passes?
ORR: Yes.
JACKSON: So you think this is the lottery? This is how they get there?
ORR: I think so.

The conclusion of this saga is still not 100 percent certain, but it appears even some of the no voices are coming around to this incarnation of the lottery.

Listen here:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Alabama Sportsmen’s Caucus helping build economic juggernaut

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus on Wednesday held its third annual luncheon on the State Capitol front lawn, celebrating and advancing one of the Yellowhammer State’s most important economic engines.

The luncheon perfectly captured the essence of what it means to be an Alabama sportsman, bringing that outdoorsman vibe directly to the Capitol so legislators could walk across from the State House during the busy legislative day.

Doing so allowed the state’s outdoor recreation community to come together with pro-sportsmen elected officials to highlight the crucial role hunters and anglers play as the driving force behind conservation. The luncheon also honored the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and all they do for the industry, which garners the state of Alabama a $14.8 billion economic impact from hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.

This amounts to 135,000 Alabama jobs stemming from hunting and fishing.

750
Keep reading 750 WORDS

Fifteen different organizations hosted displays to represent their organizations, programs and policies at the luncheon, including: DCNR, National Wild Turkey Federation, Coastal Conservation Association, Alabama Wildlife Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation/Alabama Sportsmen’s Caucus, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Hunting Works for Alabama, Renew Our Rivers, Polaris, Alabama Black Belt Adventures, University of Montevallo Outdoors Scholars, Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences/Wildlife Enterprise Management, American Kennel Club, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Alabama Bass Trail, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism Association and USDA-APHIS.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) attended the luncheon and blessed the food.

“As someone who built my business career in the hunting and fishing industry in Alabama, I’m a firsthand witness to the vital role it plays in Alabama’s economy,” Ainsworth told Yellowhammer News.

He continued, “The outdoor sporting opportunities that our state offers attract tourists from around the globe, pump billions of dollars into our economy, and directly employ roughly 135,000 of our fellow Alabamians. I’m proud to stand with the Alabama Sportsmen’s Caucus and the work it does to promote, preserve, and protect our proud hunting and fishing heritage for future generations.”

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) attended, as did Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who addressed the large crowd in attendance. Marsh is the Senate chairman of the Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus.

State Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens), the House chairman of the Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, also addressed the crowd.

He later told Yellowhammer News, “The Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus continues to establish itself as a formal entity within the statehouse. I am honored to serve as the Chairman in the House and look forward to the continued growth of the caucus as we provide a voice for sportsmen in the statehouse as well as provide education and information to legislators on issues important to sportsmen and women.”

DCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship visited with the crowd throughout the event, also speaking from the podium at one point.

“Hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation are true economic drivers for the state of Alabama,” Blankenship told Yellowhammer News. “From the Gulf Coast, through the Black Belt to North Alabama, our state is blessed with abundant natural resources.”

“ADCNR is proud to support the annual Sportsmen’s Caucus Luncheon and appreciates the commitment to conservation exhibited by the various groups in attendance. We are excited to see the recent growth of the Sportsmen’s Caucus and look forward to continuing to work with them on issues impacting our natural resources,” he concluded.

What is the caucus?

The Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus was formed on April 22nd, 2009 with the help of many organizations in the sportsmen’s community.

The caucus has become rejuvenated in recent years and continues to grow in size and functionality each year. It is currently comprised of 80 members but expects to have over 100 state legislators signed on before the 2019 regular session ends.

Crawford is the House chairman, while that chamber’s vice chairman is State Rep. Mike Jones (R-Andalusia) and executive committee contains State Reps. Tim Wadsworth (R-Arley), Rodney Sullivan (R-Northport) and Joe Lovvorn (R-Auburn).

Marsh is the Senate chairman, while that body’s vice chairman is State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville).

The caucus exists to educate and inform legislators about sportsmen’s issues; protect and advance the traditional rights of Alabama’s citizens to hunt, fish, and pursue outdoor activities; recognize the importance of hunting, angling, outdoor activities, and our natural resources to our state’s and nation’s economy and support the maintenance and growth of outdoor-related industries and activities; support efforts to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife habitat; ensure that Alabama’s sportsmen and women have reasonable access to public lands to enjoy outdoor pursuits; and protect the investment of sportsmen and women in wildlife and fisheries management by safeguarding the integrity of the American System of Conservation Funding.

The Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus is part of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC).

NASC is a network of state legislative sportsmen’s caucuses that began in 2004 and is staffed through the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF). CSF works on the federal and state level to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.

