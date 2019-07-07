Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

Jasper goes green with new trees as part of historic city center revitalization

By Cierra Juett

Good Roots are being planted in Jasper. The historic downtown is being revitalized and beautified with the help of new trees, as part of plans to attract new businesses and people to the area.

Over the years, Jasper’s downtown business district suffered a downturn as businesses relocated to the surrounding highways.

In response, nonprofits such as Jasper Main Street, downtown Jasper’s revitalization organization, implemented a plan to enliven the downtown area of the 132-year-old city. That plan is now paying off, with new commercial activity drawing people to the city’s historic core.

As part of the plan, which launched June 1, 2015, the city established an entertainment district, among other initiatives. To date, 23 new businesses have located downtown, creating over 100 jobs and generating over $5 million in economic activity, said Mike Putman, Executive Director of Jasper Main Street.

Contributing to the success are trees, planted with the support of  Good Roots grants. An initiative of the Alabama Power Foundation, Good Roots helps pay for trees to be planted in communities across Alabama by nonprofits, schools, counties and municipalities. Within the last year, Walker County has been awarded eight Good Roots grants, with four supporting downtown Jasper.  Others in the area that have benefited from Good Roots grants are the Beacon House, Jasper City Schools and Bevill State Community College.

One element of the downtown project is redevelopment of the streetscape. “The streetscape project has been going on for the last five years: redoing the streets, sidewalks and planting trees,” said Britton Lightsey, manager of Alabama Power’s Jasper business office and a member of the Jasper Economic Vitality Committee. Lightsey said the project continues to expand as resources become available.

And folks are taking notice, Lightsey said, based on a recent survey given to Jasper residents and people who live outside the city, “There were over 1,100 surveys completed, and over 82 percent of people who took the survey said downtown Jasper was improving or making progress.” He said information gathered through the survey will be used to develop an updated plan, designed to continue the progress over the next five years.

The current progress in the downtown area has positively impacted its newest business, Thairapy Salon and Spa. “We were just excited about all of the new businesses and all the new work that was being put into downtown Jasper,” said Cindy Madison, the salon’s co-owner. Madison says their business has increased since their opening in March, attracting at least five new clients a week.

And coming this fall is Libby’s This and That! Libby Grimmett, co-owner of Thairapy Salon and Spa, will be bringing antiques, handcrafted items and seasonal supplies to downtown Jasper.

Yet another sign that, along with the new trees, downtown Jasper is growing and sprouting new life.

Applications are now available through the Alabama Power Foundation for the next round of Good Roots grants. The deadline to apply is July 31. For more information, go to www.powerofgood.com. Click “Grants” and then “Good Roots Grants.”

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Charges dropped against Marshae Jones, Joe Biden struggling, John Merrill has no conflict and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political consultant Dexter Strong take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should Alabama have charged a pregnant mother who was shot after she started a fight?

— What has happened to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and can he recover?

— Why the obsession with Secretary of State John Merrill running for office while holding the same office he held when he ran in 2018?

Jackson and Strong are joined by Madison County School Superintendent Matt Massey to discuss the new Alabama School of Cyber & Engineering.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in which he says he hopes they lose their finals matchup.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

8 hours ago

Former Univ. of Alabama soccer star becomes first Tide alumna on World Cup final squad

Former University of Alabama soccer standout Merel van Dongen became the first player in program history to advance to a World Cup final in the Netherlands’ 2-0 loss to the United States on Sunday.

Van Dongen, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2012-14, was an unused substitute in the final. However, she had previously made four consecutive starts, including playing Holland’s entire semifinals victory against Sweden. The UA alumna logged six total appearances and 409 minutes played in the tournament.

During her time in Tuscaloosa, van Dongen was named SEC Freshman of the Year and later to the All-SEC second team. She holds the program record for assists in a single season and assists per game over a career.

