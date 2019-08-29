Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Ainsworth praises death of ‘ill-conceived and fatally-flawed toll bridge project’

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth on Wednesday released a statement supporting the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) vote to effectively kill the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway toll project.

A release from Ainsworth’s office explicitly stated the toll project “was proposed and promoted by Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.”

Ainsworth is one of nine statutory members of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority, and recently announced his opposition to the toll project.

“Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood and the members of the Eastern Shore MPO should be commended for listening to the citizens they represent, giving voice to their concerns, and voting to end the ill-conceived and fatally-flawed toll bridge project connecting Baldwin and Mobile counties,” the lieutenant governor said to begin his Wednesday statement.

“The strong stand taken by the MPO today should reaffirm all citzens’ belief in representative government and the power of public opinion,” Ainsworth added.

Ainsworth also indicated that a no-toll bridge proposal is still needed.

“The fact remains, however, that Alabama’s Gulf Coast region is experiencing explosive population growth, and traffic congestion throughout the area will only worsen with time,” he concluded. “I urge Director Cooper and his ALDOT staff to go back to the drawing board and come back with a more sensible and scaled down bridge proposal that releases traffic pressure without the need for tolling the hardworking residents of our state.”

RELATED: Ivey: I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is ‘dead’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ivey: I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is ‘dead’

The Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, which the Alabama Department of Transportation was proposing to partially pay for with a toll, is “dead,” according to Governor Kay Ivey.

The governor’s declaration came immediately after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met on Wednesday to vote on its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), which establishes the area’s transportation priorities from 2020 to 2023.

During the meeting, the Eastern Shore MPO in a 8-1 vote chose to strip the controversial project from the TIP, saying they could always amend the TIP to add the project back in if a suitable, no-toll option was proposed instead.

“With the action taken today, there is no pathway forward, and this project is dead,” Ivey said in a statement.

She also advised that the planned public meeting on the topic in Montgomery is no longer needed due to the newfound status of the project — or non-project.

“Moreover, without a project, there is no need for a meeting on October 7. I am thereby cancelling the Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority meeting,” Ivey concluded.

You can watch Wednesday’s entire Eastern Shore MPO meeting here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: University of Mobile has some of nation’s best dorms, one of top campuses

According to the higher educational rankings and review site Niche, the University of Mobile packs quite the punch for such a relatively small school.

Niche recently released its in-depth “2020 Best Colleges” rankings, with the University of Mobile being named the “Best Small College” in Alabama.

The University of Mobile, a private Christian university, also received national recognition for its campus and dorms.

The campus was ranked as America’s 22nd best and the dorms were honored at number 28.

Additionally, the University of Mobile broke into the rankings for “Best College Food” in Alabama for the first time at third best, only behind the University of Alabama and Auburn University. The university attributed this ranking to its new food service provider, MMI.

The University of Mobile was also ranked as the fourth safest college campus in the Yellowhammer State.

The university is a “Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation.”

Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile on a campus of over 880 acres.

The school was ranked as the 69th best college for religious studies by Niche.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The right needs to find moral clarity on abortion

Beto O’Rourke reaffirmed the left’s stance on abortion at a townhall in Charleston, South Carolina, this week.

When asked by an audience member whether his life lacked value the day before his birth, Beto answered, “Of course I don’t think that.” However, he went on to say, “This is a decision that neither you, nor I, nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make.”

This comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed the hard-left turn of the Democratic Party as of late. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made his infamous comments in support of infanticide not long after the state of New York lit up the Empire State Building pink following their passage of a bill that made abortion at nearly any stage of a pregnancy legal.

The right has long hammered the left on the immorality of abortion. The left has long hammered the right on the legality of abortion. In Alabama, this came to a head.

On the heels of a constitutional amendment that affirmed Alabama as a pro-state life, which passed with overwhelming support from voters on the 2018 midterm ballot, state legislators passed HB314, The Human Life Protection Act. Proponents of the bill hailed it as the country’s greatest chance to change the legality of abortion in the courts by using language that directly challenged the central legal questions of Roe v Wade.

The ensuing chaos throughout the country was hard to miss. From the mainstream news to the late-night comedy shows, Alabama was at the forefront of the most ferocious fight in America’s vicious culture war.

And we reveled in it.

We reveled in it because we understand the importance of the fight. We loved that we were the ones leading the fight. But most importantly, we reveled in it because of our understanding that being pro-life means standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, the noblest of causes.

But, unlike those on the left who say what they believe unapologetically, the right has a history of lacking this moral clarity. And we rarely recognize that.

Speaking on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” with WVNN’s Dale Jackson in May, Speaker of the Alabama House Mac McCutcheon shared that the legislature was considering adding exceptions to the abortion bill, most notably in cases of rape or incest, in future sessions.

