3 hours ago

Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama

Now that it’s 2019, no longer does the term “Sweet Home Alabama” have to be just a famous Lynyrd Skynyrd song, or a Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy.

That’s because anyone who has always wanted to own a home of their own in Alabama now has a new tool to help them do that for the first time, or even the first time in a long while.

In Alabama, the First-Time Homebuyer and Second-Chance Savings Account (FHSA), is now available for anyone who has never owned a home or for those folks who are re-entering the housing market and haven’t owned a home for at least a decade.

Individuals or couples can open one of these tax-free savings accounts at any local bank, credit union or other financial institution in Alabama. The principal deposits and earnings will be deductible on their state income taxes.

The savings in this account can be used to pay for a down payment and/or closing costs for a single-family dwelling.

ABOUT THE ACCOUNTS

“First-time buyers can now begin the process of buying a home years in advance, simply by starting a savings account, and get a tax break by doing so,” said Morgan Ashurst, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® Public Policy Chair. “We are proud to have played a role in helping provide first-time buyers with this new resource.”

The option to use this account was created in 2018 when the Alabama legislature passed a bill and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law. It allows individuals or couples to make deposits and earnings up to $50,000, with a mandate that qualified expenditures must be made within five years from opening the account.

“One of the most commonly asked questions from first-time buyers is, ‘Where do I start?’ This savings account is the new starting point,” said Stacey Sanders, 2019 Alabama REALTORS® President. “We are excited to see the growth this new homebuying tool spurs in Alabama’s housing market.”

A POSITIVE IMPACT

And while this benefit is great for the first-time homebuyer and those who may have had to hit the reset button for a time and are ready to own a home again now, it’s a benefit to all Alabama residents.

Even though other Alabamaians can’t take advantage of the FHSA, they benefit because home ownership helps improve neighborhoods, which in turn attracts businesses, which creates jobs and improves our local economy.

Homeownership provides wealth accumulation for owners, in addition to social and economic benefits.

Overall, 90% of Alabama residents believe homeownership is a good financial decision.

So, there’s a stake in homeownership for everybody in Alabama, where, according to the song, the skies are so blue. And those skies will be bluer and brighter with more homeowners, which is why those that qualify should take advantage of the FHSA now that it is available.

BY Anthony Sanfilippo

7 mins ago

Mary Wyatt is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Mary Wyatt has chosen to live her life with grace and gratitude after surviving personal tragedy. She is CEO and owner of Wyatt General Contractor, LLC (WGC). However, Mary did not grow up dreaming of working in the construction business.

WGC was founded in 2012 by Mary’s late husband, John Wyatt, who had learned the construction business from his father, Gary. With his father by his side, John grew WGC steadily from 2012 until August 2015. On August 27, 2015, John told Mary he was going to the Shelby County Airport to practice some maneuvers in his single-engine airplane. Devastatingly, John never returned home that evening.

At the age of 38, John died in an airplane accident just south of the Shelby County Airport runway leaving behind Mary and their two daughters.  Before the fatal plane crash, John often used the construction company to help those affected by natural disasters. Wyatt was determined to continue John’s legacy by turning her focus to building the family business.

Keep reading 638 WORDS

“I went from being a stay at home mom to owning a commercial construction company in the blink of an eye. We were four months into a $13 million hotel in Five Points and just two weeks after John’s death I broke ground on a church he had negotiated earlier in the summer. I was committed to seeing these projects through to completion and knew our team had all the expertise needed to make it happen,” Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News.

Wyatt’s story perfectly illustrates the promise of hope in the face of tragedy and grief.  She diligently made it her mission to learn the construction business from the ground up. Her efforts paid off as WGC won new projects to keep the company open, including the UAB policy headquarters.

Mary said, “That was just incredible. Leading up to that job, I was going to do everything I could and let the Lord do the rest. I knew then we were going to make it.”

The stability and success that WGC has experienced over the last several years is truly a testimony to John’s legacy and Mary’s leadership. As a woman-owned general contractor, she looks to grow the company’s footprint while broadening community involvement. Mary was named a Future Leader in Construction for Associated Builders & Contractors of Alabama (ABC of AL) and one of the BBJ’s Fast Track 30, which also named WGC the 10th fastest growing company in Birmingham.

