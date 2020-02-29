Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

UPDATED: Jones not attending fundraiser in Paris

UPDATE: U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Saturday will no longer attend a fundraising reception in the “Left Bank” of Paris, France.

The group “Democrats Abroad” had publicly advertised the event that they were reportedly hosting, along with Jones being the featured guest.

Democrats Abroad wrote, “All proceeds go to mobilize the vote abroad! As you may recall, Senator Jones was elected in 2018 in a hard-fought Special Election against Trump-backed Roy Moore. He and other Democrats will be fighting hard for Senate and House seats – as well as the White House in 2020. You can help them by making a donation for this great event, so please sign up as soon as possible.”

“This event is sponsored by Democrats Abroad and is not for the benefit of any specific candidate for federal office,” the group added.

The fundraiser was to be held at the home of Connie Borde, a longtime resident of France of American nationality. The RSVP link was still live at the time this article published originally, and Democrats Abroad France “liked” a tweet on Saturday from Yellowhammer News’ Sean Ross stating that Jones would be in Paris for the reception that day.

The host committee reportedly also included Democrats Abroad chair Julia Bryan, Anne-Shelton Aaron, Bill Barnard, Democrats Abroad Romania, Joan Jarowski, Heather and Robert Keane, Tia Kummerfeld, Art Schankler, Ada Shen, Ken Sherman, Joe Smallhoover, Salli Swartz, Richard Trilling and Deborah Wais.

This comes following a fundraising period in which Jones raised less than 14% of his individual contributions from Alabamians. In a previous quarter, he raised more from overseas than from his own home state.

RELATED: Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them

Jones is unopposed on the March 3 primary election date. He will go on to face the ultimate Republican nominee in November.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

This story has been corrected to reflect that Jones is no longer attending. Democrats Abroad France tweeted at 4:24 p.m. CST that the information published on the Democrats Abroad website was “incorrect.” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is in Paris instead of Jones on Saturday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rep. Martha Roby: Congressional internships offer unique opportunities

Each summer, I am pleased to offer college students from Alabama’s Second District with congressional internship opportunities.

My summer internship program is a competitive experience intended for students who have completed at least their undergraduate freshman year and are interested in learning about our nation’s Legislative Branch.

With opportunities in my Washington, D.C., office and all three of my district offices located in Alabama, students are provided a unique experience to observe the daily operations of a congressional office.

A congressional internship, whether it be in Washington or in the district, is a valuable experience that provides students with a greater understanding of the day-to-day operations of our government. It is also a wonderful opportunity for students to expand their knowledge on the Second District, current events and different policy issues affecting our state and country.

The experience gained by completing a congressional internship is invaluable, leading to personal and professional growth. Many students leave a congressional internship feeling confident they have further developed key skills that will prove useful in any future endeavors.

In my Washington office, responsibilities of interns include a variety of tasks, such as drafting and presenting a policy to propose to my staff, assisting constituents on the telephone, researching legislation, attending hearings and briefings, and several others. Interns in my Washington office are fortunate to also lead tours of the beautiful U.S. Capitol building for constituents who are visiting.

In our district offices located in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia, interns are tasked with answering constituent phone calls and assisting with possible inquiries. In addition, district office interns may be asked to help with casework and district-based projects.

I have been fortunate to host many students as interns in all four of my offices throughout my time in Congress. It’s hard to believe that summer 2020 will be my 10th summer to present students with this opportunity. These bright students have always put forth their best efforts toward serving the people of Alabama’s Second District. I greatly appreciate students who are willing to dedicate a portion of their summer to bettering their communities while also learning more about the legislative process.

This summer I will offer three, month-long internship opportunities in my Washington and district offices. The first session will be from May 11 to June 5, the second is June 8 to July 3 and the third is July 6 to July 31. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 6, 2020.

We are always looking for hardworking, young people to help my staff and me better serve the people of Alabama’s Second District. If you or someone you know may be interested in a congressional summer internship, please make sure to submit an application before the March 6 deadline that is quickly approaching.

To access my office’s application, please visit https://roby.house.gov/student-resources/internships. My staff and I look forward to hearing from you, and we are excited to welcome a new group of talented, intelligent students this summer!

Representative Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Alabama Launchpad winners take home $150k in prize money

Two young Alabama companies won the Alabama Launchpad competition this week, and took home major investments to boost their organization’s growth.

Alabama Launchpad is an initiative from the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

Acclinate Genetics, an early-stage start-up, won $50,000 and CerFlux, a slightly more mature company, won $100,000.

