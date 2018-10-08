Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

City waives bus fares for a week as it unveils new route

The bus will be free this week in one west Alabama city.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the city’s transit authority is offering free rides across the city as it unveils an entirely new bus route.Executive Director Russell Lawrence says the authority changed some stops on other routes, leading to the decision to waive the $1 for bus fare or 20 cents to transfer citywide.

It is the system’s first new route since 2011.

Tuscaloosa officials project the new route and a paratransit van will cost the transit system an additional $115,000 a year to operate.

A $300,000 federal grant is paying for the 30-passenger bus and the paratransit van.

City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry sought the new route, saying constituents were walking to work and shop along a dangerous road.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

26 mins ago

Walt Maddox says he will ‘never lie to you,’ but that’s not believable

Democrats have it good.

If a Republican started a campaign commercial with this image, they would be mocked by every media outlet in Alabama, CNN would cover it and late night shows would have a blast.

Instead, there is almost no coverage of it at all.

Why? It’s terrible and reminiscent of another media darling.

346
The other reason this ad is ignored? Walt Maddox is lying, and not just about lying.

Walt Maddox is not pro-life like he claims, nor is he pro-Second Amendment like he claims.

On abortion, Maddox wrote:

“Although I am personally opposed to abortion, under the law of the land a woman has a right to choose up until the point of fetal viability. The federal Hyde Amendment prohibits use of federal funds to pay for abortions except those that endanger the life of the woman, or that result from rape or incest, and Alabama law does not provide any state funds for abortions. The courts will ultimately decide which of Alabama’s several laws regulating abortion are constitutional, including any restrictions on new abortion clinics. As a governor sworn to uphold the federal and state constitutions and the laws of Alabama, I will faithfully execute Alabama’s laws within the constitutional limits defined by the Supreme Court.”

That’s obviously not a pro-life position. It’s a series of reason to not act to end abortion.

He’s also opposed to a legit pro-life constitutional amendment and is endorsed by Planned Parenthood. In no way does that resemble the characteristics of a pro-life candidate.

On guns, Maddox stated:

“[L]et me make my position clear. I will never favor taking any existing constitutional right away from any American unless we, as a people, come to the conclusion that restraint of some rights helps ensure the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by all.”

He’s also endorsed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun group Mom’s Demand Action.

This stuff is not even close to believable.

The media has to be disappointed in Maddox. They view him as a progressive hope who was going to carry the momentum of Doug Jones, who the media allowed to lie as well, to a Medicaid expansion and a new era in Alabama politics.

Instead, he is going to get destroyed because this entire act is unbelievable and embarrassing.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

1 hour ago

District attorney says Alabama parole rate ‘alarming’

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is criticizing Alabama’s parole board, saying violent offenders are being released at an “alarming rate.”

WSFA -TV reports that Bailey sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to investigate the parole board’s actions.

103
Bailey wrote that the board has “repeatedly and consistently released violent offenders after they have served only a minute portion of lengthy sentences.”

The district attorney asked Ivey to replace members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles as well as the board’s executive director.

The parole board told the station that there has been no change in procedure and they have no data “showing a dramatic increase in violent inmates being considered for parole prior to their original set date.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Del Marsh: ‘I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state’

In an interview with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce posted to YouTube on Monday, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who is running for reelection in his Alabama Senate District 12 race, predicted the legislature would pass the largest education budget in the history of the state in the next session.

The interviewer asked Marsh what his budget priorities were for the upcoming legislative session, to which the Anniston Republican said was education.

He noted that for the previous state budget, education funding was at its highest since 2008, which he indicated was something he wanted to build upon in the future.

124
“Education is always a priority with me,” Marsh said in response to the question. “It affects so many things. I was proud last year that we passed the largest education budget since 2008. I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state, and that’s because of what I believe as good, strong, conservative policy of economic expansion in a positive business climate in the state of Alabama. I’ve worked for that for years. I think it is paying off. And to that point, we’ll have record dollars for education this year because of the excellent economic climate in the state of Alabama.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

3 hours ago

Eight-year-old Alabama girl gives up birthday party to feed the homeless

She might be a little girl, but Dothan’s Kayla Glover has a big heart for a person of any age.

As reported by WSFA, Kayla, at first look, is your typical eight-year-old. The Alabama girl loves watching her favorite show, Spongebob Squarepants, and spends the weekend working on her multiplication skills.

However, her caring nature and generosity display a unique personality that transcends her years.

249
“It’s all about giving and that’s what she’s about,” Kayla’s father, Roosevelt Glover, said.

This year, Kayla has decided to sacrifice a birthday party with friends and will instead spend her ninth birthday feeding the homeless in the Wiregrass area.

At first, Kayla’s parents were taken aback when their young daughter said she wanted to give up having a typical celebration for her birthday.

“This was a couple of months ago,” Roosevelt explained. “We gave it a little time to kind of smoke over and see if the answer would change. So, about two weeks ago, she said it again. We asked what she wanted to do for her birthday and she said that she wanted to feed the homeless.”

Her big heart has been on display countless times before this extraordinary gesture.

“Since the first grade, Kayla will always wanted me to bring extra snacks to the school for the kids I didn’t have a snack,” Kayla’s mother, Karon Glover, reminisced.

She continued, “When she actually brought this up, I was like, I know you have a big heart, but for you to sacrifice your friends coming over and having a big birthday party, it was very heartwarming.”

Kayla’s birthday is a few days after Thanksgiving, so she wants to do a Thanksgiving theme for the food she passes out. Now, her family is working hard to make sure this birthday wish turns into a tremendous success.

“It’s real big because she’s 8,” Roosevelt added. “You wouldn’t expect that, but we’re going to make it happen.”

3 hours ago

Madison County to spend $3.3 million on land for new service center

North Alabama’s largest county is spending $3 million to buy land where a former supermarket stood with plans to build a county service center.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong tells WHNT-TV the decision was sparked by a lack of parking spaces around the current Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville.

88
Official plan for the 7.7-acre (3.1-hectare) site on the main Huntsville thoroughfare of Memorial Parkway to host the county tax assessor, tax collector, license commissioner, probate judge and possibly other departments.

Strong says the new center is centrally located and will offer easy parking “without having to circle the courthouse 50,000 times.”

The new service center is expected to open sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

