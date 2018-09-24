Subscription Preferences:

Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington 1 min ago / News
ESPN’s Rece Davis included in UA’s 2018 Communication Hall of Fame class 58 mins ago / News
Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice 2 hours ago / News
Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC joins Maddox in opposing pro-life ‘Amendment Two’ 2 hours ago / News
‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative 3 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Sen. Shelby, Judge Wes Allen applaud $3.2M grant for research facility in Troy 3 hours ago / News
Another police ambush in Selma – officer hit by multiple shooters using rifles, ‘military type tactics’ 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: The Kavanaugh circus gets dumber, Doug Jones wants to drag it out, Martha Roby touts ‘Tax Reform 2.0’ and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: We don’t mind supporting a lottery ‘if it is something good for the state of Alabama’ 5 hours ago / News
Anniston Star chair, publisher Josephine Ayers gave 4 times to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during 2018 cycle 6 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Krispy Kreme offering coffee-glazed doughnuts this week only: Here’s where you can get them in Alabama 18 hours ago / News
AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon ‘can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill’ in 2019 20 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Doug Jones’s easy out on Kavanaugh, Democrats must navigate state’s love of Trump, Alabama Socialist seek municipal office and more on Guerrilla Politics… 22 hours ago / Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer warns Brett Kavanaugh brouhaha threatens America’s ‘experiment in self-government’ — ‘I think this is going to have consequences for the Democrats’ 24 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Tax reform 2.0 gains momentum 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
What you need to know about Alabama proposed constitutional amendments 3 & 4 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama SoS John Merrill: ACLU of Alabama lawsuit for Twitter blocking ‘a publicity stunt’ 1 day ago / News
Surrogate chooses life: Alabama woman saves unborn child 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Five individuals will soon join the esteemed ranks of the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences ‘s Hall of Fame at an induction dinner on Thursday, October 4 in the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The 2018 inductees, per a university release, are Jennings F. Bryant Jr., Rece Davis, Fred D. Gray and Houston and Voncile Pearce.

Bryant is the former director of The University of Alabama’s Institute for Communication Research, an organization he founded that has evolved to become the Institute for Communication and Information Research. The university noted, “His direction, leadership and commitment to research propelled the ICR to millions in grant and contract funding and left a lasting impact upon the fields of communication, media effects, interpersonal communication and beyond.”

Davis is best known as the host of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the longest-running and most-celebrated college football pregame show on television. In his career at ESPN, Davis has hosted and contributed to programming ranging from NBA highlights to ABC’s Triple Crown horse racing. Davis graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast film communication in 1988.

Gray is a civil rights attorney whose career includes representation of both Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a pivotal time in the civil rights movement. As a stalwart advocate for the rights of others, his impact travels far beyond his home state of Alabama.

Houston and Voncile Pearce spent much of their lives together establishing, owning and operating radio stations across the Southeast. Beyond their legacy as broadcasters, the Pearces have served on various boards and actively supported local charities and organizations through the reach of their radio stations. Houston graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business in 1955, and Voncile graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1967 and a master’s degree in mathematics in 1969.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame event are $150 and can be purchased by calling 205-348-7229 by the deadline of Monday, September 24.

Established by the College’s Board of Visitors in 1998, the Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame at the University of Alabama was created “to honor, preserve and perpetuate the names and accomplishments of individuals who have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama through the application of disciplines taught, researched and practiced in the College.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

The Pentagon says the remains of three U.S. Marines killed when their helicopter was shot down during the Vietnam War will be buried this week at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday that the remains of the three men will be buried as a group with full military honors next Thursday.

The three men are: Capt. John A. House II, of Pelham, New York; Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III, of Davenport, Iowa; and Cpl. Glyn L. Runnels Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pentagon says their remains were identified in March 2017.

Military officials say House, the oldest at 28, was the pilot of the Sea Knight helicopter that crashed after being hit by enemy fire on June 30, 1967.

Four others also were killed, including 18-year-old Killen and 21-year-old Runnels.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

The Alabama Association for Justice, the state’s advocacy group for trial lawyers, donated $100,000 to Associate Justice Tom Parker’s campaign for state Supreme Court Chief Justice on Friday through its “Progress for Justice PAC.”

With this new contribution, the association’s PAC has now donated $500,000 to Parker’s campaign. With another $5,000 from a Tuscaloosa personal injury firm, trial lawyers have contributed $505,000, which is 95 percent of Parker’s total amount raised besides the $32,400 he loaned to himself.

Parker won the Republican nomination in June over current Chief Justice Lyn Stuart and is now running against Democratic nominee Judge Bob Vance in the November 6 General Election.