Acclinate Genetics, based in Huntsville, was founded by Dr. Del Smith. He told the EDPA that his company aims “to address the lack of minority participation in clinical trials, which results in problems in drug efficacy for minority populations.”

CerFlux is based in Birmingham, and it is the company’s second time winning the Alabama Launchpad contest. In 2019 the firm won the category that Acclinate Genetics won in 2020.

According to the EDPA CerFlux is “working on personalized medicine solutions to identify the most efficacious cancer therapeutics for patients.”

“It’s wonderful to see two life sciences companies win Alabama Launchpad,” said EDPA President Steve Spencer. “It’s a strong indicator of the strength of this growing industry in the state, and all of the finalists competing exemplify Alabama’s diverse vertical sectors.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

First class of community college lineworker students nearing graduation in Mobile

Alabama’s first class of community college students training to become lineworkers is wrapping up with plans to offer another class soon.

In January, 23 students began a 9-week lineworker training program at Bishop State Community College in Mobile. The class is taught by instructors from Alabama Power.

“Having Alabama Power to come on our campus was just an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Courtney Steele, communications coordinator for Bishop State Community College. “Anytime we can give our students a chance to not only provide jobs for themselves and their family, but also to put back into the economy where they live in, we have to be a part of it. That’s our mission and our job.”

Bishop State Community College partners with Alabama Power for lineworker training class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The purpose of the program is to prepare students for rewarding careers as lineworkers. Students can learn the fundamentals of electricity as well as the math and science knowledge needed to work on power lines. Coy Thomas, a training analyst at Alabama Power, said seeing the students progress is rewarding.

“Seeing someone start from square one, not having a clue about how to put on a set of hooks, to the time where they can climb a pole and work aloft, it’s a rewarding job,” Thomas said. “The hope is that at the end of this, all 23 of them are able to go out and get a job out in the career field as a lineman or as an apprentice lineman starting off. It might be with Alabama Power, it might be with a contractor, it could be with anybody, but our job is to go out and them have a lineman job somewhere.”

Understanding the importance of keeping safety first when working with electricity is a focus of the program. Philip Stiell, one of the students in the lineworker training class at Bishop State, said Thomas and the rest of the instructors have been great.

“Extremely knowledgeable and patient,” Stiell said. “It’s hard to understand patience until you see it working in your favor. We’re all learning. We’re all new. Very few of us have climbed. The fact that they’re willing to sit there and answer every question we have and make sure we’re doing everything safely means the world.”

Bishop State’s Steele said the students are eager to graduate March 16 and start a career with Alabama Power or any of the other companies along the Gulf Coast.

“We’re just happy to be able to partner with Alabama Power for this program and offer an opportunity for our students and the community,” Steele said.

The next class of lineworker training at Bishop State will begin in June, but registration closes Wednesday, March 4. Additional lineworker training classes will be offered later this year at Lawson State Community College and Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

$24 million redevelopment of Birmingham’s American Life building passes halfway mark

The $24 million redevelopment of the American Life building has passed the halfway point on its way to opening up later this year as 140 “workforce housing” apartments.

Developer Ed Ticheli took Alabama NewsCenter and officials, including U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, on a tour of the 12-story building to showcase how the former office tower is being transformed into apartments with more affordable rent for those wanting to live downtown closer to where they work.

“We’re at 50% construction completion today,” Ticheli said. “It’s a stellar day for the American Life building.”

The project is being viewed nationally as an example of how to use the new federal opportunity zone program, which gives tax incentives to investors in economically distressed areas deemed opportunity zones in each state. The investments are designed to revitalize properties and spur economic development.

“This is the model for the United States opportunity zone project,” Ticheli said. “I’m very proud of that.”

American Life building comes back to life in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Framing and drywall of the 140 apartments has started. There will be studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available with rents ranging from $700 to $1,100 per month with the median price coming in about $900 per month.

“Very shortly, you’re going to see finished units in here,” Ticheli said. “The model will be coming. We’re going to start to lease in the next 30 days, pre-leasing.”

In addition to an $11 million investment from PNC’s OPZONE Community Development Fund and a $4.2 million PNC Bank loan, the redevelopment has received public and private funding and is accessing state and federal historic tax credits. AlabamaSAVES is providing a $2 million loan for the project’s green initiatives. The city of Birmingham approved $400,000 this week in infrastructure improvements tied to the project.

“This has been so many hands on the rope to make this possible for the city of Birmingham,” Ticheli said.

The 84,000-square-foot building on the corner of 18th Street and Third Avenue North has the ability to spur development in northeast downtown Birmingham.

“This will be like a generator for new things to come,” Ticheli predicted.

The apartments will provide great views and have natural light, thanks to about 140 windows on each side of the building.

“This place is like a light box and you’ve got unobstructed views of the city because we don’t have any other buildings next to us,” Ticheli said.

Five of the apartments are being reserved for the Dannon Project to rent to its clients. The Birmingham nonprofit helps people reintegrate into the workforce after prison or other obstacles.

Ticheli has been seeking to renovate the American Life Building, also known as the Stonewall Building, for decades. The project was announced with great fanfare in April 2019 and construction began in August.

The project is being managed by LMS Real Estate Investment ManagementWyatt Builds is the general contractor and the architect is Hendon and Huckestein Architects.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama, Auburn football stars among those supporting veterans and wounded warriors

The oft-told joke is that you have to pick a side when you arrive in this state. You’re either for Alabama, someone will say, or you’re for Auburn.

More than 200 people gathered as one team Feb. 21 at The Club in Birmingham. They weren’t divided by Roll Tide and War Eagle, although each battle cry could be heard. The second One Yard at a Time Gala was the latest effort of Lettermen of the USA, sports rivals who’ve united under a common banner to help veterans, including wounded warriors.

Darryl Fuhrman, a former Alabama linebacker and founder of the organization, called it a celebration of the accomplishments they’ve had and a chance to let supporters help them do more.

“Since last year’s gala, we’ve given a motorized scooter for a World War II veteran and a down payment on a Chevrolet Avalon,” Fuhrman said. “Also, we did an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant renovation on a veteran’s home in Florence.”

That veteran is U.S. Army Airborne Private Jason Melhiser, who was permanently disabled with a broken back and leg, and torn knee during a mission in the first Gulf War.

Lettermen of the USA puts former Alabama, Auburn players on one team to score a win for veterans from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Lettermen of the USA grew out of the tornado outbreak that raked across Alabama on April 27, 2011. Former football players from Alabama and Auburn got together for a fundraising flag football game at Hoover’s Spain Park High School, raising $150,000 for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Former Auburn offensive guard Todd Boland said the effort “kind of evaporated for a couple of years” until Fuhrman had the vision to pick it up and continue to carry the torch.

“Since that time, Darryl and I have worked closely with Desmond (Holman, vice president and director of operations) and all the guys who are part of Lettermen of the USA to organize events like this,” Boland said.

The effort began with giving autographed footballs and memorabilia to veterans but has grown to being more impactful.

“It started as an Alabama vs. Auburn thing,” Fuhrman said, “and it’s turned into a whole slew of athletes in general, guys who are here to support the veterans and wounded warriors.”

Birmingham native and former Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett spoke at the 2019 gala and was back Friday.

“It’s a tremendous experience to be here serving,” Bennett said. “My father was a veteran, and having a chance to give back to the community, not only to veterans but also former football players. I’m always happy to come home and to serve.”

Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Gary Rose and UAB football coach Bill Clark were honored during Friday’s event. Clark said he got involved in the effort about four years ago, autographing footballs before his Blazers returned from a shutdown of their program.

“I was able to go to Huntsville and really hang out with veterans and give them some footballs,” he said. “You talk about heroes of mine, these guys who have served and fought for our country. I’m glad to help out in some small way.”

Clark applauded what LotUSA does for former college athletes. “It’s great this organization has a heart for these guys, especially those who have fallen on hard times,” he said.

Fuhrman said the first football given by LotUSA was autographed by former Auburn quarterback and Samford football coach Pat Sullivan, who died on Dec. 1, 2019. Patrick Sullivan Jr. was on hand to aid in the fundraising effort.

“We always knew that if we could prove that rival fan bases could work together, there was much more undiscovered country that we would be able to traverse,” Fuhrman said. “It’s because of that flag football game and what it started that we are here tonight.”

Friday’s event exceeded its $20,000 goal. On stage was a new motorized wheelchair and a motorized scooter; one was donated by a radio listener and the other a viewer of a Birmingham morning television show.

Saturday, Fuhrman and others traveled to Huntsville to give the wheelchair to Vietnam veteran Gary Hallman, a former tail-gunner with the 281st Assault Helicopter Company.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