The question for those of us that claim to be pro-life is this: Does a human life have inherently less value based on the way in which it is conceived?

If the answer is no, then why would any pro-lifer allow for pro-life legislation to include any exceptions for abortions, regardless of what they may be? If we refuse to protect a life that comes from rape, then we admit that their humanity is less than ours. How dehumanizing to individuals who were born out of those circumstances.

Are individuals that are the result of unplanned pregnancies any less human than those born out of planned pregnancies? Why not rank our humanity based solely on our manner of conception? Because if we do not affirm every single life to be valuable and worth saving regardless of the manner of conception, then pro-life has come to be the same as pro-choice, only with more stipulations.

If those of us on the right want to continue to attack Beto O’Rourke and his Democratic colleagues for their stances on abortion, then maybe we should first try to find the moral clarity that those on the left already have.

Will Hampson is a graduate of Alabama A&M University. He is the host of Will Hampson Weekends on WVNN in Huntsville every Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Auburn named best college in Alabama

According to Money, Forbes and Niche, Auburn University is the top college in the state of Alabama for students to attend.

Auburn University announced that based on value, it was ranked top in the state in Money‘s 2019 Best Colleges in America ranking. For top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt, Forbes placed Auburn above all other undergraduate universities in the state in its Top Colleges 2019 rankings. Niche, a national online source known for its ratings and reviews of schools, named Auburn the number one Best College in Alabama in its 2020 Best Colleges in America findings.

“We’re so pleased to see these rankings indicate what we already know about Auburn University — that it’s a great place and a great value,” said Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for Student Affairs.

Woodward added, “The criteria involved in these rankings hit areas of the utmost importance to students and their parents, including academics, value, food and campus life, and those areas are also important to us. We do our best every day to make the Auburn student experience the best it can be, and it’s nice to be recognized for that effort.”

Among other public colleges, Forbes‘ rating of Auburn is 47. Forbes went on to list the median salary of Auburn alumni with 10 or more years of experience at $104,500, while Money noted that three years after earning an undergraduate degree the average Auburn graduate makes an annual salary of $52,800.

Auburn University said in a release, “Forbes detailed how 49 percent of graduates under the age of 30 nationally are carrying loan debt for a median amount of $25,000. The average debt listed for Auburn by the Money ranking was $3,500 less than the national average, and the cost of an Auburn undergraduate degree, according to Money, falls $12,300 less than the average of the nation’s top colleges.”

Money also noted Auburn’s 77% graduation rate and used more than 19,000 data points — including tuition fees, family borrowing and career earnings — to give Auburn its rank.

“No other university in the state of Alabama came close to Auburn’s ranking with Money, which examined quality of education, affordability and outcomes as its criteria for determining a best value college,” Auburn’s announcement stated. “Under the quality of education assessment, such factors as six-year graduation rates, peer quality, instructor quality and Pell Grant recipient outcomes were measured.”

Niche gave Auburn University an overall grade of A, which included its superb scores in categories like academics, value, student life, professors and campus food. Niche reached its conclusion after the analysis of academics, admissions and financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

ALGOP hands Ilhan Omar and Roy Moore exactly what they wanted

If U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) could have scripted a way to be seen as a sympathetic figure by the national media, it would have gone like this: The overwhelmingly white Alabama Republican Party meeting in Auburn, Alabama, will vote for a resolution that would ask that Omar be expelled from Congress.

Which is exactly what they did.

Omar responded to that news in the exact way she should have.

That’s a solid burn, and, as usual, the dopes in the media lap it up.

Morning Joe discuss ALGOP voting to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar – 8/28/19

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) fires back in the most obvious way imaginable, the media and their Democrats gleefully ram Roy Moore down the throats of Republicans once more.This was a dumb move, with no upside, by the ALGOP.

Posted by Dale Jackson on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

After that tweet referencing an accused child molester, Roy Moore’s ears were burning.

So the former chief justice, failed 2017 special election candidate, accused sex offender and 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore gets to play the victim as well.

In response to Ilhan Omar’s attack on my character;Omar, an avowed muslim, is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has accused…

Posted by Stand with Judge Roy Moore on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Not sure what her Muslim faith has to do with this, except providing her with additional victimhood status, so Moore plays directly into the trope that opposition to her may be in part because of Islamaphobia.

Moore must be giddy this morning. He is in the headlines, and it’s not about how he is polling in third or fourth. Now, he gets to run against Omar and the national news media.

If Moore is lucky, they will blast him for his response and give him the attention he craves.

Moore and Omar are two peas in a pod. Both are playing to a rabid base, both are willing to make outlandish statements that make the rational people in their political party cringe and both love being the victim.

Victimhood is the most important part of the calculus here. Their supporters all feel victimized and are seeking someone they can relate to.

Moore and Omar are getting exactly what they wanted, and they are exploiting their biggest supporters.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

