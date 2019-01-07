Sign up for Our Newsletter

5 hours ago

Del Marsh, Greg Reed discuss infrastructure, composition of the Alabama Senate

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) recently sat down for a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News, discussing the 2018 election cycle, the new composition of the Alabama Senate, the upcoming legislative session and everything in between.

In case you missed it, read the first part here. It examines the impressive electoral success that the Senate Republican Caucus experienced in 2018. Marsh and Reed outlined how their strategy was formulated, as well as how it was executed with precision.

The second part of this interview series begins to preview the upcoming session, which will be the first of the new quadrennium.  The organizational session begins on Tuesday, with the regular session kicking off on March 5.

‘A lot of energy’

With the winds squarely at their backs coming off of historic election successes, Marsh and Reed are excited to continue advancing a conservative, pro-growth legislative agenda that will move Alabama forward.

The two Senate leaders believe that the composition of the chamber is impressive – and not just purely talking about party lines, even though a 27-8 supermajority certainly gives them a blank canvas to work with.

“A lot of great people chose to run, and they’re here and they’re excited and ready to go and do the state’s work. So, Greg and I are pretty excited,” Marsh said.

Reed responded, “We are excited. One statistical topic that I think is interesting for my caucus: We’ve got 27 Republican senators, and of those 27, there’s only four men that have served in this chamber more than eight years.”

Reed advised that with the large amount of newcomers and relative newcomers in the Senate comes “a lot of new ideas” and “a lot of energy.”

And, very importantly as well, there are enough veterans to provide institutional knowledge.

Marsh added, “It also goes to the point that generally every year you see term limit legislation offered, [but] you need to ask yourself, ‘Do you really need term limit legislation when you have this kind of turnover?'”

He continued to say that they had “a good healthy mix” of veteran legislators and fresh faces – Republicans and Democrats alike.

“There’s no two ways about it, you’ve got to have some veterans still there. I think we’ve got a good healthy mix of people based on their time of service. And I think it’s better for the state to have that mix we’ve got, like we have today,” Marsh outlined.

Quality vs. quantity

It is not just the people in the chamber that have Marsh and Reed excited. The state of Alabama has pressing issues that need to be addressed this legislative session, and the Senate leaders are eager to tackle them head on.

When it comes to setting the top of the Senate’s agenda, Marsh explained that prioritizing is key.

“We’re more interested in quality than quantity,” he summarized. “We have some big issues in the state that need to be addressed.”

Marsh added, “We’re going to be very focused on the key, big issues that affect the state in so many ways. I make it very clear [to the members of the Senate] – your issues are important, they’re going to be in the system, but we’re really going to focus and get these things done first.”

Infrastructure

First comes infrastructure when speaking about the “key, big issues.” It is the 2019 legislative session topic talked about most amongst the public right now, and the Senate leaders embrace this.

“We have been studying the infrastructure of the state for months – Senate and House members have been involved, stakeholders from cities, counties, schools – [and] we want to make sure at the end of the day that our roads are as safe as possible for citizens. We want to make sure that we have an advantage in economic development through what we can offer in infrastructure,” Marsh explained.

He continued, “We acknowledge – nobody can argue this – that it has been 26 years since there’s been an increase in revenue for our roads and bridges. 26 years. There was a flat number of a tax created 26 years in ’92, it’s not moved. You can’t argue [with the fact] that you have more people on the roads today, getting more miles to the gallon for what they pay into that tax. All of that, the simplest way I can put it, is if you took a job 26 years ago and haven’t had a pay raise, you’d be saying it’s time that something’s got to give.”

Marsh said they were looking at “all the pieces” involved in the infrastructure issue, including the funding formula involved and the revenue challenges brought on by ever-increasing automotive technology.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to make sure we have safe, adequate infrastructure. And we’ve got to ask ourselves, ‘What is it going to take to get there?’ We’ve got to make sure the citizens of this state understand all the facts. And from there, we’ve got to make some decisions,” Marsh summarized.

Reed built on that, saying that infrastructure falls into what he also considers a “holdover” issue – or something that they have been talking about addressing through legislation since at least last session without a solution becoming law. In his view, Governor Kay Ivey being supportive of specific issues will be a big boon to their respective chances of passing, because of her tremendous popularity and electoral mandate.

Reed considers infrastructure one of these issues that Ivey is strongly behind, which only gives him increased confidence of its passage when all is said and done.

“I think her leadership is going to be well respected by the state based on the overwhelming vote that she received from the citizens,” Reed advised. “And I know from having talked to her personally that the infrastructure topic is very important to her. And she recognizes from a safety perspective and an economic growth perspective, just a multitude of reasons, that that’s an issue we’ve got to look at.”

He continued, “How will that solve itself? How will it look? What are all the parts and pieces?”

Those answers, according to Reed, can only be determined through “the legislative process” playing out in March.

What next?

Infrastructure is certainly not the only major issue of 2019, with Marsh singling out education reform as being on par with its scope and importance. He also named sentencing reform as something he expects to be talked about seriously, while not necessarily saying that legislation would be spearheaded by the Senate leadership like infrastructure and education.

Additionally, Reed mentioned the state prison system, ethics reform, healthcare reform and workforce development as other pressing issues that will likely be discussed starting in March. And, of course, the legislature is likely to see a lottery debate.

Education reform will be the focus of the next installment in this interview series. Be on the lookout for Yellowhammer News’ follow-up article on exactly what this will entail.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

23 mins ago

Environmentalists to foot bill for Decatur crane event amid shutdown

An environmental group says it will help fund an event celebrating whooping cranes at a federal refuge in Alabama during the partial government shutdown.

