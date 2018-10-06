Subscription Preferences:

Dem gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox pivots to the right in first TV spot — Highlights pro-life, pro-Second Amendment stances

On Saturday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, the Democratic Party’s nominee in Alabama’s gubernatorial contest, posted his first TV campaign spot to YouTube.

In it, Maddox introduces himself by revealing his age before going on to highlight his tenure as mayor.

Maddox also emphasizes his stances on abortion and gun rights, which are a stark contrast to the traditional Democratic Party’s campaign norms. He also vows not to put his “party ahead of people” and to not to lie.

Watch:

Transcript as follows:

I’m Walt Maddox. I’m 45-years old and I’ve led Tuscaloosa through three terms as mayor, through a devastating tornado into a vibrant economic renaissance that earned our city national praise.

I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and I’m a father of two.

As your governor, I will make you two promises: I will never put my party ahead of the people. And I will never lie to you.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

21 mins ago

Future farm in Alabama: Crops grown with LED lighting might lead to new markets

Alabama Power’s penchant for pushing the innovation envelope can be seen in a refurbished Freight Farms shipping container outside the Technology Applications Center at the General Services Complex in Calera.

Employees are growing lettuce and other vegetables, herbs and edible flowers in an insulated container retrofitted with LED lighting and climate-control equipment. The plan is to see if the cost of using electricity to power the new frontier of “indoor agriculture” is feasible compared to traditional agriculture.

Indoor agriculture could be a game-changer for farmers, stores, restaurants, consumers and Alabama Power, in part because:

–Crops could be grown in a controlled environment year-round with nutrients in circulated water without soil and few or no pesticides.
–Crops could be grown in urban settings and areas classified as food deserts (locations where fresh food is not easily accessible).
–Transportation costs could be drastically reduced or eliminated, as food could be grown near consumers and stores.
–Indoor farming can produce 12 more lettuce harvests a year, and uses up to 90 percent less water, than a traditional outdoor farm.
–Energy-efficient LED lighting and other components can be programmed for off-peak hours to take advantage of cheaper electric rates.
–With electricity needed to operate the lighting and climate control systems, indoor farming could usher in a new stream of opportunities for the company.
–From an economic development standpoint, vacant warehouses or buildings, including those with existing utilities, could be repurposed for controlled-environment agriculture, providing jobs for Alabamians.

Other advantages include growing during drought or excessive rainfall; producing fruits and vegetables not native to a geographic area; and uninterrupted growing seasons.

There is a viable market in Alabama, with $67 million spent on lettuce annually for households and about 70 percent of people buying organic products.

“Indoor agriculture can be a great addition to the already thriving agriculture industry in our state,” said Cheryl McFarland, Commercial and Industrial Marketing Support manager.

But there are challenges. Like any new, fast-growing concept, scarce data is available to determine long-term pros and cons. High startup costs and unavailable labor could be viewed as making it a financial risk. Vague or unfavorable city laws could be a barrier to an indoor agriculture operation.

Exploring the container farm concept at Alabama Power originated from an increasing interest in indoor agriculture and the need to fully understand the benefits of using electricity to enhance the process.

Alabama Power employees installed a 40-foot hydroponic container in January 2017 and began producing lettuce one month later. The container has a seed germination table and 256 vertical towers holding up to 17 small heads of lettuce each. Food production at the GSC is not limited to lettuce and includes basil, arugula, carrots, dill and radishes.

Because of automation, the APC container is fairly self-sufficient. However, one to two employees with other work responsibilities spend a little of their time each week planting, harvesting and performing routine maintenance in the container.

“Interest in indoor agriculture or controlled-environment agriculture is growing either in completely enclosed settings, such as our container, augmented greenhouses or empty buildings, like a vacant mall or Walmart,” McFarland said. “It’s a great way to provide access to fresh foods and jobs in rural communities and urban settings, particularly in areas of food deserts.”

Alabama Power’s next move on the chessboard that is indoor agriculture is to assess produce production and water and electricity usage, then compare findings with similar projects within Southern Company.

“We feel the interest in indoor agriculture is continuing to grow as consumers demand more fresh, local and healthy food options in stores and restaurants,” McFarland said. “Alabama Power has always tried to find ways to improve the way of life for our customers, and indoor agriculture is another avenue we are exploring.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Kay Ivey rallies supporters in Mobile – ‘I need your help because the liberals are out working hard to take this seat’

MOBILE – Saturday morning before about 100 of her most loyal southwestern Alabama supporters, Kay Ivey hosted her “Super Saturday” rally, kicking off the one-month mark until the November 6 general election.

Flanked on each side by two palm trees in a courtyard at the Pinebrook shopping center, Ivey touted her accomplishments during her partial term as governor, particularly regarding the improvements to the state budget and Alabama’s economy.

Despite most public polling showing Ivey with a healthy lead over her Democratic opponent Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, she encouraged those in attendance to continue to be engaged in her election campaign.

“For all this good work to continue, first we must deal with this election coming up on November 6.  Y’all, that is one month from today. I need your help. I need your help because the liberals are out working hard to take this seat. They want it in a big way.”

“We’re not going to let them,” she continued. “We’re not going to let them.”

Following her speech to rallygoers, and after posing for photographs with some in attendance, Ivey fielded questions from reporters gathered at the event. In responding to a question about Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, she predicted it would galvanize Republican support headed into the November election.

She also dismissed the possibility of responding to a League of Women Voters’ questionnaire when asked by Mobile CBS affiliate WKRG 5.

“Folks don’t want to look at questionnaires,” she replied. “Folks want results, and that’s what I’m focused on. I just want to do the job I’ve been hired to do, given the opportunity to do – put people back to work and improve education.”

Ivey, a former Mobile resident, stressed the relevance of Alabama’s port city in November’s election.

“It’s very important,” she said to Yellowhammer News. “It’s one of the largest cities. I used to live in Mobile. I was a banker here at Merchant’s National Bank. Folks in Mobile and in this part of the state, this part of the world are essential, and I’m counting big on them.”

Also in attendance at Saturday’s event was Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who pledged his support to Ivey and emphasized the importance of having a good relationship with the sitting governor.

“Governor Ivey is the governor,” Stimpson said to Yellowhammer News. “It is very important for the mayors all over the state to have a good relationship with her. She’s very important to the city, and I appreciate her being down here today. She understands the things that are important to Mobile, and we plan to continue that.”

Gov. Kay Ivey, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson speaking to rallygoers at Ivey’s Mobile campaign HQ, 10/6/2018 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, also a Mobile resident, was in attendance and explained how Mobile fit in the overall picture of next month’s general election.

“Mobile is a big part of the electorate,” Lathan said. “And Gov. Ivey knows that, and not just for getting out the vote on November 6, but she fully recognizes and works with the leaders of the port city – you know, one of the most important waterways and ports in the nation. She has a great partnership with people in Mobile. And honestly, we’re friends. She’s friends with everybody here. She’s got that friendship type of homey, put your arms around people and hug them. I think Alabamian love that.”

Lathan also said she expected the Kavanaugh confirmation would have an impact on the Republican get-out-the-vote efforts, which she predicted would also be reflected in Mobile.

“We’re looking really good – really strong,” Lathan replied. “I think some of the Kavanaugh hearings an the mob mentality that the nation has been watching, not just Alabama, have lit people up, basically. Mobile is not any different, and I think we’re going to have a good November 6. If people will go vote, we should do great.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Mercedes launches construction of Alabama battery plant for EVs

At a groundbreaking ceremony today, Mercedes-Benz officials formally marked the start of construction on a 2 million-square-foot plant in Bibb County that will supply battery packs for the automaker’s Alabama-made electric vehicles.

At the event, Mercedes officials also said their Tuscaloosa County assembly plant this morning produced the first customer-ready 2020 GLE, the fourth generation of the sport utility originally known as the M-Class.

The battery plant, which will be located in the Scott Davis Industrial Park near the Woodstock community, is a key component in a $1 billion Mercedes expansion announced in September 2017.

The plan calls for Mercedes to begin producing electric SUVs at its sprawling assembly complex in Vance, about seven miles away, at the beginning of the next decade.

“The widely export oriented Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa is a high-tech production facility with a successful history and an exciting future in terms of our brand in the United States,” said Markus Schäfer, member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

“We aim to play a pioneering role in the development of e-mobility and are well prepared to accomplish this mission,” he added.