Currently, 49 state legislative sportsmen’s caucuses (and over 2,000 state legislators across the country) are united under the NASC umbrella.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Trump administration takes step to save rural Alabama hospitals

Heeding the calls of Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), the Trump administration this week announced major reforms that are expected to help turn the tide on recent rural hospital closures in Alabama.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a new proposed rule regarding the Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) that provides relief from the increasing disproportion of reimbursement to hospitals created by the Medicare wage index.

798
Keep reading 798 WORDS

While CMS uses wage index data based on regional labor costs to determine Medicare reimbursement levels for hospitals in a particular area, many hospitals – particularly in the Yellowhammer State – have been negatively affected as a result of flawed data, as Shelby explained in a statement.

“The Medicare Wage Index has negatively affected Alabama hospitals for over 20 years,” the Senate Appropriations chair advised. “After two decades of working to address a problem that significantly contributes to heightened hospital closures throughout our state, I am glad to see Administrator Verma and CMS taking steps to solve this dire issue. I look forward to continuing my work with the agency to make sure that this sort of careless imbalance is eliminated moving forward.”

In a statement, Byrne outlined, “For nearly three decades, Alabama hospitals have been facing declining Medicare reimbursement due to a fundamentally flawed reimbursement system known as the Medicare Wage Index. This system has put an incredible strain on Alabama hospitals and has been a leading contributor to the string of rural Alabama hospital closures over the last decade.”

Shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in, Byrne met with CMS administrator Seema Verma and brought the issue to her attention. The administrator pledged to look into it, and in response to Byrne’s request, afterward put out a Request for Information (RFI) requesting data on wage index disparities last year.

Byrne also led 45 of his House colleagues in calling for reform in a letter to CMS on June 29, 2018.

Then, the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services in November of 2018 issued a report that outlined concerns with the current wage index calculations, including incorrect or incomplete wage data, insufficient reviews of information and the inaccuracy of rural floor and hold-harmless provisions. With the lowest wage index in the country, Alabama’s urban and rural hospitals have suffered from lower reimbursement levels, while hospitals in heavily populated states have taken advantage of overpayments illustrated in the report.

“Immediately after President Trump was took office, I began working with his Administration and CMS Administrator Seema Verma to address these disparities. I’m proud to have played a part in making today’s announcement possible because it is a major step in the right direction to help save our rural hospitals,” Byrne remarked.

Finally, Shelby last month sent a letter signed by the entire Alabama Congressional delegation to CMS administrator Seema Verma encouraging the agency to provide Alabama hospitals with relief from the Medicare wage index through the use of its rulemaking process authority.

Prior to that letter, Shelby had also participated in many calls, meetings and discussions with Verma and other CMS officials to personally encourage the proposed adjustment.

In exclusive comments to Yellowhammer News, Byrne emphasized, “If a town loses their hospital it can be totally crippling. Quality of life suffers, they won’t be able to attract new industry, and human lives could actually be lost.”

“That’s why I’ve worked so hard with the Trump Administration to get relief for our rural hospitals in Alabama and ensure that our state is treated fairly with the Medicare program,” he continued. “This latest action from President Trump will help keep hospitals in Alabama open and directly benefit the good people of our state.”

The issue

The Medicare Wage Index has been a long-term problem for Alabama hospitals. The Wage Index is responsible for setting how hospitals are reimbursed under the Medicare program. The majority of a hospital’s reimbursement is typically through Medicare. Rural hospitals, which are particularly struggling in the state, also tend to have very high percentage of patients on Medicare.

The current formula rewards hospitals with high costs in places like California with larger and larger reimbursements. Thus, it incentivizes them to continue to bloat costs. Because adjustments in the wage index must be budget neutral, Alabama’s low-cost hospitals, in turn, face an ever-shrinking wage index. This has put major pressure on hospitals’ bottom lines and has been a contributing factor to the Yellowhammer State’s slue of rural hospital closures.

Essentially, rich blue state hospitals are helping to push red state hospitals out of business.

“One in five Americans are living in rural areas and the hospitals that serve them are the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system,” Verma affirmed in a statement. “Rural Americans face many obstacles as the result of our fragmented healthcare system, including living in communities with disproportionally higher poverty rates, more chronic conditions, and more uninsured or underinsured individuals.”

She emphasized, “The Trump administration is committed to addressing inequities in health care, which is why we are proposing historic Medicare payment changes that will help bring stability to rural hospitals and improve patients’ access to quality healthcare.”

Read more about the proposed rule changes here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

