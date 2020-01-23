Dothan airport adding additional flight in the afternoon

The Dothan Eagle reported on Wednesday that the Dothan Regional Airport will be adding an additional Delta flight to Atlanta every afternoon.

Airport Director Adam Hartzog told the Eagle that 60,000 passengers flew out of Dothan Regional in 2019, which was the airport’s second year in a row of strong gains.



Hartzog added that the average commercial flight fills in about 75% of its seats, but flights out of Dothan had been filling about 90% of their seats.

The new flight will arrive in Dothan just after 4:00 p.m. and leave around 5:00 p.m. every afternoon. Like the four previously existing commercial flights out of Dothan, it will connect to Atlanta.

Hartzog attributes the increased number of airline passengers to “a strong Wiregrass economy and a very strong Fort Rucker.”

The new flight will begin in June.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.