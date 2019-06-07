Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Doug Jones hires former Democratic gubernatorial nominee on government payroll 1 hour ago / Politics
World-class IT facility, Honors College building approved for UAB 2 hours ago / News
Purple Heart re-issued to D-Day soldier killed in action, presented to family in Alabama 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Waggoner helping Alabama lead on artificial intelligence growth 4 hours ago / News
‘Culverwho?’: University of Alabama System returns $21.5 million donation, strips name from law school 6 hours ago / News
More good news for Alabama: Aerojet Rocketdyne opens new manufacturing facility in Huntsville 7 hours ago / News
Ethics Commission debates rare move to seek guidance from attorney general 8 hours ago / News
Public service planned for Bart Starr in native Alabama 9 hours ago / News
Black Lives Matter activist charged in Alabama man’s death 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Tariffs are still on, Democrats fracturing on impeachment, Kamala Harris brings her hate act to Alabama and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Port Authority’s Lyons: ‘If all goes well’ with federal funding — Port of Mobile expansion to start October 2020, be done in three years 12 hours ago / News
Alabama campus free speech bill signed into law 13 hours ago / News
University of South Alabama names Nick Lawkis executive director of governmental relations 1 day ago / News
Legislation signed into law to reform Board of Pardons and Paroles — ‘Long overdue’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama should ban Senator Kamala Harris 1 day ago / Opinion
Ivey announces 164 new First Class Pre-K classrooms across Alabama; More on the way for ’19-’20 school year 1 day ago / News
Alabama WWII survivors return to Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary — ‘My prayers were answered’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Making correctional education work for Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Doug Jones supports impeachment, tariffs on Mexico will hurt Alabama, immigration still a crisis and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
State Sen. Whatley on Lee County tornado recovery: ‘We’re going to need help now, but also we’re going to need it in two and three months’ 1 day ago / News
1 hour ago

Doug Jones hires former Democratic gubernatorial nominee on government payroll

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has hired 2010 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ron Sparks as his office’s regional director for the Middle District of Alabama, which includes Montgomery and Dothan.

“Ron has a long record of distinguished service to Alabama, and I know he’ll be an invaluable asset to my team,” Jones said in a statement, according to Alabama News Network. “I look forward to having him lead our outreach efforts in the Middle District and to continue to provide first-class constituent service.”

Sparks is the former Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, having gained elected in 2002 and re-election in 2006.

He lost to Republican nominee Robert Bentley in the 2010 gubernatorial race, after which Bentley hired Sparks to be director of the state Office of Rural Development. He served in that position from 2011 until Governor Kay Ivey assumed office and abolished the position in 2017. That move made Sparks the second state official to lose his job under Ivey, the first being Rebekah Caldwell Mason’s husband.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

World-class IT facility, Honors College building approved for UAB

TUSCALOOSA — A state-of-the-art information technology hub is coming to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) campus, along with the renovation of an old bookstore into a new Honors College building.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved the final stage of planning for the new, $19.2 million UAB Technology Innovation Center. The building, to be located at the intersection of 17th Street South and Ninth Avenue South, is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021.

The 40,000-square-foot IT center will house the campus internet connectivity and technology infrastructure and also host colocation services to campus, offering power, bandwidth, cooling and physical security for servers used by departments across the downtown university. This new building will provide a state-of-the-art facility for the UAB’s data center and a number of UAB IT employees, who will have unique collaborative and individual work spaces, according to a university statement.

“UAB’s students, faculty, researchers and staff need state-of-the-art technology to fuel their academic success and groundbreaking discoveries,” UAB Vice President and Chief Information Officer Curtis A. Carver Jr., Ph.D, advised. “This new center will empower collaboration and innovation at UAB as well as improve the lives and health of citizens throughout the state.”

Rendering of UAB Technology Innovation Center (UAB/contributed)

In the new building, which replaces the Rust Computer Center, UAB IT will host the fastest high-performance research computer in the state and the data highway that connects researchers throughout the University of Alabama System. It will also house an innovative and cost-efficient Tesla Powerpack battery system that increases system reliability and availability while reducing the carbon footprint and a number of innovative features to meet the technology needs of UAB students, faculty, researchers and clinicians.

Old bookstore to become Honors College

The Board of Trustees on Friday also approved a renovation to turn Snoozy’s Bookstore into a facility that will house UAB’s Honors College.

Renovation of Snoozy’s for the Honors College Building, which will supplement the Spencer Honors House, is scheduled to begin in August and be completed in May 2020.

“The Honors College Building will be a wonderful space for our growing Honors community, and will house faculty and staff and provide our students with new classrooms, meeting rooms and open areas for student activity,” Honors College Dean Shannon Blanton, Ph.D., commented. “We are excited to be able to provide this new home for learning for our students to explore their curiosity, passion and motivation.”

Honors College Building rendering (UAB/contributed)

The Snoozy’s renovation will comprise the entire two-story, 11,000-square-foot structure with a total construction cost of $2.69 million. New classroom spaces for honors students will be created. The exterior grounds will be leveled and developed into a landscaped courtyard.

These two projects continue a period of historic growth for UAB — in campus construction, research awards and student population.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Purple Heart re-issued to D-Day soldier killed in action, presented to family in Alabama

The 75th anniversary of D-Day made for an emotional journey for the south Alabama family members of Pvt. Stephen Novak, who was 28-years-old when he was critically injured storming Utah Beach and died days later on June 10, 1944.

WALA on Thursday reported that Novak’s original Purple Heart had been lost as it moved down the generations in his family. However, thanks to the diligence of his great niece, who lives in Daphne, a new Purple Heart has since been reissued, almost 75 years after he died.

Lani Kosick told WALA she began hunting down information related to Novak’s death after her grandfather (Novak’s brother) mentioned Novak dying during WWII and that his Purple Heart had since been misplaced.

“That’s something that’s always bothered him, something that [he felt] his brother’s legacy had been lost,” Kosick said. “And nobody really knew about the story and something he always kinda had bottled up.”

Kosick, with some help from a cousin, later learned the majority of Novak’s records had been destroyed in a fire.

However, all was not lost, and she eventually found what she needed: the original application for Novak’s military headstone.

“The document that was my saving grace, was the application for his military headstone, that said ‘killed-in-action,’ and that warranted a Purple Heart,” Kosick explained.

This past Christmas, Kosick surprised her grandfather, who had reportedly always looked up to his brother growing up, with a re-issued Purple Heart.

“He knew exactly, once he felt the box, he knew what it was, and it’s the first, the only time I’ve seen him so emotional and in tears,” Kosick shared.

She added that one of the more heartbreaking discoveries of her research was the thousands of American casualties whose legacies were lost in a massive Army records facility fire in the 1970’s.

“It made it real for me because I think our generation, we’re a step back from WWII, and we know it happened, we know it was tragic, but we don’t realize how tragic it really was,” Kosick emphasized.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Waggoner helping Alabama lead on artificial intelligence growth

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills), the powerful chair of the Senate Rules Committee, is at the forefront of a concerted effort to make Alabama a leader in the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI).

In the 2019 regular session that concluded last week, the Alabama legislature unanimously passed Waggoner’s Senate Joint Resolution 71, which would create the Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Associated Technologies.

Now, Governor Kay Ivey has approved Waggoner’s measure, giving the Yellowhammer State one of the first AI, state-focused commissions of its kind in the nation.

“In a few short years, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will transform business, create new jobs and grow our economy,” Waggoner said in a statement. “Realizing the full potential and opportunities of AI and related technologies for Alabama requires the combined efforts of our state and local governments, industry, and institutions of higher education.”

The newly created commission will advise Ivey and the legislature on the growth of AI technologies in Alabama and make recommendations on policy and advancing the prowess of the state’s technology sector.

This comes after recent studies have identified opportunities and challenges for Alabama’s technology sector.

For example, Waggoner pointed out that the Bloomberg 2019 U.S. Innovation Index ranked Alabama at 46 of 50 states. The Bloomberg Index is based on several key metrics, including the number of technology companies in a state.

However, a recent Cyberstates study noted that Alabama increased the number of job postings related to AI and other technologies by 57 percent in 2018.

“The outlook for expanding Alabama’s technology industry remains very positive. The Commission on AI will be a focal point to promote this continued growth,” Waggoner advised.

“We have to have a discussion on building an AI-ready workforce and formulate policies to continue the transformative technologies of AI in a responsible way,” he added. “The timing to convene a commission on AI couldn’t be better.”

Another revolutionary technology measure passed by the legislature this session was the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act.

This bill, signed into law by Ivey on Thursday, provides an update to Alabama’s incentive law, providing attractive incentives to recruit out-of-state tech companies to the Yellowhammer State. The incentive legislation states, “Alabama must also prepare for the future by attracting and retaining high-tech companies, and preparing and retaining a workforce trained for such jobs.”

“The Alabama Commission on AI complements the technology incentives contained in the newly passed incentive modernization legislation. Together, these two measures give Alabama competitive leverage, and show that we are serious about building a vibrant technology sector,” Waggoner commented.

“The Commission on AI will play an important role in charting a bold course and showing the nation that we are ready for the technology jobs of the present and the future,” he concluded.

Summary of the Alabama Commission on AI as follows:

  • Mission — Advise the Governor and Legislature on all aspects of the growth of artificial intelligence and associated technology and its impact on various sectors in Alabama such as health care, manufacturing, and workforce development.
  • Membership — The 18-member Commission will be constituted as follows: ten members appointed by the Governor; the Secretary of Commerce (or designee); the Secretary of Information Technology (or designee); two members appointed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth; two members of the House of Representatives, appointed by Speaker Mac McCutcheon; and two members of the Alabama Senate, appointed by Senate President Del Marsh.
  • Appointees must have professional qualifications in AI, workforce development, technology, or computer science.
  • Governor Ivey shall call the Commission’s first meeting, and then the Commission will elect a chair and vice chair.
  • The Commission is charged with releasing a public report on its findings and recommendations by May 2020.

Fred McCallum, interim president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, recently wrote in support of Waggoner’s proposal.

“I am writing to express my support for the establishment of the Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence and Associated Technologies,” McCallum outlined. “Recent passage of the Alabama Modernization Incentives Act will create an attractive technology ecosystem in the state that boosts entrepreneurship, attracts venture capital, and increases the growth of small businesses such as start-ups.”

He continued, “In the Birmingham region, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Southern Research, and Innovation Depot serve as anchors for a thriving innovation and technology scene. The need to ensure that Alabama has skilled workers in this field is greater than ever, and the AI Commission will serve as a complement to these efforts. On behalf of the BBA, I thank you, Senator Waggoner, for your leadership and vision to ensure that Alabama will continue to grow and develop as a technology hub.”

Birmingham has recently been named as a growing tech hub by multiple national publications, including Forbes and Barron’s.

Last year, Huntsville was named as the nation’s best “new tech hub.”

Montgomery, with public-private collaborations with the Air Force, and Mobile have also put recent emphasis on growing tech sectors.

Prominent officials like Waggoner and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) hope the Alabama Modernization Incentives Act will provide added competitiveness to these urban anchors while helping rural areas across the state join in on tech growth moving forward.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

‘Culverwho?’: University of Alabama System returns $21.5 million donation, strips name from law school

TUSCALOOSA — Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.‘s $21.5 million donation to the University of Alabama has been returned and his name has been permanently removed from the university’s law school.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved a resolution at the recommendation of Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John, IV to restore the school’s name to “The University of Alabama School of Law.”

The portion of Culverhouse’s total $26.5 million law school gift he had already paid, $21.5 million, will be returned to the Floridian. His was the largest donation in university history, but Lockheed Martin CEO and UA alumna Marillyn Hewson and her husband will now reclaim that distinction.

The university moved swiftly to remove Culverhouse’s name from the law school, sending a facilities crew within minutes of the board meeting ending to chisel “Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.” off of an exterior sign and taking down his portrait inside the law school.

In adopting the resolution, Board of Trustees President Pro Tem Ronald Gray of Huntsville said the board routinely deals with complicated matters that require a lot of debate.

However, “This decision was not difficult or complex,” he emphasized to the meeting attendees.

The resolution stated that it became “apparent in recent months that the parties (Culverhouse and the university) do not share the same vision and expectation for the use of the funds.”

In a prior press release, the System had advised Culverhouse was making operational and structural demands of university and law school administration. This came after he attempted to disguise the rift between the parties as being related to his pro-abortion stance, effectively trying to publicly martyr himself to cover the real reason he was at odds with the university.

It should also be noted that Culverhouse first claimed he was not asking for the return of any of his money when he came out against Alabama’s new abortion law, but it was soon revealed he had demanded $10 million be returned by the university over unmet demands having nothing to do with abortion. Despite that, in a statement Friday, he once again asserted he had not asked for the return of his donation.

The resolution approved Friday said that St. John recommended returning the donation after “numerous conversations and communications” with University of Alabama President Stuart Bell and law school Dean Mark Brandon.

According to the resolution, the law school foundation board of governors on May 30 approved the return of Culverhouse’s gift and all related accumulated earnings.

During the meeting, St. John said since Culverhouse made his record donation last year, it became increasingly clear that Culverhouse’s expectations related to his gift were “inconsistent with the essential values of academic integrity.”

St. John said despite “good faith efforts” by university and law school administration, the disconnect between Culverhouse’s expectations and how the university operates based on “those values” ultimately meant there was “no path forward.”

One of the reported demands Culverhouse made was increasing the number of students admitted to the law school, which is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s best.

“Donors do not dictate to administration at the University of Alabama,” St. John stressed.

Gray concluded, “This decision is clearly the right one and is in the best interest of the University of Alabama, this system and this board of trustees. It is one of our top priorities as a board to protect the integrity of these great institutions, and we will continue to do so with every decision we make now and in the future.”

Friday’s action does not affect the Culverhouse family’s other, non-law school contributions to the university.

However, after the board’s vote on Friday, he released a statement, asserting, “I will not allow my family’s name to be associated with an educational system that advocates a state law which discriminates against women, disregards established Federal law and violates our Constitution.”

To be clear, neither the University of Alabama System or the University of Alabama has advocated in any way for the abortion law Culverhouse continues to refer to.

Culverhouse earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida in 1971, an MBA in corporate finance from New York University in 1972 and a law degree from the University of Florida law school in 1974 – the same year he became a CPA in Florida.

His parents were his only ties to the University of Alabama.

An observer at the removal of Culverhouse’s name from the law school signage joked that the former namesake will now be dismissively known as, “Who F. Culverhouse, Jr.”

Update 12:40 p.m:

The University of Alabama System issued the following statement:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

More good news for Alabama: Aerojet Rocketdyne opens new manufacturing facility in Huntsville

Alabama’s sizable footprint within the aerospace industry continues to grow.

Governor Kay Ivey and other high-ranking elected officials cut the ribbon today on Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new 136,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Huntsville.

The company’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF) will produce advanced propulsion products such as solid rocket motor cases and other hardware for the Standard Missle-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and other U.S. defense and space programs.

Aerojet Rocketdyne markets itself as “a world-class developer and manufacturer of advanced propulsion and energetics systems for customers including the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other agencies and companies, both in the United States and abroad. ”

“This is an exciting day for Aerojet Rocketdyne, the city of Huntsville and for the entire state of Alabama,” said Ivey in a statement released after the event. “When a high-caliber company like Aerojet Rocketdyne locates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in your state, its a powerful testament to the skill of your workforce and to the advantages you can offer to business. We’re thrilled to see this great company grow in Huntsville and make important contributions to the nation’s defense.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s workforce in Alabama now exceeds 400. The opening of the AMF, as well as the company’s 122,000 square foot Defense Headquarters Building, is the result of a consolidation effort that began in 2017. From these locations, the company will oversee work on propulsion projects for space and defense programs.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion is a critical factor in defense of this nation,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield.

Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, sees the new facility as a strengthening of her company’s partnership with Huntsville.

“The AMF provides Aerojet Rocketdyne the capabilities we need to advance our nation’s security today and to further technologies that will allow us to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” she said. “Huntsville is a great place to build a future — and that’s what we are doing with our expansion here.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has already taken significant steps to contribute to the community in north Alabama. In 2017, the company donated $1 million to the University of Alabama in Huntsville to establish a space science chair.

“We look forward to a long and prosperous future together as Aerojet Rocketdyne continues its leadership role in our nation’s journey into space,” remarked Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Ivey has made Alabama’s position in the aerospace industry a priority during her administration, and today’s event signals her efforts are working.

“This is what advancement looks like,” she concluded. “The possibilities are limitless.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