Parker had $17,508.59 cash on hand as of September 5, compared to Vance’s $420,197.48. While updated fundraising reports due October 2 will provide the best financial barometer yet, the race for chief justice has been the only statewide contest in which the Democrat has had the financial advantage.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

HOOVER — Minutes before news broke nationally Monday morning that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was being forced out of the White House, Attorney General Jeff Sessions left the stage immediately following his speech at the National Public Safety Partnership Symposium.

The attorney general did not attend the scheduled press availability with other law enforcement officials following his address.

This came after Sessions, as he received a resounding standing ovation to welcome him to the stage, quipped, “I may need this today.”

“Going back to Washington, you never know what’s going to happen,” Sessions added, as the crowd laughed.

The news of Rosenstein’s reported departure comes on the heels of accounts that Rosenstein suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and proposed wearing a wire to record his conversations with the president.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

After months of shadowy activity and legally questionable shell games, Planned Parenthood Southeast’s Alabama PAC finally has revealed a public purpose.

The PAC, now called “Alabama for Healthy Families,” on Thursday in downtown Montgomery launched an all-out effort to kill the proposed Amendment Two on the upcoming November 6 General Election ballot. This amendment “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

This came the same week that Democratic nominee for governor and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox came out in opposition to the amendment, saying he would vote against it.

Planned Parenthood’s PAC is partnering with the ACLU of Alabama to oppose the amendment. They have a “campaign manager” for the efforts and plan to engage in grassroots efforts to defeat the referendum, per a social media post.

The PAC’s newly formed Facebook page even echoed Maddox’s talking point against the amendment, claiming that the measure would leave “no exceptions” in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother. To be clear, current law does allow abortions in these circumstances and the constitutional amendment does not alter this.

In one post, Alabama for Healthy Families asserts that the amendment exemplifies “out-of-touch politicians.” However, polling has overwhelmingly shown that a majority of Alabamians are pro-life, with over half of the populace even thinking abortion should mostly be illegal.


The PAC also campaigned against the pro-life amendment on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge between Alabama A&M and Grambling State in Mobile, where the Maddox camp was also out visiting with voters.

In a previous email to Yellowhammer News, a Maddox spokesperson denied that their campaign has had “any interaction with or assistance from” the Planned Parenthood PAC. The spokesperson declined to give “Maddox’s stance on Planned Parenthood in general” and whether he “supports Sen. Doug Jones voting to continue federal funding of Planned Parenthood.”

He then commented, “Walt is a pro-life [D]emocrat who’s opposed to abortion except in cases of rape or [incest] or unless the health or life of the mother is in danger. He also supports pro-life measures like providing families with access to healthcare, mental health treatment, and a strong education system. These are the kinds of  issues that matter in the everyday lives of Alabama citizens, and that will actually help decrease the number of abortions.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

As CBS 42 reported, the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama, graduated the first class from the Birmingham Theological Seminary (BTS) Prison Initiative recently, with one inmate saying, “God is a changer of men and we’re living proof of that.”

Ten inmates were awarded with certificates of completion, including four graduates earning a Master’s of Arts in Biblical Studies. The initiative, which is privately funded, is an intensive two-year ministry training program for inmates in the state corrections system. Fifteen inmates are selected after interviews every other year to be transferred to Bibb County in order to take the seminary classes.

The first class of students to complete the program, which was launched in September 2016 by the Alabama Department of Corrections, took classes four days per week, including Bible, theology, counseling, discipleship and practical ministry courses. Birmingham Theological Seminary, in collaboration with other ministries, also offered inmates workshops and seminars in areas of biblical manhood, conflict resolution, relational wisdom and life skills.

Dr. Thad James, BTS Vice President and director of the prison initiative, welcomed the graduates and guests to the inaugural graduation ceremony, which was held on September 14.

“This first cohort group is a true testimony and affirmation to the redemptive and transformation work of Jesus Christ in the hearts and minds of men,” James emphasized.

Over the course of the two-year program, James said he observed the students growing both theologically and spiritually in their relationship with God and man. He referred to scripture to describe their spiritual transition.

“Therefore I urge you, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship.  And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect,” James said, citing Romans 12: 1-2.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Commissioner Jon Ozmint, who has spent most of his adult life serving on all sides of the criminal justice system and instituted a successful, model prison ministry program in that state, delivered the commencement address to Alabama’s first class.

Ozmint outlined that “empirical evidence demonstrates that faith-based programming reduces recidivism and while not a quick-fix, the intensive and demanding BTS program will improve the culture in ADOC, making prisons and neighborhoods safer for Alabama taxpayers.”

After receiving his certification in Biblical Studies, one graduate said he and his fellow classmates were indeed evidence that men can change.

“God is working in all of us and just because you have a prison mindset, doesn’t mean you can’t change.  God is a changer of men and we’re living proof of that,” Patrick Johnson said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

