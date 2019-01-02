Doug Jones calls for compromise in wake of government shutdown

After nearly two weeks of a partial government shutdown, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is now calling for compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

During a WVTM interview that was released on Tuesday, Jones stressed the importance of putting the hundreds of thousands of federal employees back to work with pay.

“Hopefully, once we can get the government reopened, we will get them back pay,” Jones stated. “But that is not a whole lot of consolation for these folks right now during the holidays, trying to start the new year.”

Jones then discussed compromise and insinuated that it is the only way forward.

“What we have got to do is forge that incredible word called compromise,” Jones told WVTM. “People have to look at that, not as a battle that has been lost, but as a way of progress.”

With Democrats set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, Jones said he anticipates people will see things differently.

“Once we get back and the new House takes over, and people get a realistic view of where we are, they will realize the only way to accomplish anything is to talk to each other and not at each other,” he said.

Jones added, “If people stay entrenched, this could go on for a long time and everybody loses if this goes on much longer.”

