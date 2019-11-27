Dale Jackson: Want to shut down Thanksgiving political debates? Ask your family members to find Ukraine on a map

As we head towards Thanksgiving dinner with our loved ones, some of your family members may want to debate impeachment for some reason.

Some sociopaths want you to set aside a separate room to have these debates.

Worried that impeachment talk could spoil Thanksgiving dinner? An etiquette coach suggests setting aside a room for such discussions and designating a calm relative as a moderator. https://t.co/2ZRg6ydOp6 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 27, 2019

Why?

I don’t know. This doesn’t really seem like something that is going to change any minds or make anyone have a better time.

Here is how you shortcircuit this conversation: Ask your family members to point out Ukraine on a map.

Use this one:

Or use this one — it won’t matter:

None of these people care about Ukraine. This is all about their desire to get rid of President Donald Trump or, as U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) put it, “dirty him up” ahead of the 2020 campaign.

They will tell you: “Ukraine is one of our most trusted allies.” They are not and never have been.

They will tell you: “The president violated his oath of office.” He did not.

They will tell you: “He is going to be removed from office.” Not going to happen.

Just ask them to point out Ukraine on a map and go back to watching football and shun these losers.

If they can’t refrain from the political talk, just be happy that, like stuffing and cranberry sauce, you only have to pretend to like them once a year.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN