Drummond Company names Nathaniel Drummond as its CCO, president of coal sales subsidiary

— After getting the liberal media and celebrities to destroy their credibility further, Smollett has made it clear he will not be coming clean to the police anytime soon. His PR team released a statement announcing he wouldn’t meet with police. It read, “Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf.” Even Al Sharpton thinks this was ridiculous and said the actor should “ face accountability to the maximum ” if he made this up.

— Following accusations from disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and a tweet from President Donald Trump where he accused him of a coup, Rosenstein is expected to leave in mid-March. Now, officials are disputing these allegations are the reason he is leaving. Instead, they claim Rosenstein was always going to leave when a new attorney general was confirmed.

5. After two-plus years and 90+ percent negative coverage, head-to-head polling still shows President Donald Trump holding his own in 2020 matchups

— You would think the media’s non-stop negative coverage would place the president’s re-election in massive peril, but this may not be the case. Trump still trails all expected Democrat challengers by anywhere from four to 10 points. All things considered, that is not a bad place for Trump to start. All of the races are within the margin of error, except a Trump vs. Biden matchup — where Biden wins by 10.

4. A teacher pay raise is the latest idea that starts to gain traction before the Alabama legislature meets

— With tax revenue in the state of Alabama up almost $400 million over the last year, State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) says the legislature could be ready to pass a three percent pay raise for teachers. If that happens, the increase will take place on October 1. There is also talk of limiting cost increased on health insurance for teachers and state employees.

3. An Alabama newspaper owner wants the people to mimic the Klan and string up politicians over taxes

— The publisher of a small town paper called for people to mimic the Klan, “as free slaves did” and take to the capitols of the United States and Alabama because “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama,” adding, “[I]f we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.” Universal condemnation and national media attention followed by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) calling for his resignation. As dumb as this story is, some of the coverage is terrible. AL.com sought and ran quotes from politicians who haven’t even seen the editorial.

2. Alabama ISIS fighter wants to come home

— Hoover’s Hoda Muthana, “one of Isis’s [sic] most prominent online agitators,” wants to come home to Alabama now that ISIS is expected to be on the verge of collapse and annihilation. Complicating the matters is that she has called for the death of Americans at home, “Americans wake up! Men and women altogether. You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping! Go on drivebys, and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriots, Memorial, etc day … Kill them.” She has married three jihadists and birthed a son, a son she wants to raise in Alabama.

1. California fulfills Trump’s prediction that we are heading to the 9th circuit court for the legal battle over his emergency declaration

— The state of California is leading the way in challenging the national emergency declaration that will allow the president to build parts of his desired wall. New Mexico, Oregon, Minnesota, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut and others have joined the lawsuit as well. The issue is far more complicated than the media would have you believe. The president invoked a couple of different measures and some of them are not part of these challenged.