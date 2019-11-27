Episode 36: Thanksgiving with DrunkAubie, SEC coaches

JCSO investigators on Monday reportedly executed search warrants on two local locations: in the 1000 block of South Sugarberry in Fultondale and in the 1800 block of Wharton Avenue in Tarrant.

A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Wednesday outlined that investigators from its vice and narcotics unit led the effort.

Suspected Mexican cartel members Roberto Chavez and Salvador Andres Chavez are each being held on $1,000,000 bonds after being arrested in major metro-Birmingham drug and firearm busts.

The Fultondale raid reportedly resulted in the seizure of 74 grams of oxycodone tablets, 42 grams methamphetamine, four grams of marijuana, $23,206 in cash and a Glock 22 pistol.

The Tarrant search reportedly garnered 26 grams methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine, one Colt Carbine rifle, one Springfield 1911 and a .380 caliber hand gun.

Roberto is 36-years-old, while Salvador is 35. They are brothers, according to the JCSO, and have been charged with two counts of drug trafficking. Both were arrested in Fultondale.

JCSO Sheriff Mark Pettway pointed to cooperation between law enforcement agencies as key to cases like this.

In this instance, the JCSO vice and narcotics unit reportedly partnered with the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit in South Carolina to make the arrests and seizures.

JCSO investigators shared information and coordinated with the Greenville counterparts, which led to the arrest of the two men in Alabama.

On the South Carolina end, GCMDEU investigators recovered six pounds of methamphetamine and charged two other men with drug trafficking.

Pettway stated, “The sharing of information is vital to stop the flow of drugs through our cities.”

JCSO Deputy Chief David Agee wrote in the release, “This offense is still under investigation and more arrest may be made.”

He added, “Investigators believe that all of these men are possibly a part of a bigger drug pipeline and cartel organization in Mexico.”

This comes as President Donald Trump is set to officially declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn