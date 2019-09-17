Doug Jones: ‘No’ on moving forward with Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment
On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) suggested he was open to the possibility of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment if he did lie to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
However, as more information has surfaced about a New York Times report alleging Kavanaugh participated in sexual misconduct in which the alleged victim did not remember the incident and was not willing to come forward to talk about it, Jones has said in this circumstance, Congress should not move forward with impeachment.
“No,” Jones said when asked by Hallie Jackson during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday. “I don’t think you move forward on any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”
Jones instead said a closer look should be taken at the confirmation process.
“I think the bigger issue here is not having to do with Brett Kavanaugh himself, and I don’t think we should spend the time or the effort to try to move in that direction,” he continued. What I am concerned about is this process. We set a precedent last year with a flawed process from the very beginning. We didn’t have the documents. We didn’t have time to review the documents that we did have, and then all of a sudden, the FBI and the White House just refused to do a full and fair investigation.”
“So, it was inevitable that you were going to see things like this,” Jones added. “I’m more concerned about that process than anything else, and the fact that you’ve now got the Justice Department, as I understand it from reports, giving big top awards to people in the Justice Department who worked on this, and I’m really disturbed by that, if that’s the case.”
(h/t Breitbart)
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.