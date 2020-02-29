UPDATED: Jones not attending fundraiser in Paris

UPDATE: U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Saturday will no longer attend a fundraising reception in the “Left Bank” of Paris, France.

The group “Democrats Abroad” had publicly advertised the event that they were reportedly hosting, along with Jones being the featured guest.

Democrats Abroad wrote, “All proceeds go to mobilize the vote abroad! As you may recall, Senator Jones was elected in 2018 in a hard-fought Special Election against Trump-backed Roy Moore. He and other Democrats will be fighting hard for Senate and House seats – as well as the White House in 2020. You can help them by making a donation for this great event, so please sign up as soon as possible.”

“This event is sponsored by Democrats Abroad and is not for the benefit of any specific candidate for federal office,” the group added.

The fundraiser was to be held at the home of Connie Borde, a longtime resident of France of American nationality. The RSVP link was still live at the time this article published originally, and Democrats Abroad France “liked” a tweet on Saturday from Yellowhammer News’ Sean Ross stating that Jones would be in Paris for the reception that day.

The host committee reportedly also included Democrats Abroad chair Julia Bryan, Anne-Shelton Aaron, Bill Barnard, Democrats Abroad Romania, Joan Jarowski, Heather and Robert Keane, Tia Kummerfeld, Art Schankler, Ada Shen, Ken Sherman, Joe Smallhoover, Salli Swartz, Richard Trilling and Deborah Wais.

This comes following a fundraising period in which Jones raised less than 14% of his individual contributions from Alabamians. In a previous quarter, he raised more from overseas than from his own home state.

RELATED: Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them

Jones is unopposed on the March 3 primary election date. He will go on to face the ultimate Republican nominee in November.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

This story has been corrected to reflect that Jones is no longer attending. Democrats Abroad France tweeted at 4:24 p.m. CST that the information published on the Democrats Abroad website was “incorrect.” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is in Paris instead of Jones on Saturday.

