Don’t be mad at the weatherman

No one wants severe weather. Even if we often watch meteorologists on TV and feel like they may be a tad too excited about a potential weather event, we know they don’t want a destructive event.

Hurricanes, tornados, extreme cold and extreme heat all bring media personalities a moment to shine in their chosen profession. They can be a voice of warnings, information, comfort and calm in some of the worst moments of people’s lives, as well as in the aftermath.

But when the extreme event doesn’t live up to what we feel the hype is, the viewers can be unforgiving.

“Where is the snow?”

“They closed school for this?”

“I wish I had a job where I could get it wrong half the time and still get paid!”

These are all fair comments, but they miss a much larger point. These media professionals are operating in an abundance of caution. The last thing they want to do is tell you everything is going to be alright and then something bad happens after a meteorologist downplayed the potential weather event.

Even when the folks on the radio and TV warn of potential catastrophic events, they still get blamed when bad things happen.

In 2016, the Southeast was devasted by tornadoes. That evening, a national newscast stated there were no warnings to the storms.

This is blatantly false, as James Spann pointed out.

@NBCNightlyNews You say no warning. I say there were excellent warnings. Let’s debate. I dare you. I can come on your show, or you on mine. — James Spann (@spann) February 4, 2016

This happened in 2012 as well.

When the people on the radio and TV are telling you about the potential event coming your way, it is more of a warning than a prediction.

Severe weather can disrupt businesses and lives, it can damage property and, as we all know from living in Alabama for any period of time, it can be deadly.

Yes, these people are doing their jobs, but they also take their responsibilities very seriously. So when the events don’t materialize, be thankful and cut them some slack.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN