Conservatives and liberals should agree — it’s time to #DefundAPTV

There is a public relations crisis gripping Alabama and it must be addressed by the Alabama legislature.

The risk is so real that tourism could plummet, businesses could flee the state and educated young people could choose to move out of their home state for a more welcoming state.

A gay rat is marrying a gay aardvark and they have invited the gay rat’s third-grade students to the wedding and Alabama Public Television (APTV) refused to carry it.

Seriously.

Alabama Public Television refuses to air "Arthur" episode with gay wedding https://t.co/sg3x4UwGXR pic.twitter.com/nfe0rCuozi — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2019

Yes, we wouldn't want those kids we're forcing to have incest babies to be able to see a gay cartoon character. How would they recover? #alpolitics https://t.co/FhnRARb0u2 — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) May 21, 2019

Alabama:

Where a kid can be forced to carry daddy’s baby to term, but at least she won’t have to watch a gay cartoon wedding.#arthur #aptv #AbortionRights #alpols #ALpolitics #marriageequality #lgbtq — K i m b e r ❄️ (@we8kings) May 21, 2019

#Alabama Public Television Bans ‘Arthur’ Episode Featuring Same-Sex Marriage ⁦@HuffPost⁩ #nhpolitics #alpolitics Next, their Gestapo Police State will confiscate and burn library books, more than likely

https://t.co/XjuTOgh4aX — Germano (@_g__x) May 21, 2019

Let’s ignore how unlikely it is that a teacher would invite his students to his wedding, let’s ignore that the main character wears glasses but not on his ears and let’s ignore that this is somehow an aardvark.

Let’s ignore all of that and focus on the real issues here. Should the state of Alabama be using taxpayer dollars to fund any of this?

“Arthur” already has a controversial past in Alabama. In 2005, APTV blocked another showing of the show because there was a character with two gay moms.

A Google search says, “Arthur often deals with important issues families face such as asthma, dyslexia, cancer, diabetes, and autism spectrum disorder.”

Super-edgy stuff.

But the real problem is this kind of censorship should lead to liberals demanding that the entire entity of Alabama Public Television be disbanding for refusing to show the kind of diversity they demand out of all forms of entertainment, including Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Conservatives should be demanding that we eliminate APTV altogether because there are plenty of other outlets doing the same kind of programming and there is no need for state resources to be propping up this kind of programming.

This programming is not cheap.

These resources can go somewhere else instead of fueling the culture wars that are ripping our state apart and giving us a black eye nationally.

So…

If you are a liberal, contact your legislators and demand they #DefundAPTV for daring to erase this beautiful and brave cartoon rat and aardvark’s wedding.

If you are a conservative, contact your legislators and demand they #DefundAPTV and rein in this reckless spending on programming that is attempting to brainwash our young people.

Eliminate this menace today (and get rid of Alabama Public Radio while you are at it).

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN