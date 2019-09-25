Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Elizabeth Smart to keynote Birmingham nonprofit fundraiser on Thursday

Elizabeth Smart on Thursday will be the keynote speaker at “Casting Hope,” a benefit for Birmingham-based nonprofit On River Time.

Smart rose to international prominence after being kidnapped in 2002 at the age 14 and escaping nine months later. She is now a prominent child advocate and has been a commentator for ABC News.

At the event, she will share her powerful story of overcoming and message of hope.

On River Time is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides abused and neglected children with mentoring and relationship building experiences through the sport of fly fishing.

The organization partners with Big Oak Ranch in Alabama as well as three other children’s homes located in Mississippi and Texas. The mission of On River Time is to take children between the ages of 12 and 17, who have survived the worst circumstances, and provide them an unforgettable, once in a lifetime experience at a fly-fishing camp on the Snake River in Idaho. For children who have suffered abuse and neglect, it is a chance for a dramatic pivot to create new, positive memories and work to overcome their past, according to a release.

“We are so pleased to have Elizabeth Smart as our keynote speaker for this special evening,” said Wendy Garner, executive director of On River Time.

“The kids we serve have come from painful pasts but have the ability to become overcomers just like her. Elizabeth offers an important reminder, no matter how dark the circumstances, there is always hope,” she added.

“Casting Hope,” which is presented by Liberty Mutual and Ironshore, will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at The Florentine in Birmingham. The evening will include dinner and a silent and live auction. Sponsors of the evening will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-event V.I.P. meet and greet with Smart.

Tickets are $125 per person or $1200 for a table for 10. Tickets may be purchased online here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Episode 27: Toppling Texas A&M

Auburn toppled Texas A&M 28-20 and DrunkAubie is back to react to the game and predict the upcoming game against Mississippi State. The guys also discuss the media’s bad AU-TAMU predictions, Notre Dame losing to Georgia, how bad the bottom feeders of the SEC are and more from around the college football world.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Brooks: I knew the Democrats’ impeachment push was coming months ago

Democrats appear to be speeding towards impeachment at a break-neck pace. This is not happening over Russia stealing our elections or violations of the emoluments clause. It’s over a phone call where the president of the United States spoke to the president of Ukraine.

Seriously.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) spoke to WVNN radio’s “The Dale Jackson Show” from the Federation of American Immigration Reform’s Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row event and said he saw this coming “about four or five months ago.”

Brooks believes this is just another incident where House Democrats are going to scream for impeachment and, in this case, actually move on the issue no matter what.

“The Democrats, slowly but surely, were going to push impeachment regardless if the evidence was there,” he outlined.

Brooks added that the facts and evidence don’t support impeachment, saying that won’t stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from continuing to attack this president no matter what.

“The Democrat Party’s base vote demands impeachment,” he explained. “They were going to do it come hell or high water, regardless of whether the facts or evidence support it.”

Brooks said he expects Democrats to come up empty because as of this moment, there is zero evidence that the president has committed “bribery, treason and high crimes and misdemeanors as defined by law.”

The congressman from Huntsville tweeted about this as well.

Regardless of Brooks’ beliefs on the matter, both Alabama’s Democrats in Congress appear ready to join their colleagues in Washington, D.C. and attempt to have President Donald Trump removed from office.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

New project highlights civil rights sites in Alabama

A new project is highlighting some of the places in Alabama that played a role in the civil rights movement.

An online, oral history presentation called “Voices of Alabama” features photos of historic sites and interviews with some of the people who worked with the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

The state was a hotbed of the movement at the time.

The parsonage where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in Montgomery is included.

So are other places including a home in Selma where landmark demonstrations were planned, as well as churches in Birmingham that played a role in the movement.

The project features 20 sites total.

It was assembled by the New York-based World Monuments Fund and the Alabama African-American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Alabama Republicans stand with Trump as Pelosi, House Dems begin impeachment inquiry

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday announced that the chamber will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump regarding a recent phone call he had with the president of Ukraine.

Pelosi’s announcement was met with instantaneous pushback from many Republican leaders in Alabama, including members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “I will vehemently fight these efforts to impeach President Trump.”

“The radical Squad has taken over the Democrat Party, and the American people will see right through this nonsense,” he continued. “President Trump has been the conservative leader that our country needs, and Democrats just can’t stand that he is getting the job done.”

Byrne concluded by calling on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to publicly state where he stands on the matter.

“I have a straightforward question for Alabama’s Democrat Senator Doug Jones: do you support these impeachment proceedings? Every leader in our country should have to say whether they stand with President Trump and the American people or if they stand with the Socialist Squad,” Byrne emphasized.

In a statement, Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) lamented, “Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square.”

“From the Russia hoax, to fake obstruction, to fanning recession fears, to calls to world leaders, Democrats are obsessed with impeachment. If only the Democrats would put this much effort in making America great again,” he added.

This sentiment was also expressed by Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04).

“Since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January, impeachment has been first and foremost on the minds of most of the Democrat Caucus,” Aderholt stated. “While most of their constituents hoped to see the Democrat majority work on better trade deals, infrastructure funding, and real immigration reform, the new majority has been working on overturning the results of the 2016 election, as it did not turn out as they expected.”

“I think most Americans want Congress to focus on issues that help families and strengthen the economy, rather than impeaching this President,” he advised.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) also chimed in.

“The Constitution states a president can only be impeached for ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ Hatred, dislike or a desire for Socialism & Open Borders do not support gutting the people’s will and overturning properly held elections,” Brooks said in a statement. “Socialist Democrats have yet to produce ANY credible evidence of President Trump’s violation of a SINGLE, SPECIFIC federal criminal statute that constitutes ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’”

He continued, “Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump. Further, the Bill Clinton fiasco established the Congressional standard for impeachment. Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Congress should not impeach ANY president for any crime equal to or less than the felonies committed by President Clinton: felony perjury and obstruction of justice. After all, President Clinton was not removed from office even though he confessed to committing felonies while in office. Treating different presidents ‘unequally’ is a hyper-partisan miscarriage of justice & violation of the 14th Amendment.”

“I look forward to upcoming hearings revealing whether there is credible evidence of an impeachable offense or whether this is just another ‘Russian Collusion Witch-Hunt,’ as everything to date suggests it is. In any event, I will abide by my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution. I will examine all evidence. I will apply that evidence to governing federal criminal statutes. I will apply 14th Amendment equal protection principles. I will vote accordingly,” Brooks concluded.

Transcript released

Since the initial reaction on Tuesday, the transcript of Trump’s phone call has been released. You can read it here.

Byrne and Brooks have both reacted to the release of the transcript, with the two Alabama congressmen saying it shows that Trump did not commit an impeachable offense on the call.

“NOTHING in this transcript warrants impeachment,” Byrne tweeted. “Just another witch hunt by the Dems who still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. Transcript DOES show the need for a serious investigation into the Bidens and their actions in Ukraine.”

Brooks said in a statement, “I am incensed by the Fake News media and Socialist Democrats’ distortion of truth. I encourage ALL patriotic American citizens to read President Trump’s telephone transcript in full. In today’s age of Fake News, reading the unfiltered transcript is the only way to get to the truth.”

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

I have read the full transcript of the telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

I am incensed by the Fake News media and Socialist Democrats’ distortion of truth. I encourage ALL patriotic American citizens to read President Trump’s telephone transcript in full. In today’s age of Fake News, reading the unfiltered transcript is the only way to get to the truth.

Some noteworthy observations.

First, President Trump asked about Ukraine investigating “Crowdstrike” (an investigation unrelated to Biden). It was Ukraine President Zelenskyy, not President Trump, who first brought up investigations beyond “Crowdstrike. Only thereafter did President Trump mention then-Vice President Joe Biden’s possible illegal interference in a Ukraine prosecutor’s investigation of Biden’s son (who was allegedly involved in corrupt practices and may very well have been prosecuted for corruption but for then-Vice President Biden’s monetary threats, coercion and intimidation of Ukraine’s political leadership).

Second, in no way, shape or form did President Trump ask Ukraine President Zelenskyy for “campaign help.” There is no request for campaign contributions, campaign volunteers, yard signs or anything else of a campaign nature. Rather, President Trump’s request is very straightforward and an effort to root out and uncover corrupt practices that may (or may not) reach all the way to America’s White House under President Obama and V.P. Biden.

Third, I would hope and encourage every President of the United States to root out and uncover corrupt practices in the United States, or by any American citizen anywhere, particularly when the allegations reach to the highest levels of America’s government— the White House!

Finally, the Fake News Media and Socialist Democrats are engaged in a fake “Russian Collusion Scandal 2.0,” albeit this time involving Ukraine. The Fake News Media and Socialist Democrats should apologize to the American people for their intentional and knowing distortion of the truth. They won’t, of course, because they care more about advancing a hyper-partisan, Socialist, anti-America agenda than they do telling the American people the truth.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tuberville on impeachment: ‘The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu’

With the impeachment of President Donald Trump dominating the headlines nationally, it has also come up in the early stages of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Fresh off the endorsement from the Alabama Farmers Federation, 2020 Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville reacted to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announcing her caucus would proceed with an impeachment effort.

Tuberville told Huntsville radio’s WVNN that Pelosi’s effort would help Republicans, including his own cause.

“This is just pushing the Republican Party and Donald Trump to victory,” Tuberville said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I mean it is still going to be a hard case in terms of getting elected because it is so close in terms of Democrats and Republicans. But I tell you what, from just watching what goes on from afar, and none of us really know what’s going on behind the scenes but my goodness, do something for the American people, Democrats. We got the USMCA out there just waiting for the farmers.”

“You know, everything that could be brought to the floor to help this country and they’re worried about impeachment,” he continued. “If you want to worry about it, do a little of that. But do something for the American people. That’s what they were elected for, but they have absolutely lost their minds — along with the mainstream media, along with the people that just can’t stand Donald Trump. It amazes me every day as an American that has grown up in this country to watch what is going on. It is really childish. And like you said, this is going to help Donald Trump bigtime.”

The former football coach said as far as his interaction with voters is concerned, there is not much interest in impeachment.

“You know what they tell me they do?” he said. “They turn it off. The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu and all those other people. They are absolutely running people away from journalism because there is no journalism anymore and what they say goes straight to the mainstream media, and they’re voices for the Democratic Party. What they’re doing now is they’re catering to these TV stations and even a few radio stations are catering to the Democratic left. I guess that’s the voice they want and that’s the audience they want, and they’re getting it because the people of the state of Alabama — everywhere I go, they say, ‘Coach, we don’t want to listen to that.’ I mean, that’s old news. It’s over. Let’s get on with life.”

“It’s kind of helping my cause, too,” he added. “It just goes straight to career politicians. Nancy Pelosi, [Joe] Biden and Maxine Waters — they been up here 151 years. It has really gotten out of hand. It is what it is. I’m just going to go out there, do my job, campaign and tell people what I’m all about. I want to help them, and I think it helps everybody’s cause on the Republican side.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