The Dutch standout was joined by former UA defender Celia Jimenez Delgado of Spain in representing the Tide at this year’s tournament in France. Spain was knocked out by the U.S. in the round of 16.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Team effort helping downtown Alexander City grow

Downtown Alexander City is growing, and not by accident.

“We are probably 90% occupied downtown and actually have some businesses opening soon,” said Stacey Jeffcoat, executive director of Main Street Alexander City. “Our downtown is revitalizing and growing.”

Jeffcoat leads the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing the city’s historic downtown. She took the reins in January after working with two other nonprofits: the Lake Martin Area Boys and Girls Club and Lake Martin Area United Way, as well as Flint Hill United Methodist Church.

“I absolutely love it,” Jeffcoat said. “We have friendly people, great schools, beautiful Lake Martin — it’s quaint, we have amenities, but it’s still that small town feel where everybody knows everybody and takes care of everybody.”

Main Street Alexander City leading downtown growth effort from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Jeffcoat is proud of the joint effort between city, county, school and business leaders to move the city forward through projects such as developing Strand Park into a plaza for people to congregate.

“It takes all of us,” Jeffcoat said. “We’re getting ready to start a branding scope so the city, the chamber, our tourism, Main Street, Russell Lands and our school system are all coming together so we can have a cohesive look for Alexander City. We’re excited.”

One of their biggest challenges is convincing businesses and shoppers to look downtown instead of the busy U.S. Highway 280 corridor a few miles away. Jeffcoat said they plan to install more signs on Highway 280 to encourage downtown shopping.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to get off of 280 and come explore and see what we have,” Jeffcoat said. “Downtown is the heart of everything. There’s some charm in being downtown.”

Jeffcoat said the city’s close proximity to Lake Martin helps recruit businesses and shoppers.

“When people come, they’re looking for shopping, for items for their homes,” Jeffcoat said. “We have such unique shops that you can’t find the merchandise anywhere else. You can just walk and look and slow down and enjoy life here.”

To learn more about Main Street Alexander City, visit mainstreetalexandercity.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

11 hours ago

Hyundai June sales boosted by Alabama-built Santa Fe

The revamped Alabama-built Santa Fe is leading an SUV sales surge for Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor America reported overall sales in June were up 2%, but sales of the Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL climbed 36% for the month.

The Santa Fe is produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery along with the Sonata and Elantra sedans. June sales dipped for both of the Alabama-built sedans but were more than offset by growth in Hyundai’s SUV line, led by the Santa Fe.

Hyundai sold 14,335 Santa Fe’s in June, compared to 10,526 the same month a year ago.

Year-to-date, Hyundai’s overall sales are also up 2%. The company revealed that more than half of its sales, 51%, were SUVs through the first half of this year. That’s compared to 44% through the first half of 2018.

Hyundai released a revamped version of the Santa Fe in September 2018.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

13 hours ago

Elevate conference hones in on common theme of collaboration with workshops, guest speakers

Collaboration is a key theme for nonprofits working to build a better Alabama. The annual Elevate conference, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, brings together nonprofits across the state.

The seventh annual Elevate conference kicked off with an opening reception Thursday, June 27 in Hoover. Workshops were held Friday, June 28.

Elevating our communities important to growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Andre Perry kicked off events Friday and encouraged the audience to collaborate and hold conversations beyond the annual conference – even difficult conversations.

Perry is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. His research spans race and structural inequality, education and economic inclusion. He founded the College of Urban Education at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan and has worked as a journalist, authoring many nationally published reports.

Hundreds of representatives from Alabama nonprofits attended Friday’s workshops for a half-day of learning sessions centered around themes like grant writing, building collaborative programs and nonprofit partnerships.

Conference attendees were asked what it would take to build a better Alabama and many echoed similar themes.

Each year, nonprofits are awarded Elevate grants to help with the organizations’ most pressing needs. Not only do the organizations receive funds, but they also participate in workshops the year they’re awarded a grant.

For more information on Elevate or how to apply for a grant, go here.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