Jay Reed, President of ABC of AL, said regarding Mary, “It is exciting to watch Mary Wyatt make her mark in the industry.  She is becoming a key player in construction and earing it the old fashion way-work ethic, compassion for others and excelling at customer service.  In our industry your word is your bond and Mary understands that and operates in that manner. While Mary could easily have chosen simpler paths, she didn’t. She decided to go with her heart and mind and the results are before us today, success. I’ve enjoyed watching her find her place and earn her seat at the ‘leaders table’ of commercial contractors. That’s not easily done in construction, in Alabama and as a female. What an amazing story she has.”

Mary is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction, Associated Builders and Contractors Young Professionals, Women Business Leaders (WBL) and the Lovelady Auxiliary.

“The first time I ever shared my story was in front of the Loveladies. Looking out and seeing a room filled with women who were doing the hard work required to be their very best despite incredible obstacles was inspiring and uplifting!” Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News.

Wyatt often reflects on her faith as the primary force driving her success. Colleagues across town recognize the way Wyatt lives out her faith on a daily basis as well.

Amy Patillo, executive director of WBL, said, “Mary is an extraordinary woman of faith. Several years ago, the Lord entrusted her with intense grief and a unique leadership role. Rather than shrinking back, Mary relied on her faith to give her supernatural wisdom and resolve. Through her leadership, Mary has preserved her husband’s legacy both personally and professionally.”

When reflecting on the legacy she wishes to leave, Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News, “I recognize that I have been handed a tremendous opportunity through very unfortunate circumstances. It has been my prayer since my husband died three years ago, that this pain and heartache would not be wasted. Making the most of my life, as a mother, friend, and business owner has been my greatest desire. Not allowing tragedy to define me in negative terms, but rather changing me for the better.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Mary Wyatt a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

1 hour ago

Birmingham, Lake Guntersville selected to host 2020 Bassmaster Classic

Alabama is set to once again host “the Super Bowl of bass fishing.”

B.A.S.S. announced Monday that the 50th Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods will be held in the Yellowhammer State — the world championship bass tournament in Birmingham, with the fishing competition itself taking place on Lake Guntersville.

The iconic fishing tournament in 2020 will be held March 6-8, with daily weigh-ins and the Classic Outdoors Expo taking place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). This brings the competition back to its roots.

“It’s fitting that the golden anniversary Classic be held in Alabama, where B.A.S.S. was founded more than 50 years ago,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said during a press conference Monday afternoon at the BJCC. “Our plans are to make this the most spectacular celebration of bass fishing in history.

Keep reading 532 WORDS

“Throughout the current Bassmaster Elite Series tournament season, we are celebrating ‘The Year of the Fan’ — our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the millions of bass fishing fans who make this sport so great. The celebration will culminate in the Classic here in Birmingham,” he added.

The competition has been held in Alabama 12 previous times, eight of those in Birmingham.

“We are so proud to once again host the Bassmaster Classic, the Super Bowl of bass fishing,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin remarked. “We look forward to the great competition the Classic attracts and the dedicated fans who will gather in Birmingham for this incredible event. While in the region, we invite everyone to experience the inspirational history, legendary food and world class entertainment which make us the Magic City.”

Fishing has previously taken place on Lake Guntersville twice — in 1976 and 2014 — for this prestigious competition, which has become synonymous with bass fishing mastery over the past half-century.

“We are excited that Lake Guntersville has been chosen to be the fishery for this anniversary Classic,” Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, commented. “The interest the Classic generates has positive impact for months, even years following the tournament, and we expect Lake Guntersville will be at the top of the list for anglers and B.A.S.S. fans to visit following next spring’s competition. We look forward to the tournament and to continuing our partnership with B.A.S.S.”

The payout has grown significantly over the years, now sitting at a whopping total of $1 million for a 53-angler field with $300,000 going to the winner.