At the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the battery plant, Governor Kay Ivey said Alabama and Mercedes have developed a strong relationship over more than two decades. The unfolding $1 billion expansion means even more exciting developments are on the way, she added.

“Just as Mercedes helped put our state on the cutting-edge of automotive manufacturing, Alabama will help put Mercedes on the cutting-edge of electric vehicle development,” Governor Ivey said.

“We continuously strive to reaffirm the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand as one of excellence. So, naturally, there is no better state for Mercedes to build upon their world-class brand of excellence than right here in Alabama.”

SECOND CAMPUS

The battery plant – twice the size of the original M-Class factory that opened in 1997 – will be a centerpiece in the automaker’s second Alabama campus in Bibb County. It will feature a battery analysis center that will accelerate the production ramp-up of electric vehicles and allow for the testing of battery packs that have been in use on the road.

Now under construction in the Scott Davis Industrial Park is Global Logistics Center that will support the company’s worldwide logistics operations for the products it makes in Alabama. After it opens next year, it will supply overseas assembly plants with kits used to produce vehicles for local markets.

Also in the works is a new after-sales North American hub that will provide spare parts to markets around the world once it becomes operational in late 2020.

Mercedes said the Bibb County campus will create a total of 600 jobs.

FOURTH-GENERATION SUV

At the groundbreaking event, Mercedes also showed off the next-generation GLE sport utility, the successor to the celebrated M-Class that was the first vehicle to roll off the automaker’s assembly line back in 1997. The 2020 GLE made its debut this week at the Paris Auto Show and will go on sale in the U.S. next year.

Mercedes says the new GLE is more aerodynamic, comfortable and boasts a raft of new innovations.

“The successful story of the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant began with the start of production of the M-Class 21 years ago. We are proud to see further investment into Tuscaloosa, which underlines the effort and teamwork by all our team members,” said Jason Hoff, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, the automaker’s Alabama unit.

“As a team here in Tuscaloosa, we play a key role in the global success of Mercedes-Benz and we are proud that the all new GLE will again be produced in Alabama for the world demand,” he added.

NEW DIMENSION

Mercedes has already invested more than $6 billion in the Tuscaloosa County plant, which has 3,700 workers and produces around 300,000 vehicles per year. Its electric vehicle initiative will add a new dimension to the state’s growing auto industry.

“Mercedes-Benz’s decision to build a battery factory and launch electric vehicle production in Alabama will position the state as a leader in a new automotive technology that is poised to dramatically change the direction of the industry,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We’re proud to call Mercedes a partner, and we’re excited about the future that we are building together in Alabama.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Doug Jones: Representing the majority of Alabamians not ‘the be all to end all’ (VIDEO)

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) conceded that he was potentially ignoring the majority of his constituents by voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, however, Alabama’s junior senator dismissed the importance of that likelihood.

“[D]o you believe a majority of people in your state support the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh?” the host, John Sherman, asked.

Jones responded, “It may be, but I don’t think that that’s the be all to end all, because I’m the one who spent all the time and hours, literally hundreds of hours, going through his record, looking at all of this.”

“You know, the Republican Party of Alabama and elsewhere has made this a political issue, they want me to simply rubber-stamp the president of the United States, and that is not my job,” Jones added.

Watch:

One thing that the state’s Republican Party and the Democratic senator can agree on is that this indeed has become a political issue, with the ALGOP skewering Jones on social media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

College football week 6: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

With college football moving in to October, Alabama’s favorite teams are ready to tackle week six matchups.

Troy beat Georgia State on Thursday, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn are back to playing SEC schools, both away from home.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that sports betting is legal in Mississippi).

All games below are on Saturday, October 6:

Alabama at Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: ESPN

UWA at Shorter (Rome, GA), 12:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Samford vs. Western Carolina (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL), 12:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama State at Alcorn State (Lorman, MS), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern (Statesboro, GA), 2:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

JSU at Eastern Kentucky (Richmond, KY), 3:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern University (Houston, TX), 6:00 p.m. CST

UNA vs. West Florida (Braly Stadium, Florence, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UAB at Louisiana Tech (Ruston, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Auburn at Mississippi State (Starkville, MS), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN2

 


Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

