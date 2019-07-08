Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Episode 16: Way too early Auburn football season prediction

With the season around 50 days away, a nonbiased DrunkAubie predicts each regular game of the upcoming football season. Who does DrunkAubie think wins the quarterback gig? Is a national championship run on the horizon?

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

55 mins ago

Byrne: Remembering the stories of our heroes

For Americans from coast to coast, Independence Day is a celebration of our nation’s birthday with friends and family. The day also offers an opportunity for reflection.

In Washington, President Trump held a “Salute to America” celebration on the National Mall in honor of our troops. The patriotic spectacle, featuring military bands, aircraft flyovers and fireworks, was highlighted by a speech in which President Trump praised our “truly extraordinary heritage” and recounted our unique American story.

532
“It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true,” he said. “It is the chronicle of great citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future and it is the saga of 13 separate colonies that united to form the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived. As long as we stay true to our course, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”

His speech was given during an important time in our nation’s history. Growing threats overseas represent significant challenges to our sovereignty and increasing danger to our military men and women and citizens at home.

In the Middle East, we have seen an escalation of Iranian provocations that began with repeated attacks on oil tankers and led to the Iranians shooting down an American drone over international air space. The United States came close to retaliatory strikes in Iran.

Iran now boasts it will continue enriching uranium in pursuit of a nuclear weapon. This longstanding threat will not go away soon.

During a time of so much geopolitical turmoil, it’s important for us to, in President Trump’s words, “remember our great heritage” of the men and women who fought and sacrificed so that this great American experiment can continue.

Like many of yours, my family has shared in this sacrifice.

On June 3, 1942, during World War II, my uncle Jack Langsdale, a merchant mariner, was stationed aboard the City of Alma as it was torpedoed by a German U-boat about 400 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The explosion ripped a 40-foot hole in the side of the vessel, and she sank within three minutes. The radio operator, who died on board, did not even get a chance to relay a message.

Of the 39 men on board the City of Alma that day, 29 lost their lives. Sadly, my uncle was among the dead. I never got the chance to know him.

I recently had the opportunity to talk about my uncle’s story to the Captain Richard Phillips Lane Kirkland Maritime Trust as we honored three World War II veterans in attendance. It was a special experience to thank these brave men for their role in securing our freedoms and to hear their stories of crossing the sea to fight for our country.

Captain Phillips himself knows the dangers our merchant mariners face on the high seas. In 2009, as the captain of the USS Maersk Alabama, Somali pirates boarded and commandeered his vessel. After several tense days of negotiations, escape attempts and dangerous confrontations, Navy SEAL snipers eliminated the pirates and rescued Captain Phillips, who had heroically presented himself as a hostage to save his crew. A 2013 film starring Tom Hanks as Captain Phillips depicts his remarkable saga.

Countless sailors, soldiers, marines and airmen have given so much so that we can continue to celebrate Independence Day. Though we can never repay them, we must do what we can to remember their stories.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

2 hours ago

7 Things: Census fight goes on with Alabama’s backing, Marshae Jones gets a reprieve, Trump’s great weekend and more …

7. Trump offers congrats to ungrateful American soccer players

  • Despite controversy between United States women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and President Donald Trump, the president tweeted after the team’s win of the Women’s World Cup, “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”
  • Later, Trump was asked about the unequal pay between the men’s and the women’s national soccer teams, and he said that he would want to see the numbers on how much each team brings in year-round.

6. Everyone sees their enemies suffering as billionaire Jefferey Epstein is arrested

699
  • Republicans believe this will be the moment former President Bill Clinton and others connected to him will finally face the reckoning for decades of suspected misbehavior and criminal activities. Flight logs show Clinton traveled with Epstein dozens of times to a private island.
  • The media and their Democrats believe there are ties to President Trump in this situation, and it could cause him great embarrassment. Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago and the president referred to him as a “great guy” in the past, as well as saying there were problems with his island.

5. Kamala Harris wants to close the racial wealth gap

  • If elected, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wants to use $100 billion federal tax dollars to invest in housing for black families in an effort to close the racial wealth gap. Her plan would include granting up to $25,000 to individuals to help with a down payment and closing costs.
  • According to Harris’ campaign, if the racial wealth gap in homeownership was eliminated, “median black wealth would grow $32,113 per household, and the wealth gap between Black and white households would shrink 31 percent,” but the plan is blatantly unconstitutional.

4. Iran abandoning nuclear deals

  • Despite the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran made with other countries, on Sunday they surpassed the limit allowed for uranium enrichment stated in the deal. Europe has had trouble responding to Iran’s increase uranium enrichment, despite the 60-day warning they received.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has responded to Iran by tweeting, “Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world.”

3. Trump approval rating continues to climb

  • Good news this weekend for President Trump as he got his enemies to attack his 4th of July event which was a success. The latest jobs reports show a strong June, and his approval rating is the highest it’s been throughout his entire presidency at 47%, which is five points higher than April.
  • Despite Trump reaching such a high approval rating, he’s still struggling in polls against 2020 Democratic candidates, which still shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump 55-41%, as well as Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump by at least 6%.

