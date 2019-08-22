CEO of Alabama’s Drummond Company to retire

After over 40 years of service, one of the titans of Alabama’s business community will retire. Mike Tracy, chief executive officer of Birmingham-based Drummond Company, Inc., will step down from his position and retire from the company effective October 31.

A succession plan was approved at the most recent meeting of the Drummond Company board of directors, which a Thursday press release outlined while lauding Tracy’s career of “exceptional service.”

Richard Mullen will assume the role of CEO for Drummond Company effective November 1. He has served the company for over 35 years in various engineering, operations and administrative management positions, the most recent being president and chief operating officer.

Tracy completed four decades of service to Drummond Company in May of this year. He has served in numerous capacities over that time period, including as CEO since July 2016.

While retiring from his full-time work, Tracy has agreed to continue to serve on the board of directors for Drummond Company, Inc., as well as the the board of Drummond International, LLC and the board of Old Overton Club, Inc. Additionally, he will work for a period as a part time consultant in order to facilitate a smooth transition in the management of the organization and continue to represent the company on several outside organizations and boards.

Drummond Company’s press release said, “We thank Mike for his many years of outstanding service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement. Mike will be spending more time with his wife Becky and their three daughters’ families including seven grandchildren.”

The release also emphasized that Mullen is well known throughout the company “for his excellent leadership ability, intellect, and high-quality character.”

Mullen and his wife, Cheryl, live in Vestavia and have two married sons.

The board also approved one other personnel move.

Ron Damron will assume the role of President of Mining for Drummond Company, Inc., reporting directly to Mullen. Damron will be located in the company’s corporate office in Birmingham.

He has worked in several roles in engineering and operations within the Drummond organization over the past 19 years, the most recent being COO of Drummond International, where he managed all of its operations in Colombia.

Damron and his wife, Julie, will be moving to Birmingham in the very near future.

“The Board of Drummond Company, Inc. would like congratulate each of these individuals on their new endeavors,” the release concluded. “Each of these individuals has contributed greatly to the success of Drummond for many years, we are very proud of their accomplishments, and we are confident that they will continue to perform in an outstanding manner in the future. Please join us in extending congratulations to each one of these well-seasoned and highly respected executives.”

