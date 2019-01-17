Doug Jones parts with Pelosi on Trump-SOTU postponement: ‘I don’t like that idea’
Thursday during a conference call with reporters, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) was asked to react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) call to postpone President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until the government was fully reopened.
Jones acknowledged his frustrations with the State of the Union for becoming a “sideshow.”
However, he said the event should go ahead despite the federal government shutdown, counter to Pelosi and other congressional Democrats.
“I don’t like that idea,” Jones said. “I think there are certain things for the government – I think that right now, I have criticized the president for not respecting the institutions of government. Quite frankly, there are things that have to go on when you’re talking about threats. You know, the appearances are what they are. I am not in favor of that myself.”
“There will be a number of people that may disagree with that,” he continued. “But, we have to go ahead and go forward with those things that we can go forward with. Frankly, I get a little frustrated with the State of the Union, to begin with, because it has become such a sideshow to some extent. But it is still the State of the Union, and in my view, we need to go ahead and go forward with it.”
