Jones to attend fundraiser in Paris as Republican candidates campaign in Alabama 46 mins ago / News
Alabama, Auburn football stars among those supporting veterans and wounded warriors 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump and East Alabama 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Red Eagle now among top shotgun ranges in South 7 hours ago / Outdoors
Livingston, Whatley elected to lead Alabama Space Authority 20 hours ago / News
Lewis touts McCutcheon; Brooks touts Trump, his record with space and defense 21 hours ago / Opinion
Human clinical study begins at UAB for groundbreaking brain tumor treatment 22 hours ago / News
Amendment One puts kids first, politicians last 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Gary Palmer honors the late NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson on House floor 23 hours ago / News
Shelby, Jones introduce legislation to make Alabama’s Black Belt a National Heritage Area 1 day ago / News
National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council endorses Jeff Sessions in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race 1 day ago / News
McCutcheon endorses Chris Lewis in AL-05 GOP primary — ‘Time to make a change’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: UAB battling the coronavirus, ‘Teachers Bill of Rights’, activists want Madison County to ignore marijuana laws and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Sessions: Tuberville’s position on trade undermines Trump’s negotiating position 1 day ago / News
Tuberville vows to give salary to veterans’ causes if elected — Tells Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions ‘to have some manhood about you’ 1 day ago / News
Rocket City Trash Panda’s Toyota Field receives certificate of occupancy 1 day ago / News
Jessica Taylor joined on campaign trail by national pro-life advocate Marilyn Musgrave 1 day ago / News
Ivey announces support for corrections reform bills 2 days ago / News
Nancy Worley, Joe Reed faction of Alabama Democratic Party dealt major blow with suit dismissal 2 days ago / News
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin unveil tech training facility 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

Alabama, Auburn football stars among those supporting veterans and wounded warriors

The oft-told joke is that you have to pick a side when you arrive in this state. You’re either for Alabama, someone will say, or you’re for Auburn.

More than 200 people gathered as one team Feb. 21 at The Club in Birmingham. They weren’t divided by Roll Tide and War Eagle, although each battle cry could be heard. The second One Yard at a Time Gala was the latest effort of Lettermen of the USA, sports rivals who’ve united under a common banner to help veterans, including wounded warriors.

Darryl Fuhrman, a former Alabama linebacker and founder of the organization, called it a celebration of the accomplishments they’ve had and a chance to let supporters help them do more.

“Since last year’s gala, we’ve given a motorized scooter for a World War II veteran and a down payment on a Chevrolet Avalon,” Fuhrman said. “Also, we did an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant renovation on a veteran’s home in Florence.”

That veteran is U.S. Army Airborne Private Jason Melhiser, who was permanently disabled with a broken back and leg, and torn knee during a mission in the first Gulf War.

Lettermen of the USA puts former Alabama, Auburn players on one team to score a win for veterans from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Lettermen of the USA grew out of the tornado outbreak that raked across Alabama on April 27, 2011. Former football players from Alabama and Auburn got together for a fundraising flag football game at Hoover’s Spain Park High School, raising $150,000 for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Former Auburn offensive guard Todd Boland said the effort “kind of evaporated for a couple of years” until Fuhrman had the vision to pick it up and continue to carry the torch.

“Since that time, Darryl and I have worked closely with Desmond (Holman, vice president and director of operations) and all the guys who are part of Lettermen of the USA to organize events like this,” Boland said.

The effort began with giving autographed footballs and memorabilia to veterans but has grown to being more impactful.

“It started as an Alabama vs. Auburn thing,” Fuhrman said, “and it’s turned into a whole slew of athletes in general, guys who are here to support the veterans and wounded warriors.”

Birmingham native and former Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett spoke at the 2019 gala and was back Friday.

“It’s a tremendous experience to be here serving,” Bennett said. “My father was a veteran, and having a chance to give back to the community, not only to veterans but also former football players. I’m always happy to come home and to serve.”

Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Gary Rose and UAB football coach Bill Clark were honored during Friday’s event. Clark said he got involved in the effort about four years ago, autographing footballs before his Blazers returned from a shutdown of their program.

“I was able to go to Huntsville and really hang out with veterans and give them some footballs,” he said. “You talk about heroes of mine, these guys who have served and fought for our country. I’m glad to help out in some small way.”

Clark applauded what LotUSA does for former college athletes. “It’s great this organization has a heart for these guys, especially those who have fallen on hard times,” he said.

Fuhrman said the first football given by LotUSA was autographed by former Auburn quarterback and Samford football coach Pat Sullivan, who died on Dec. 1, 2019. Patrick Sullivan Jr. was on hand to aid in the fundraising effort.

“We always knew that if we could prove that rival fan bases could work together, there was much more undiscovered country that we would be able to traverse,” Fuhrman said. “It’s because of that flag football game and what it started that we are here tonight.”

Friday’s event exceeded its $20,000 goal. On stage was a new motorized wheelchair and a motorized scooter; one was donated by a radio listener and the other a viewer of a Birmingham morning television show.

Saturday, Fuhrman and others traveled to Huntsville to give the wheelchair to Vietnam veteran Gary Hallman, a former tail-gunner with the 281st Assault Helicopter Company.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

46 mins ago

Jones to attend fundraiser in Paris as Republican candidates campaign in Alabama

As the candidates in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary travel across the state ahead of Tuesday’s primary, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Saturday will attend a fundraising reception in the “Left Bank” of Paris, France.

The group “Democrats Abroad” is hosting the fundraiser and has publicly advertised the event, along with Jones being the featured guest.

Keep reading 234 WORDS

Democrats Abroad wrote, “All proceeds go to mobilize the vote abroad! As you may recall, Senator Jones was elected in 2018 in a hard-fought Special Election against Trump-backed Roy Moore. He and other Democrats will be fighting hard for Senate and House seats – as well as the White House in 2020. You can help them by making a donation for this great event, so please sign up as soon as possible.”

“This event is sponsored by Democrats Abroad and is not for the benefit of any specific candidate for federal office,” the group added.

The fundraiser is being held at the home of Connie Borde, a longtime resident of France of American nationality.

The host committee reportedly also includes Democrats Abroad chair Julia Bryan, Anne-Shelton Aaron, Bill Barnard, Democrats Abroad Romania, Joan Jarowski, Heather and Robert Keane, Tia Kummerfeld, Art Schankler, Ada Shen, Ken Sherman, Joe Smallhoover, Salli Swartz, Richard Trilling and Deborah Wais.

This comes following a fundraising period in which Jones raised less than 14% of his individual contributions from Alabamians. In a previous quarter, he raised more from overseas than from his own home state.

RELATED: Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them

Jones is unopposed on the March 3 primary election date. He will go on to face the ultimate Republican nominee in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Rep. Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump and East Alabama

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As many folks may have seen recently in the news, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced last Saturday that the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston would be used as a quarantine center for some Americans exposed to Coronavirus.

I was floored when I learned of the plan on Saturday around lunchtime and immediately started working with local officials, Governor Ivey, Senator Shelby and President Trump to stop it.

As Alabamians, we are and have always been compassionate people. We pride ourselves in helping our fellow brothers and sisters, but in this case, bringing these infected individuals to Anniston would have been a recipe for disaster – both for Anniston and for the infected individuals.

198
Keep reading 198 WORDS

The CDP is a world-class, one-of-a-kind training facility. We are so fortunate to have it right in our back yard in Calhoun County. However, the CDP is not a medical facility – it is a hands-on training facility. It simply does not have the infrastructure to house these individuals safely.

On top of that, the local hospitals in the area are in no way equipped to handle this deadly, airborne virus.

The entire plan was completely flawed from the get-go. Anniston and the CDP are simply not prepared to take on the appropriate levels of care needed for these Americans who were exposed. It wasn’t fair to them.

Thank goodness East Alabama has President Trump’s ear.

In a whirlwind for almost 24 hours, I spoke to the president to explain the situation. I then spoke to President Trump a second time along with Secretary Azar. Then on Sunday afternoon, President Trump called me to say he canceled the plan. Thank you, President Trump!

I cannot thank President Trump enough for standing up for us and ensuring this plan was not carried out. It wasn’t right for Anniston and it wasn’t right for the Coronavirus patients.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.

7 hours ago

Red Eagle now among top shotgun ranges in South

When the 200 shooters in the Alabama 4-H State Shotgun Championship arrive in April at the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club on the outskirts of Childersburg, Alabama, those participants will be able to compete at one of the top shotgun shooting facilities in the South.

Because of its long history of working with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s Hunter Safety Program, Red Eagle was able to partner with the Division to upgrade its facilities to international-level standards through the use of matching federal funds from the Pittman-Robertson Act.

For those not familiar with the Pittman-Robertson Act, it levies an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and hunting equipment. Funds from Pittman-Robertson go to states based on land mass and the number of hunting licenses sold. The funds are used for a variety of wildlife conservation efforts, hunter education and the development, maintenance and improvement to shooting ranges.

1386
Keep reading 1386 WORDS

Red Eagle is a club open to the public with a mission of firearms safety and youth development. The facility is open to the public four days a week – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members have access to the facility seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Club Manager Tommy McGilberry said the club, formed in 1956, understands the contribution hunters make to the shooting sports, so they offer license holders a reduced fee structure due to this partnership with the Division.

“We let anyone who has an Alabama hunting license shoot here as a guest for only $1 more than members,” said McGilberry, who joined the club in 1974. “Members pay $5, and those with a hunting license pay $6. That’s quite an advantage for the people of Alabama to be able to come out here and shoot at a facility like this for a reasonable price.”

And for that low price, shooters can gain access to a world-class facility.

“Right now, we’re trying to come online with our bunker trap,” McGilberry said. “We’re trying to get the bunker dug to get that into operation. This will give somebody in Alabama the opportunity to start shooting in the 9th grade with the 4-H program and make it all the way to the Olympics with the equipment we have here. This will be the only place in Alabama with a bunker trap. The closest places now are Nashville, Fort Benning (Georgia) or Gainesville, Florida. Since we are centrally located, this will give Alabama a great asset for people to come here and shoot while they’re young.”

McGilberry, who served as a shooting coach in the U.S. Army and competed in international skeet from 1991 to 2003, said the shooting sports could be the perfect activity for those who don’t have the skills for other sports.

“All you have to have is hand-eye coordination and a place to practice,” he said. “If you’ve got the facility and you’ve got the talent, you can be an Olympian; you can be a champion.”

McGilberry was recruited by the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service to coordinate firearms safety instruction in the 4-H program. During McGilberry’s years, the program has expanded immensely from just firearms safety to intense competition. McGilberry worked with two interns during that process – Marisa Futral and Shannon Andress. Futral is now the Alabama WFF Hunter Education Coordinator and Andress is the coordinator for the Alabama 4-H Shooting Program.

Angus MacGreigor, an Alabama professor, coach of the Alabama Shotgun Shooting Team and competitor in international shooting, said the Pittman-Robertson funds have paid great dividends.

“As the 4-H program has grown, the club (Red Eagle) needed to grow as well,” MacGreigor said. “It needed to update its machinery so it could throw competition birds to train the shooters so they could go on to shoot the 4-H National Championships or for the Alabama or Auburn shooting teams or to shoot competitively around the world.”

The new machines are current, cutting-edge machines able to throw targets that meet national standards on six fields of skeet and three fields of trap.

“The return on the investment is that we have five 4-H teams that are training out of Red Eagle now,” MacGreigor said. “We are also the home of the Alabama 4-H State Shotgun Championship (April 17-19) with 200 shooters. The team that wins that championship will go on to the 4-H National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.”

Adam McNutt, who shoots for the St. Clair County team, competed in last year’s 4-H National Championships and finished in sixth place overall among 200 of the top high school shooters in the country.

McNutt, who signed to become a member of the Alabama Shotgun Shooting Team in January, joined Auburn Shotgun Shooting Team member Brian Lansdell for a round of practice last week.

Lansdell is the exception to the typical participant in the shooting sports. He has shown that a successful shooting career can start a little later in life.

“I’m a little different in that I come from a family that doesn’t like guns too much,” Lansdell said. “I didn’t even know about 4-H shooting. I shot a little bit, but I really didn’t start shooting until I got to Auburn. Even if you don’t grow up shooting, you can come to Auburn or Alabama, join a shooting team and get really good at it. I started out breaking from five to eight birds out of a round of 25. Now I’m shooting in the 90s (out of 100) in competition. As long as you get out there and practice, you can get good at anything you want to do. Being on the Auburn team is the best thing about going to Auburn for me. It’s a great group of guys and girls to hang out with and represent the school in something you love to do. It’s a ton of fun.”

McNutt, on the other hand, started shooting when he was in the fifth grade.

“We had a 4-H representative come to school and talk to us about 4-H,” McNutt said. “When you think about 4-H, you think about livestock shows and stuff like that. But they happened to mention a shotgun program. Coming up shooting birds and hunting, I thought that was interesting.”

A four-man team was formed, and the shooters excelled to the point of competing on the national level.

After signing with Alabama, McNutt went with the team to the Lower East Coast Regional in Savannah, Georgia, recently.

“It was really a fun experience, and it makes me feel proud to be a part of the team,” he said. “Alabama has a such a reputation around the country because of sports. To be on a team at Alabama is a proud feeling. It’s amazing.”

During his years of coaching the St. Clair team, Joel McNutt has been able to watch his son develop his shooting skills.

“4-H is where it all starts,” Joel said. “I’ve been coaching the team for eight years now. We have kids come through every year who start through a 4-H program or other youth programs, and they go from there. It’s amazing how far they can go once they get started. Like when our team started, we’d come out to shoot here for our very first competition. The kids shot and had a good time. They heard about the national competition and were talking about how great that would be to shoot in it. You think it would be great, but you don’t realize at the time it’s possible. Having a facility like this, with the equipment they have here to allow us to practice, it made it possible. The four kids we started with eight years ago, they all made it to the national competition. It was surreal to see them be able to do that, to see them start so young, go through the process and then achieve their goals of making it to the nationals.”

MacGreigor suggested that an Iron Bowl for shotgun shooting might be in the future because of the natural competitiveness between the two schools.

“If you look at the statistics, the shooting teams from Alabama and Auburn are not that far apart,” MacGreigor said. “Although there is not an official shooting Iron Bowl, there is a little Iron Bowl at every competition we go to.”

MacGreigor also expects the number of shooting teams to grow as the word gets out.

“Because of funding to purchase new machinery and infrastructure and because of the success of some of our shooters on the Auburn and Alabama teams, we’re getting parents who are driving their kids up at nighttime to participate and start a team for their areas,” he said. “We’re starting to see an explosion of towns wanting to build teams, and this is the facility they would use. But it wouldn’t be possible without the Pittman-Robertson dollars and the volunteers at Red Eagle. This is really a metaphor for life – the lessons they are learning in shooting apply to academia. They apply to a job. It is developing and building a process to achieve the desired outcome.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

20 hours ago

Livingston, Whatley elected to lead Alabama Space Authority

The Alabama Space Authority this week held a meeting, respectively electing State Senators Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) as chair and vice-chair of the body.

Both senators, who were appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) to the authority, plan to work diligently towards making Alabama a leader in the space industry, according to a joint release.

The Alabama Space Authority was created in 2017 to promote research and development of new space exploration and spaceport technology; to sponsor conference and business roundtables within the aerospace, aviation and related industries; and to promote activities and industries related to exploration.

The authority includes representatives of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the Alabama Department of Transportation, the governor, the State legislature and other stakeholders and experts.

202
Keep reading 202 WORDS

Livingston, who recently played a leading role in the creation of the legislature’s Aerospace and Defense Caucus and serves as its chair, stated that the Alabama Space Authority will be looking into how the Yellowhammer State can further improve this industry.

“We are looking into the possibility of the Dream Chaser being able to land in Huntsville,” Livingston said. “This is going to be a great opportunity to look into how the legislature can aide in supporting the aerospace and defense industry in Alabama.”

Whatley added that he was honored to be selected as vice-chair and that space is a growing industry in Alabama.

“I’m proud to be a member … because this is a big deal for our entire state, from Huntsville to Auburn’s aerospace programs and to the robust aircraft manufacturing on the coast. Aerospace is a $12 billion industry and a key component to Alabama’s economy,” Whatley commented.

Livingston concluded by advising he expects to receive an update from the U.S. Space Command and is looking forward to bringing more space industry projects to Alabama.

RELATED: Ainsworth in Huntsville: Alabama is ‘the aerospace capital of the world’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 hours ago

Lewis touts McCutcheon; Brooks touts Trump, his record with space and defense

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) this week endorsed Chris Lewis in the GOP primary race in the Fifth Congressional District.

The surprise endorsement by McCutcheon caught many in the state off-guard because this race has flown under the radar and polling shows this race, like all of U.S. Representative Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) previous primaries, handily in the bag.

But McCutcheon’s endorsement rightly got the attention of multiple media outlets and observers of Alabama politics with many wondering what this was really all about.

382
Keep reading 382 WORDS

So when Brooks saw the endorsement and a hostage-style video promoting it by McCutcheon, Brooks responded by highlighting the most coveted endorsement a Republican candidate for any office could get: President Donald Trump.

Brooks told Yellowhammer News:

I have the strong endorsement of President Trump, a man I worked hard with to CUT TAXES on American families and secure America’s borders! In contrast, Chris Lewis has the endorsement of legislator Mac McCutcheon, whose greatest expertise has been RAISING TAXES on struggling Alabama families!

While speaking to WVNN on Friday, Brooks noted that the endorsement on the bounds of support from the space and defense industry is laughable.

“If Mac McCutcheon is saying that Chris Lewis has more support in Research Park, that is categorically false. We have received more support from the state and defense community, vastly, vastly, vastly, vastly more support from the state and defense community than Chris Lewis has,” he told “The Dale Jackson Show.”

Brooks also touted his seniority, and how that plays into serving his district in Washington, D.C.

“The people who engage in space and defense know that my growing seniority on science, space, and technology and on House Armed Services, coupled with more than a hundred occasions in which I’ve been able to get favorable language into legislation that they’ve wanted me to get for the benefit of our country and what we do in the Tennessee Valley,” he added. “They’re my primary support base in Congress: space and defense.”​

My takeaway:

This is all pretty interesting, but the idea that a McCutcheon endorsement on these grounds can overcome the booming North Alabama economy that Brooks has been a part of since being part of the Tea Party-wave in 2010 is false.

The Trump endorsement might make better television and radio spots, and it will definitely help Brooks, but the real issue is that Lewis and McCutcheon can’t point to how Brooks hasn’t served his district well — because he has.

Barring some massive bombshell to follow up this endorsement, a battle of endorsements between Trump and McCutcheon seems like a fight that was over before it started, much like the Brooks/Lewis race.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