2. Charges dropped against Marshae Jones

  • Prosecutors in Alabama have dropped the manslaughter charges against Marshae Jones, who was shot in the stomach while five months pregnant after initiating the altercation. The charges being dropped allows the rest of the country to paint Jones as an innocent victim.
  • The decision to drops charges only came after District Attorney Lynneice Washington’s office was bombarded with angry calls and messages expressing displeasure with her arrest and indictment; activists even attacked the case arguing that Alabama values the life of unborn babies over the life of a woman.

1. Alabama backs Trump on his census fight

  • At least three Alabama politicians want Trump to keep fighting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill sent a letter to the Trump administration to show his support of including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) spoke of his disappointment in Justice John Roberts and Attorney General Steve Marshall reiterated the fear of Alabama losing a House seat.
  • All three Alabama leaders want the Trump administration to keep fighting to add the question back to the 2020 Census. The president has made it clear he isn’t done yet and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, said, “I think the president has expressed determination. He’s noted that the Supreme Court didn’t say this can’t be asked. They said they didn’t appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time.”

5 hours ago

Paris Air Show nets major orders for Alabama Airbus facility

The recent Paris Air Show is already paying off in a big way for Alabama jobs, with Mobile’s Airbus manufacturing facility even being called the worldwide “big winner.”

In the latest purchase order for Airbus stemming directly from negotiations conducted during the show in late June, flyadeal on Sunday announced that it has finalized an agreement for 30 A320 NEO aircraft, with the options for an additional 20.

The A320 NEO, a family passenger jet, is assembled at Airbus’ south Alabama location.

164
Deliveries of the aircraft to flyadeal will commence in 2021. This order will result in the airliner operating an all-A320 fleet in the future.

Flyadeal is the discounted travel subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (SAUDIA).

The Wall Street Journal reported that the total order including options has a value of over $5.5 billion, based on Airbus list prices that do not include industry-standard discounts.

Several national outlets are pointing to this as the first concrete example of companies turning away from Boeing’s 737 MAX in the wake of that aircraft’s well-publicized troubles.

This could become a trend, which would mean huge new business for Airbus in Mobile, as well as supply chain and indirect beneficiaries in the Yellowhammer State.

It is estimated that Mobile will soon be the fourth biggest aerospace manufacturing city in the world.

RELATED: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Jasper goes green with new trees as part of historic city center revitalization

By Cierra Juett

Good Roots are being planted in Jasper. The historic downtown is being revitalized and beautified with the help of new trees, as part of plans to attract new businesses and people to the area.

Over the years, Jasper’s downtown business district suffered a downturn as businesses relocated to the surrounding highways.

In response, nonprofits such as Jasper Main Street, downtown Jasper’s revitalization organization, implemented a plan to enliven the downtown area of the 132-year-old city. That plan is now paying off, with new commercial activity drawing people to the city’s historic core.

410
As part of the plan, which launched June 1, 2015, the city established an entertainment district, among other initiatives. To date, 23 new businesses have located downtown, creating over 100 jobs and generating over $5 million in economic activity, said Mike Putman, Executive Director of Jasper Main Street.

Contributing to the success are trees, planted with the support of  Good Roots grants. An initiative of the Alabama Power Foundation, Good Roots helps pay for trees to be planted in communities across Alabama by nonprofits, schools, counties and municipalities. Within the last year, Walker County has been awarded eight Good Roots grants, with four supporting downtown Jasper.  Others in the area that have benefited from Good Roots grants are the Beacon House, Jasper City Schools and Bevill State Community College.

One element of the downtown project is redevelopment of the streetscape. “The streetscape project has been going on for the last five years: redoing the streets, sidewalks and planting trees,” said Britton Lightsey, manager of Alabama Power’s Jasper business office and a member of the Jasper Economic Vitality Committee. Lightsey said the project continues to expand as resources become available.

And folks are taking notice, Lightsey said, based on a recent survey given to Jasper residents and people who live outside the city, “There were over 1,100 surveys completed, and over 82 percent of people who took the survey said downtown Jasper was improving or making progress.” He said information gathered through the survey will be used to develop an updated plan, designed to continue the progress over the next five years.

The current progress in the downtown area has positively impacted its newest business, Thairapy Salon and Spa. “We were just excited about all of the new businesses and all the new work that was being put into downtown Jasper,” said Cindy Madison, the salon’s co-owner. Madison says their business has increased since their opening in March, attracting at least five new clients a week.

And coming this fall is Libby’s This and That! Libby Grimmett, co-owner of Thairapy Salon and Spa, will be bringing antiques, handcrafted items and seasonal supplies to downtown Jasper.

Yet another sign that, along with the new trees, downtown Jasper is growing and sprouting new life.

Applications are now available through the Alabama Power Foundation for the next round of Good Roots grants. The deadline to apply is July 31. For more information, go to www.powerofgood.com. Click “Grants” and then “Good Roots Grants.”

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

19 hours ago

VIDEO: Charges dropped against Marshae Jones, Joe Biden struggling, John Merrill has no conflict and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political consultant Dexter Strong take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should Alabama have charged a pregnant mother who was shot after she started a fight?

— What has happened to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and can he recover?

— Why the obsession with Secretary of State John Merrill running for office while holding the same office he held when he ran in 2018?

75
Jackson and Strong are joined by Madison County School Superintendent Matt Massey to discuss the new Alabama School of Cyber & Engineering.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in which he says he hopes they lose their finals matchup.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

