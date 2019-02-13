 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Woodfin wants to rename Birmingham’s CrossPlex after convicted felon Larry Langford 56 mins ago / News
Diner alert: Worker at a Panera restaurant in Montgomery had hepatitis A 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump mulling signing a deal or declaring national emergency, Senate Democrats say no collusion, $900 million prison deal and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Trump praises ‘hard working’ Shelby over border security deal 19 hours ago / National Politics
Taxation without representation — Clearing up the confusion between cities and counties caused by exterritorial jurisdictions 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Kay Ivey: An Alabama solution to rebuilding the Alabama Corrections System 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Why don’t people trust the media? (Alabama Mexican restaurant edition) 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama named most financially friendly state for seniors 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama getting new area code for parts of state 1 day ago / News
Ivey admin. seeking to build three new men’s prisons; estimated cost of $900m 1 day ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Alabama’s Red Tail Scholarship Foundation takes flight to help African-American students soar to new heights 1 day ago / Sponsored
Judge: Alabama has been ‘indifferent’ to isolated inmates 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump vs. Beto O’Rourke, anti-gas tax Alabama Republican changes his mind, US Steel credits Trump as they bring jobs to Alabama and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Conservative Alabama Policy Institute proposes gas tax plan with caveats 1 day ago / News
Shelby leads negotiators to reach agreement ‘in principle’ to avert another government shutdown 2 days ago / National Politics
Dothan PD arrests four for drug trafficking, seize over $800k in cocaine, guns 2 days ago / News
Democrats got it good 2 days ago / Opinion
Baldwin County veteran’s Bible survives devastating fire, brings firefighter to tears 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
US Steel cites President Trump in resuming construction project 2 days ago / News
‘Sweet Home’: Alabama named most polite state in the U.S. 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
4 hours ago

Diner alert: Worker at a Panera restaurant in Montgomery had hepatitis A

An employee at a Panera Bread restaurant in Alabama has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, and people who ate food from that outlet from Jan. 24 through Feb. 5 may have been exposed to the disease, state authorities said.

No other case has been reported, either among the food-handler’s co-workers at 2998 Carter Hill Road in Montgomery or people who bought food there between the dates in question, Dr. Karen Landers, a physician with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said Tuesday.She said the restaurant has not reported how many meals the restaurant sold over the 15-day period, but it is expected to do so.

“The number does not change what we do,” Landers said in a telephone interview from Sheffield, Alabama.

The risk of exposure from a restaurant food-handler is much less than that from someone within one’s own household, Landers noted.

Nevertheless, she said, people who ate at the restaurant or ate a carry-out or delivery meal from it during the period in question should be watchful for symptoms.

Those whose meal was also within the past two weeks should get a hepatitis A vaccination, she said.

To be effective, the vaccine must be administered either before or within two weeks after exposure.

It is available through private physicians, pharmacies and the health department in Montgomery County, according to news releases sent Friday and Monday.

Because the vaccine has been recommended since 1996, children under 18 may already have been vaccinated, and others may have been vaccinated before traveling abroad, the release noted.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include fever, headache, fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine or jaundice.

They can show up 15 to 50 days after exposure, with an average of 28 days.

No one needs to be tested for hepatitis A unless they have symptoms of the disease.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

56 mins ago

Woodfin wants to rename Birmingham’s CrossPlex after convicted felon Larry Langford

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing to rename the CrossPlex after the late Larry Langford, who was convicted on 60 federal counts in 2009.

As reported by The Birmingham Times, Woodfin said “it’s fitting for all the work he did” that Langford be honored in a major, permanent way by the city.

Langford, a Democrat, served as both mayor of Birmingham and Fairfield, as well as a Jefferson County commissioner. It was through his role on the county commission that he was indicted on 101 federal counts in 2008. The next year, he was convicted on 60 charges, including bribery and fraud, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He passed away in January shortly after receiving a compassionate release.

Now, a push has begun to rename the CrossPlex as “The Larry P. Langford Birmingham CrossPlex.” The facility is a world-class multi-purpose athletic and meeting space located near downtown Birmingham.

227
Keep reading 227 WORDS

Woodfin said, “[Langford] made many contributions to our city and we feel …  those contributions today where it has an amazing, positive ripple and benefit not just for our city but for all of our residents and our guests who come to our city.”

