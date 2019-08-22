Doug Jones: Recommendation to strip Alabama Democratic Party chair, vice-chair of credentials ‘a step in the right direction’

On Thursday, at a meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in San Francisco, a committee voted to recommend stripping Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-chair Randy Kelley of their credentials. That recommendation now heads to the full DNC for a final vote.

At the center of the dispute has been U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and other Democratic candidates that have felt the party has not fulfilled its duties.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Thursday, Jones reacted to the DNC’s decision, indicating that it was a “step in the right direction.”

“I think it’s a slow move, but I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Jones said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I know the DNC has been working with the state party and trying to get them to come around. You know, they had the challenge to the election that was upheld last February, and the party was given 90 days in which to hold new elections and to add some changes to their bylaws to be more inclusive – to seek more voices from around the state that we really don’t have in the party. And they just failed – not only failed, they completely failed to do that. And in fact, they’ve made some proposed changes as I understand it that would have made things worse.”

Jones explained it was his view that new leadership was needed in the Alabama Democratic Party if the state was ever going to have a “competitive two-party” system.

“This is a step in the right direction,” he continued. “I will tell you it’s an unfortunate step when something like this has to happen. But I think it’s moving in the right direction. We need a competitive two-party state in Alabama. It doesn’t have to be dominating.”

“We need a competitive two-party system in this state, and this is a good first step,” he later added. “There’s some other things that have to happen. But I think it is moving in the right direction.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.