The annual Festival of the Cranes brings hundreds of people to the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur, but the facility is closed because of the funding impasse in Washington.

91
Thousands of Sandhill cranes and about a dozen whopping cranes are there, nonetheless.

The Decatur Daily reports Friends of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has agreed to cover electricity costs for two refuge buildings next weekend if the shutdown continues.

Volunteers and members of the Friends group will staff the visitors’ center. Refuge workers can be on hand, but not in uniform.

Festival activities include nature walks, photography workshops, children’s activities, art exhibits, concerts and other events.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

43 mins ago

Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor to host talk show on Huntsville’s WVNN

On Monday, NewsTalk 770AM/92.5FM WVNN will launch “The Jeff Poor Show,” a political talk radio program set to air 2:00-5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Hosted by Jeff Poor, a conservative opinion maker in Alabama and regular Yellowhammer News contributor, the show will offer listeners a fresh voice on politics, culture and the news of the day.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to work with WVNN and look forward to contributing to the political dialogue in North Alabama,” Poor said in a release.

Poor is also the editor of Breitbart News’ media vertical (Breitbart TV) and a political columnist for Lagniappe, Mobile’s alternative weekly newspaper. Boasting more than a decade of experience in political journalism, Poor previously reported in Washington, D.C. for The Daily Caller and the Media Research Center.

Poor grew up in Birmingham and has experience reporting in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. He received a Building Science degree from Auburn University and a journalism degree from The University of South Alabama.

WVNN program director and morning host Dale Jackson welcomes Poor to his lineup of talk shows. Jackson is also a regular Yellowhammer News contributor.

“Jeff Poor is an experienced media personality with a real ability to decipher local and national issues,” Jackson said. “His experience in media in Washington, D.C. and his Alabama upbringing make him the perfect fit for WVNN. I am thrilled to add Jeff to our already amazing lineup of local and national talkers.”

“The Jeff Poor Show” can be heard in the Huntsville area on 92.5 FM, throughout the Tennessee Valley on 770AM and online here.

WVNN is owned by Cumulus Radio Station Group, which is a division of Cumulus Media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Jones calls for increased ‘oversight’ of Trump when asked about impeachment

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) responded to the notion of impeaching President Donald Trump, saying that he was for increased oversight of the president while adding that Democrats must not “overreach.”

When asked by host Jake Tapper about freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday night publicly declaring House Democrats were going to “go in there and impeach the motherf*****,” Jones made his displeasure with her explicit language clear.

“First of all, I don’t think any of my constituents come up to me and say that, even the most progressive of the constituents I have,” Jones said. “They know better than to use that kind of language about the President of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public.”

171
He continued, “My folks don’t say that, I’ve not heard that from anybody in the state of Alabama over the course of this break.”

However, while not jumping directly to impeachment himself, Jones did emphasize his support of increased “oversight” of Trump and his administration.

“What I will tell folks, though, anybody that wants anything like that, I say, look, Congress has got a job to do. And the Congress has got do their job of oversight. There’s been no oversight of the administration for the last two years. We have got to do oversight in a methodical, judicial, judicious and efficient way,” Alabama’s junior senator outlined.

“That’s what we need to be looking at first and foremost – and not get bogged down in anything personal and attacks and overreach,” Jones added. “Let’s go about this the way we need to, and not just work out of this out of frustration and anger.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute rescinds Angela Davis honor

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama has rescinded its decision to honor political activist and scholar Angela Davis following unspecified complaints.

Davis is a Birmingham native who has spent decades fighting for civil rights.

116
She was an active member of the Black Panther Party, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Communist Party USA.

The institute announced Saturday that an examination of Davis’ statements and public record concluded that she did not “meet all of the criteria” for the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.

The statement did not indicate what criteria it found Davis did not meet or the origin of the complaints.

But while expressing “dismay” at the decision, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin cited protests from the “local Jewish community and some of its allies.”

Davis has criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Shelby: Economy is ‘best I’ve ever seen’

While appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) lauded the economy under President Donald Trump’s administration and discussed the impact that the partial shutdown of the government could have on financial markets.

After talking about the current impasse in shutdown negotiations, Shelby was asked by the host how the economy could be affected, especially considering how volatile the markets have been recently.

“I think it will have some economic impact, how much we don’t know yet,” Shelby advised.

Alabama’s senior senator continued, “You know, the economy is the best I’ve ever seen, Maria, in my lifetime.”

283
“Look at the jobs report even last week,” Shelby said. “I think the economy could regenerate itself on another level now. Although the stock market has dropped and gone down, a lot of people – a lot of these high-tech stocks – we could get a second wind and take off again.”

“We’ve got a lot going for us in this country if we put all these things together, quit bickering, quit fighting over little things and do what’s right for the American people,” he added.

Host Maria Bartiromo then transitioned into asking about China’s impact on the financial markets and mentioned anxiety over a possible slowdown in China’s economy, as well as their strides to cut into more foreign markets, adversely impacting America.

“Well, we realize trade is a double-edged sword,” Shelby outlined. “We need to trade. We need to trade with China. Right now, we have some estrangement there, as you well know.”

Regarding ongoing trade tensions with China, the senator continued, “I’m hoping that it’ll work out. It should be fair trade – it should be fair to all of us. And I think that’s the message the president has put out, and I think he’ll bring the Chinese to the negotiating table. It can’t be a one-way street just for China. But what happens with our relationship with China does affect the world trade. It will affect their economy – it already has. It will affect ours in the long run. But we’ve got to realize that everything should be on a level playing field as much as we can get there.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