“The Classic is literally a life-changing event for the angler who wins,” B.A.S.S. Director Chase Anderson stated. “It exemplifies what Bassmaster competition stands for: ‘Big Bass. Big Stage. Big Dreams.’ It honors the angler who can catch the biggest bass of the week, and weigh them on the biggest stage in bass fishing, and fulfill the biggest dream any angler can have. No title in professional fishing holds the same clout as ‘Classic champion.’”

Lake Guntersville has hosted 22 major B.A.S.S. events in general.

The 68,000-acre Tennessee River fishery, which is a popular destination for bass fishing enthusiasts from across the country, will also play host to a regular-season Bassmaster Elite Series tournament June 21-24. That 23rd major B.A.S.S. event will make Guntersville the second-most visited lake in B.A.S.S. history, behind only Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas.

The Bassmaster Classic is expected to draw major tourism dollars into the state, as the 2018 Classic attracted 143,323 fans to all activities, including the Get Hooked on Fishing activity center, morning takeoffs, weigh-ins and the Expo. That was an all-time record until this year’s event on the Tennessee River in Knoxville drew 153,809.

The 2020 Classic will be covered live and streamed on Bassmaster.com, ESPN3 and the ESPN App, and five hours of original programming will be aired on ESPN2 and the Pursuit Channel following the event. In addition, the Classic annually draws more than 250 credentialed media. The 2019 Classic was covered by journalists from 28 states as well as Japan, China, Australia, Italy, Germany and Canada.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

State Auditor Jim Zeigler is tired of being left of out of 2020 Senate talk

Always a colorful character, State Auditor Jim Zeigler is attempting to make waves with his decision-making process when it comes to entering the Republican primary race for United State Senate.

The battle over who will get to face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has already drawn two big names in U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville with several potential nominees declining to enter the fray.

State Auditor Zeigler sent and then deleted a tweet touting how some other big names are staying out of the race because of him.

Keep reading 177 WORDS

Whether Zeigler believes this remains to be seen but he appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Tuesday and complained that no one is taking his campaign seriously.

Zeigler believes this is a coordinated effort to ignore his candidacy.

“I’ve been left out of columns, analysis, polls, awards and campaign contributions,” he lamented. “My middle name is ‘left out.'”

Regardless, Zeigler thinks he can win where it matters: at the ballot box.

“They just leave me out of everything. But on Election Day I got 62 percent of the vote in November in my reelection for state auditor,” Zeigler stated.

Zeigler declined to enter the race, saying he needs to be able to raise more money than he has been able to in the past. But he shared that he is leaving the door open to a candidacy for U.S. Senate if he senses a groundswell of support forming.

Listen here:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Byrne: Alabama the Beautiful

As the weather continues to warm and summer temperatures approach, I am reminded of the incredible natural beauty that lies here in Alabama.

For many schools throughout Southwest Alabama, April marked Spring Break for students and teachers, and so many families take advantage of that time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors throughout our state.

As a hunter and outdoorsman, I know the importance of managing our wildlife areas and natural resources – private, family-owned and public lands – to ensure they are around for our children and grandchildren to enjoy for decades to come. That is why I have once again joined the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus to protect and advance our national heritage of hunting, fishing, recreational shooting and trapping.

Keep reading 501 WORDS

As anyone who lives here knows, along the Gulf Coast we are blessed with an amazingly diverse and important ecosystem.

This week, I will be visiting the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge along the Fort Morgan Peninsula to celebrate the completion of a significant land conservation effort within the Little Point Clear Unit. Bon Secour is home to countless species and is a favorite outdoor spot for many Southwest Alabamians.

Just across Mobile Bay, I’ll also have the privilege of participating in the Lightning Point Restoration Project groundbreaking in Bayou La Batre, another successful coastal restoration project made possible by local leadership and public-private partnerships.

With miles of trails and plenty to do and see, I am committed to preserving these important resources and habitats for future generations.

Just here in our backyard of Southwest Alabama, we also have Gulf State Park, Meaher State Park, Fort Morgan, Fort Gaines, Frank Jackson State Park, dozens of walking trails, outdoor spaces and campgrounds.

It is up to us to take care of our area. Just a few weeks ago, Orange Beach was named the cleanest town in Alabama. What an accomplishment for Orange Beach residents!

It is also up to Congress to ensure that we take care of our natural resources as well. That is why I have continued to fight for just compensation in cases of natural disaster or human error.

The RESTORE (Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States) Act has provided funds for the cleanup from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that greatly impacted our shores and communities. It is important that the entirety of those funds are distributed as intended to the impacted communities and that such a disaster is not repeated in the future.

Similarly, I am grateful to President Trump for maintaining the funding for the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). This legislation provides for fair compensation to Alabama by creating revenue sharing provisions used for coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection.

Enjoying the beauty of mother nature along the coast also means having to recover when she turns violent.

We are unfortunately all too familiar with hurricanes and other violent storms in our area. Being prepared goes a long way to riding out the storm, but it is how we recover that defines the spirit of resilience that we have here in Alabama. When the worst does happen, I always fight to ensure that the people of Alabama have access to the necessary funds and resources to recover from those natural disasters.

I have lived my whole life in Alabama, and I believe we live in the most beautiful state in the country. Whenever I am out in nature with my kids and grandkids, hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying God’s creation, I understand why we call it “Alabama the Beautiful.”

This year, as the Spring turns into Summer, make sure you take time to enjoy nature and get out and enjoy our parks, history and everything Alabama has to offer.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

5 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama projects keep coming: Hwy 82 in Prattville and Hwy 411 in Cherokee County

Announcements of Rebuild Alabama infrastructure projects are starting to become an everyday occurrence.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday outlined that the Alabama Department of Transportation has selected major transportation projects in Autauga and Cherokee counties as part of the Rebuild Alabama First Year Plan 2020.

“Drivers across Alabama have experienced the troubles of the state’s crumbling infrastructure for far too long. In selecting these projects in Autauga and Cherokee counties, we’re showing that stagnation is no longer the case in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “For the ease of our drivers, for the safety of our drivers and for the future of our state, it’s finally time we Rebuild Alabama!”

This comes after announcements of significant projects for the Huntsville area and Tuscaloosa in recent days.

Keep reading 455 WORDS

In a cluster of Rebuild Alabama First Year Plan projects, ALDOT will widen U.S. Highway 82 in Prattville, a project that this area has long been awaiting for over 60 years. These enhancements to US 82 will shorten the daily commute of over 17,000 drivers and also complete the Prattville Bypass, according to the governor’s office.

Additionally, the widening of US 82 will improve access for loggers traveling to the International Paper plant from 18 Alabama counties. Six hundred workers from 23 Alabama counties will reportedly find increased ease in their work commutes, as this project improves access to the James Hardie Building Projects Facility and the other companies in the area.

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who carried the Rebuild Alabama Act in the Senate, lauded the announcement as a huge win for jobs and the community. He also emphasized that these types of projects will ultimately be transformational for the Yellowhammer State.

“These are the first steps of many that will begin the process of Rebuild Alabama. Industry is a backbone of our economic engine, and I am pleased that Governor Ivey is moving Alabama forward with these improvements,” Chambliss remarked. “I firmly believe that we will look back on 2019 as a turning point in the history of our state.”

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville), who represents this project’s district in the House, voted against the Rebuild Alabama Act. A freshman legislator, he is currently considering a run for the U.S. Senate, as reported by Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “The Insider.”

‘Long-awaited’ project for a rural part of Alabama

In Cherokee County, ALDOT will widen U.S. Highway 411 as part of the Rebuild Alabama First Year Plan.

“The widening of US 411 has been long-awaited by the folks of Cherokee and Etowah counties, and it is vital for the economic development of this area,” State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) said. “As we begin to see dividends from the Rebuild Alabama Act, I once again thank Governor Ivey for her leadership in its passage and look forward to continually working together in the future.”

Cherokee County is one of 16 Alabama counties currently not served by a four-lane route to an interstate. This Rebuild Alabama project will fulfill a promise that the people of this area have waited for since the early 1960s.

“I appreciate and support Governor Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama plan, including investing in rural districts,” State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) said. “Four lane access to the interstate will greatly increase economic development opportunities for new and existing industry in our area. The people have been waiting decades for this project to be completed, and Governor Ivey is the one who is getting it done!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