The mayor said he plans to present an official recommendation to the city council “to change the name, because we believe it’s fitting for all the work he did and for bringing this to life in our community and for the benefits it’s had.”

City Councilman Steven Hoyt is already on board, reportedly explaining, “[A]ll of us got some issues one way or the other.”

Alabama Media Group columnist and Topgolf enthusiast Kyle Whitmire has tweeted his support for the renaming, too.

“I’ve got no problem with this,” he stated.

In contrast, Whitmire has publicly complained that buildings and a street that were named for former Republican Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard before his conviction have not been renamed.

“In Alabama, there are two classes of white-collar criminal — those who are in the establishment and those who aren’t. The latter get erased from history. The former still has his freakin’ name on buildings and a boulevard in Auburn,” Whitmire tweeted in December.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Trump mulling signing a deal or declaring national emergency, Senate Democrats say no collusion, $900 million prison deal and more …

7. Oakland Raiders (Alazona Raiders?) to Birmingham seems unlikely 

— The city of Birmingham could be the home of the Oakland Raiders, at least part-time for one year, if a deal with the team and the city of Tucson, Arizona, comes to fruition. The Raiders’ lease with the Oakland Coliseum is expired and they don’t start in Las Vegas until 2020, and their current attempts to find a home for a year have stalled.

6. One of the Virginia lieutenant governor’s accusers has released old Facebook messages where she mentions her alleged rape

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

— Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has denied assaulting anyone, but messages given to Fox News indicate that one of the accusers has been telling people of the assault for years. Meredith Watson told a friend about her knowledge of the rape during Fairfax’s campaign in 2017, saying, “This is absolutely disgusting! This dude raped me.”

5. As more Democrats enter the 2020 field, former Vice President Joe Biden leads

— In an already large field, that is poised to keep growing, the old guard is still leading the way while new upstarts are languishing in single digits. Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are polling at 29 percent and 22 percent, respectively. The only other candidate with over 10 percent is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

4. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is going to make Democrats vote on their silly Green New Deal

— McConnell wants to make Democrats do more than offer lip-service to a bill that embarrassed many Democrats and had to be pulled off sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s website after being mocked. McConnell slyly stated, “I’ve noted with great interest the Green New Deal. And we’re going to be voting on that in the Senate. Give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the Green New Deal.

3. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will attempt to build three massive prisons at a cost of $900 million dollars

— Ivey may use a bond measure or a build-lease plan to get the prisons built. The latter will be more appealing to politicians as it does not require legislators to give money to prisoners. Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said, “Getting it out of our hands is the only way you’re going to get this done.” The plan would build two prisons for up to 3,500 prisoners and the third will host “special needs” prisoners, including those battling mental health issues. Alabama has recently come under fire for being “deliberately indifferent” to the needs of mentally ill prisoners.

2. No collusion between Trump campaign and Russians found by Senate investigators 

— In what appears to be a trend, more people associated with the investigation into Russian collusion are declaring there is no collusion. Senate Democrats now agree with Republican Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) who said the same thing last week. A Democrat aide accepted this but, seemed dejected in telling NBC News, “We were never going to find a contract signed in blood saying, ‘Hey Vlad, we’re going to collude.'”

1. President Donald Trump has not been clear about whether he will sign off on the latest border/budget deal

— The president said he is “not happy” with the deal that Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and other negotiators have come up with that doesn’t fully fund his border wall, but added, “I don’t think you’re going to see a shutdown.” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on the president to hold off on signing the bill, but suggested he may declare a national emergency to get to the $5.7 billion he’s wanted for the wall.

Show less
19 hours ago

Trump praises ‘hard working’ Shelby over border security deal

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is being praised by President Donald Trump for his leadership in securing an “agreement in principle” between Congressional Republicans and Democrats on a border security and government funding package.

The president took to Twitter Tuesday evening to applaud Shelby as “hard working.”

Shelby, as the vice-chair of the bicameral conference committee tasked with reaching a border security compromise and through his historic service as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, played a vital role in ending the stalemate and possibly avoiding another partial government shutdown.

251
Keep reading 251 WORDS

Trump also took time to highlight that the deal was made knowing that “lots of money from other sources” will supplement the money for a border wall – or physical “barrier” – appropriated by Congress.

Additionally, the overall amount of funding approved for border security measures in general – including increased staffing, monitoring and technology upgrades – was impressive.

“Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security,” Trump emphasized.

Trump has hinted at declaring a national emergency over border security previously, and he could still do so after the deal is passed by Congress in order to use emergency funds to supplement the amount of money available to build the wall on the nation’s southern border.

The president’s comments on Twitter came shortly after he and Shelby spoke on the phone Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
21 hours ago

Taxation without representation — Clearing up the confusion between cities and counties caused by exterritorial jurisdictions

Just before the Revolutionary War and largely in response to the Stamp Act imposed by the British on the American colonies, the Massachusetts lawyer James Otis famously proclaimed, “Taxation without Representation is Tyranny.”

Today, Alabama is one of only three states that permits municipalities to impose police, planning, and other exterritorial jurisdictions in areas well outside of their actual municipal limits. In short, Alabama law currently allows towns and cities to tax, regulate, and police citizens who can’t vote for or against the municipal leaders governing them.

This is fundamentally wrong, and I have introduced Senate Bill 23 to stop it.

540
Keep reading 540 WORDS

Recently, I listened to a well-meaning group of mayors and city councilors bemoan the lack of tax revenue in their cities, lament the high cost of providing public safety services and ask state legislators to impose more taxes. In the very next breath, however, many of these same elected officials argued that they should continue to provide municipal services to folks well outside their city limits, even if it is a financial loss and a detriment to the citizens they actually represent.

This is a nonsensical position.

If you live in a city, as most Alabamians do, you want your city’s revenue spent on your city’s public safety, parks, sidewalks and libraries; not in the county.

I say keep your money in your city.

The root problem is that state law currently requires that the revenue raised from business licenses, sales and use taxes be spent in the exterritorial jurisdictions in which it is raised. I know that many cities can have trouble documenting these expenditures, as required by state law; therefore, I don’t know how anyone can be sure that these expenses are being spent in accordance with state law. I can only imagine the mess that an audit of these funds would cause.

Smart municipalities that have done the math realize that the cost of providing services in exterritorial areas far exceeds whatever tax revenue is generated in these extended places. More importantly, they realize that providing these services is a disincentive to folks who might otherwise choose to annex into the city. The adage, “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?” comes to mind.

The bottom line is that if folks want to receive the benefit of city services, they should annex into the city — and city officials should keep their services focused on the people they are elected to serve.
Geographic diversity is part of what creates the rich fabric of a county, with a unique sense of place in each city, town and unincorporated area. It is important to preserve that sense of place in a city with its public parks and libraries, and to preserve rural areas where people can hunt, build bonfires and ride 4-wheelers along gravel roads — free from the regulations a city’s jurisdiction would bring.

As a former county commissioner, I can attest to the confusion caused by the tangled web of overlapping and contradictory building permits, planning jurisdictions, police jurisdictions, subdivision regulations and competing zoning classifications.

Senate Bill 23 is pretty simple: if you live in a city, you pay its municipal taxes and submit to its regulations; if you live outside the municipal limits, you don’t. In a city, you get to vote for the officials who tax, regulate and police you, and under SB23, your city leaders won’t be spending your hard-earned municipal tax dollars on folks out in the county.

I am not in favor of providing the cities more taxes, as they have asked. To me, the solution is one we should have all learned in kindergarten: if it isn’t yours, don’t touch it, and mind your own business.

Chris Elliott represents Baldwin County in the Alabama State Senate, where he serves as vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs. Follow him on Twitter for legislative updates: @SenatorElliott

Show less
22 hours ago

Kay Ivey: An Alabama solution to rebuilding the Alabama Corrections System

In order to correct a problem, you must first admit there is a problem. In Alabama, we have a problem. Our problem is our state’s corrections system.

Like many other states, issues of violence, poor living conditions and mental illness persist within our system. These issues, and others, are exacerbated by a crowded inmate population, correctional and health care staffing challenges, and aging prison infrastructure – each piece compounding the others.

We have a problem in Alabama, and we have waited far too long to address it. The path forward to resolve these problems is clear and obvious. However, this path is neither quick nor simple.

955
Keep reading 955 WORDS

First, we must increase our correctional staffing levels by improving the pay scale for correctional officers and expanding our recruiting efforts. Second, we must construct prison facilities that meet the needs of a criminal justice system in the 21st century.

We have already started making strides toward reducing our prison population and increasing staffing levels. In 2015, the Alabama Legislature passed historic criminal justice reform legislation that greatly reduced the number of inmates in Alabama prisons. Thanks to members of the Legislature, the state’s prison population has decreased from nearly 200 percent of capacity to approximately 160 percent, still too large but an important step in the right direction.

Also in 2018, the Legislature helped improve our system by increasing funding for correctional and health services staffing. An additional $86 million was appropriated for the state’s 2018 and 2019 fiscal years to retain new staffing for medical and mental health services and to reduce the turnover rate of correctional staffing. For the upcoming regular session, my budget proposal will include an additional $31 million to hire 500 new correctional officers and increase the pay scale for all security personnel to make their salary competitive given current market conditions in Alabama.

Alabama currently sits under a federal court order requiring the state to roughly double the number of correctional officers in the next two years. Although I disagree with many aspects of the lawsuit that led to this order, the fact of the matter is that it compels us to make staffing levels a necessary and vital part of the solution to our problem.

In December, we saw our first increase in the number of correctional officers in years. With a rising retention rate, we can begin adding to our officer ranks, rather than simply maintaining our current staffing levels. This is a difficult task, but because of the commitment from members of the Legislature, we are now well on our way to addressing our staffing challenges.

Next, we must improve the conditions in which we house inmates. “Deplorable,” “horrendous” and “inadequate” are words which have been used to describe them. Our existing facilities need $750 million in maintenance alone. Last year, we closed the Draper Correctional Facility, a 79-year-old prison, because it was simply too costly to repair. Without costly maintenance, many other facilities may require closing as well. Repairing these facilities that do not meet the needs of today’s criminal justice system would be wasteful and ineffective. We must put aside politics of the past and fix this problem for the betterment of our state.

Alabama must have new prison facilities because we must have better conditions, we must have better safety, and we must have better programs. The Department of Corrections hired a project management team that recommended we build three new regional men’s prisons. Of the three new facilities, one will have additional space centralizing services for special needs populations: the aged, the infirmed and those with mental health conditions. Additionally, there will be space in each new facility for educational and vocational training programs.

These facilities will be a valuable and lasting investment in the future of our state. On average, 95 percent of our inmates, once they have completed their sentence and are eligible for release, will be returning to the cities, towns, communities and neighborhoods within Alabama. This investment will secure our opportunity to release these individuals back into society as more educated and more productive, law-abiding citizens.

The investment in these new facilities will also ensure that we retain control of our correctional system. Across this nation, federal courts are intervening in unprecedented ways into the operations of correctional systems. In 2009, three federal judges ordered the release of thousands of inmates in the California prison system. Some estimate this order resulted in the release of more than 40,000 inmates. Following the release of these inmates, one study into the impact of this mass release called the increases in crime rates “alarming.” So, our public safety also demands this investment.

Today, the Department of Corrections is preparing a “request for proposals” for distribution to contractors in Alabama and across the nation, asking for bids to build these new prisons. By taking this step, we will – for the first time – receive the most accurate view of the real cost of building these new facilities.

Some opponents of this plan say that it is too costly. Here in Alabama and across our country, we have a set of laws to which every person must adhere. However, no matter what crime was committed, every human being deserves a certain level of care. I say to you that it is and will continue to be costly to provide adequate living conditions and health care for the more than 20,000 adults in our corrections system, to maintain aging facilities, and to sustain public safety.

Others say special interests have a hand in this plan; that could not be further from the truth. In fact, I make a promise to you that part of this next step is to publicly provide the real costs we receive from contractors and to work closely with the Legislature to determine the most cost-effective way of moving forward. Whatever we do will be the best and most fiscally responsible decision for the state of Alabama.

A tough decision will have to be made in the very near future. With the continued support from the Alabama Legislature and with the added support from the people of Alabama, I am putting forth this plan to make “Trouble in Alabama Prisons” a headline of the past.

As we work together, we will solve this problem and make the situation better for those incarcerated, the employees who care for them, and the entire state of Alabama.

Kay Ivey is the 54th governor of Alabama

Show less