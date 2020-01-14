Dale Jackson: Governor Ivey should listen to Alabamians and say ‘no’ to more refugees
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is now in the middle of a process where she is deciding whether or not she should open Alabama up to more refugees or if she should follow the lead of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) who decided he would not take more refugees.
President Donald Trump put this decision in the hands of governors across the country when he signed an executive order giving states and municipalities the ability to opt-out on refugee resettlement.
All 43 who have announced (except Texas) say “bring them on.”
OK, take them. Alabama should not.
The reality is that Ivey knows exactly where a majority of Alabamians stand on this issue and the song and dance routine here is pretty silly.
Ivey’s spokesperson Gina Maiola told the Associated Press that the Ivey administration has not made a decision on the matter. Alabama joins Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming as states that haven’t made a decision yet.
But why?
Negative media attention.
Any attempt by a Republican governor in a Republican state to limit the number of immigrants (legal, illegal or refugee) that enter the state while be touted as a sign of cruelty and evilness.
Look no further than the wide-spread condemnation of Abbott in Texas.
Dallas Morning News Editorial Board: "Texas is the only state to turn its back on refugees, and we should be ashamed." https://t.co/mmc1IX2W9a
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2020
'Deeply disappointed' | Refugee service groups react to Gov. Abbott's decision https://t.co/f432hi4g3K
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 12, 2020
The media and their Democrats even went back to their favorite pastime of disingenuously using religion as a weapon.
ICYMI: Every Catholic bishop in Texas slammed Gov. Abbott's decision to bar refugeeshttps://t.co/81cybN3qmc
— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) January 13, 2020
Texas’ Catholic bishops have issued a sharp rebuke of @govAbbott, a fellow Catholic, following his decision Friday to ban refugees from initially settling in Texas, calling the move “discouraging and disheartening.” https://t.co/2DH3RTXTmL
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) January 13, 2020
Make no mistake, that is what this is all about.
I believe Kay Ivey will do the right thing and tell the federal government that we would like to respectfully decline any more refugees, but the fear of the media paralyzes Republican politicians in an era when President Trump has made it clear that there is no reason to fear them.
And even if there was, Alabamians have been clear with their votes to send politicians to Washington, D.C. and Montgomery that are clearly against more immigration and refugees.
It is time that their wishes come first.
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.