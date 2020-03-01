Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

T-Bone’s brings a bit of Philly to Birmingham’s Southside 46 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Worlds of Work showcases career opportunities in Alabama’s Wiregrass 3 hours ago / News
Gov. Kay Ivey and Association of the U.S. Army honor outstanding Tuscaloosa women 4 hours ago / News
D.C.-based group with ties to George Soros supporting Doug Jones 5 hours ago / Politics
Alabama Launchpad winners take home $150k in prize money 6 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions makes late pitch to primary voters in Birmingham — ‘I know this state, I’m proud of this state — I don’t apologize one bit about it’ 6 hours ago / News
How to prepare yourself in the midst of a pandemic 7 hours ago / News
Alabama super-volunteer gearing up to help Trump campaign in battleground states 7 hours ago / News
2020 James Beard Award semifinalists include Alabama restaurants and bars 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Martha Roby: Congressional internships offer unique opportunities 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
First class of community college lineworker students nearing graduation in Mobile 24 hours ago / News
$24 million redevelopment of Birmingham’s American Life building passes halfway mark 1 day ago / News
UPDATED: Jones not attending fundraiser in Paris 1 day ago / News
Alabama, Auburn football stars among those supporting veterans and wounded warriors 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump and East Alabama 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Red Eagle now among top shotgun ranges in South 1 day ago / Outdoors
Livingston, Whatley elected to lead Alabama Space Authority 2 days ago / News
Lewis touts McCutcheon; Brooks touts Trump, his record with space and defense 2 days ago / Opinion
Human clinical study begins at UAB for groundbreaking brain tumor treatment 2 days ago / News
Amendment One puts kids first, politicians last 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
D.C.-based group with ties to George Soros supporting Doug Jones

The progressive-minded People for the American Way spent $42,459 in February supporting U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 2020 reelection bid, according to recent FEC filings.

People for the American Way was founded in 1981 by television producer Norman Lear, who created shows like “One Day at a Time,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times” and “All in the Family.”

The group counts among its major victories the tanking of Robert Bork‘s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, and it has strongly opposed the majority of President Trump’s nominations to the courts and agencies of the federal government.

The group has significant financial ties to liberal megadonor George Soros through his Foundation to Promote Open Society.
The type of independent expenditure that People for the American Way spent to support Jones is listed as “Membership email communications.”

It would appear the group has been using its wide-ranging network of supporters to raise awareness for Jones in the hopes that Democrats will rally to his aid for what will be an uphill reelection fight.

Independent expenditures are not made in coordination with the campaign itself, per federal law.

People for the American Way is headquartered in Washington, D.C., but it counts among its board members Hollywood celebrities like actors Alec Baldwin and Seth McFarlane.

RELATED: Jones raises over 86% from out-of-state individuals in latest fundraising period

The most recent financial reports available to the public show that George Soros’ Foundation to Promote Open Society granted the group $195,000 in 2017.

The watchdog site InfluenceWatch says that Soros-funded groups have given People for the American Way millions of dollars over the life of the organization.

The Jones reelection campaign could become a hotbed of outside spending that both favors and opposes Alabama’s junior senator. Jones has been tabbed by most political observers as the most vulnerable incumbent in the U.S. Senate.

Jones’ first run for the Senate was marked with large amounts of outside spending both for and against the Democrat from Mountain Brook. Outside groups spent over $13 million in that special election in 2017.

Additionally, a shadowy outside group funded by silicon valley billionaire Reid Hoffman used deceptive online techniques to try and aid Jones’ first run for the Senate in 2017, according to a report by the New York Times.

Jones after the election disavowed the tactics of that group, saying he was “outraged” and calling for the effort to be investigated.

Jones will face the eventual Republican nominee on November 3, 2020. The GOP primary will be held Tuesday, March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

T-Bone’s brings a bit of Philly to Birmingham’s Southside

When Anthony “T-Bone” Crawford was just a kid, he dreamed of having a cheesesteak restaurant. He drew pictures of what his place would look like – with lots of happy customers and a mailbox out front.

Today, the Philadelphia native, who was raised in Oakland, California, owns and operates T-Bone’s, a cheesesteak shop in Birmingham’s Five Points South. True to his dream, there are lines out the door during busy times, and there’s a mailbox out front.

But realizing his dream was not easy.

Crawford first opened the restaurant in Center Point in 2002. He had a second location on Highland Avenue until he lost that lease, but his Birmingham customers followed him to the original store.

“The people from the Southside, bless them,” he says. “They helped keep us going. They would travel – it’s not far, but it’s far – and they would come and support us. I mean, ‘Shout out to the Southside.’”

He moved back to Southside and opened his Five Points location in 2014. And now his Center Point customers come here.

And through all this moving around, Crawford weathered some of the toughest economic times in recent memory.

“It was a hard time, a really hard time. … Where we were located at in Center Point, we were tucked in with the car dealerships. If you remember, the car dealers were having a horrible time. So, it really affected us. We had to work a lot harder. I would walk around and pass out menus, and I would just try to keep our name out there because … money was tight, and a lot of people were going through some hard times,” he says.

“I’m not supposed to be here. There’s no reason why I should be here. I didn’t finish college. No bank would loan me any money. I did it all myself. Maxed out my credit cards. Went into debt. When times got tight, I doubled down my effort. Worked around the clock. Got up every day thinking about it. Sometimes that’s what it takes, you know. If you want it, you gotta get it. It’s as simple as that.

“I worked hard. My family pushed me. I had support from friends. I felt like I had a good product, and I wasn’t going to stop. It was a struggle, believe me, but I felt like it was my time. And I was blessed.”

It helped that he had (and has) a solidly delicious menu.

Crawford knows a good cheesesteak when he tastes it and makes it. And his mantra at T-Bone’s is, “We make cheesesteaks, not mistakes.”

They also make cheesesteaks in a number of ways.

There’s the Famous, a savory mix of freshly cooked sirloin steak and grilled onions under melted white American cheese. You can add mushrooms and bell peppers if you want. Crawford likes to say the most popular sandwich “is the one you like.” So, they make it like you want it.

“We like to give people something fresh when you come in the door. We take your idea, and we make it happen,” Crawford says. “You know that your food is cooked fresh every time.”

Crawford has his own riffs on the classic Philly sandwich, too.

The Irie, with grilled lean sirloin, red onions, lettuce, tomato and white American cheese, features a delicious, sweet-spicy jerk sauce and is one of his top-selling items. Mexicali steak dresses the sirloin with salsa and cheddar cheese sauce. There’s even a Philly made with grilled chicken instead of steak.

All these cheesesteak sandwiches are served on rolls from Amoroso’s Baking Co. “Cheesesteak is not a cheesesteak without Amoroso rolls,” Crawford says, “and we get our rolls straight from Philadelphia.”

They also make hoagies like the Carlo Gambino with Black Forest ham, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, basil, olive oil, oregano and salt and pepper. Wrap versions of the cheesesteaks and hoagies are served on flatbread. Bone wraps include the Meat Haters with lettuce, tomato, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and a special sauce, as well as the Jive Turkey with honey-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mushrooms, cheese and sauce.

“We do salads,” Crawford says, “incredible salads. If you order a salad from us, we go make it in the back. They don’t just sit around.”

There are burgers like the Dirty South version with a half-pound of lean ground beef, lite mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, white American cheese and Jack Daniel’s grilling sauce. The crisp, panko-breaded onion rings are delicious, and the fry choices are many. There are Plain Ole Fries; cheddar fries; spicy fries; ranch fries; and cheesesteak fries, which are topped with steak, onions, peppers, cheese and chipotle aioli.

You also can get homemade cheesesteak eggrolls. And there’s a nacho take on cheesesteak with sirloin, onions, melted cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos and chunky salsa on a bed of tortilla chips. It’s called “Dat Damn Dip.” It’s just one of several clever names.

T Bone’s serves up authentic Philly cheesesteaks to a T from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The near-steady metallic clink of spatulas chopping and tossing ingredients on a hot cast-iron cooktop adds to the distinctive ambiance of this little restaurant. Walk alongside the busy, open kitchen to place your order. “If you’re in here and you see us and it’s crunch time, we’re moving,” Crawford says. “It’s like a dance – we’re doing twists and we’re listening when you’re not thinking we’re listening. We do restaurant good. We do food good. You know what I’m saying?”

Take your seat beneath the huge, colorful murals at a cozy booth (one decorated with a map of Birmingham and another with book covers) or choose a high-top table for two or four; pull up a stool if you need to.

Crawford’s customers are students from UAB and Samford and nearby Ramsay High School. They are people who work in offices downtown and in hospitals all around. They are tourists staying up the street at Hotel Indigo.

He wants all these people to think of T-Bone’s as “the place that you have to go. If you have friends that are visiting. I wanted to be the spot that you have to take your friends to make them remember Birmingham,” he says. “Birmingham has a lot of incredible food and a lot of places that you can go and just get blown away. We have a lot of competition in Birmingham, and we want to stand out. We try to stand out every day.”

Crawford employs about 10 people; he’s loyal to them, and they are all committed to his vision of delicious, fresh food.

“You can tell that the person that prepared (the food) put the heart into it, and they care about it,” he says. “And it’s not just about how it tastes, it’s how it looks, how it goes out. We might not be the fastest all the time, but we’re always going to be the freshest. We always want to put our love into every sandwich that we make.”

Crawford says he’s proud to have achieved his lifelong dream.

“Sometimes you have to pat yourself on the back. Sometimes you have to look in the mirror and say how proud you are of yourself and what you’ve done, because a lot of times nobody’s going to tell you that. You have to feel good about yourself. … I come in on my days off, and I walk around the store and I thank the ice machine, I thank the grill. It’s real. It’s real. It’s amazing.”

T-Bone’s Authentic Philly Style Cheesesteaks and Hoagies

1017 20th St. South
Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Closed on Sunday

205-582-9993

https://www.tbonescheesesteaks.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Worlds of Work showcases career opportunities in Alabama’s Wiregrass

More than 5,000 eighth-grade students spent time last week at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, but they weren’t riding rides. Instead, they were learning about careers and opportunities available in the region.

The students came from schools in southeast Alabama, northwest Florida and southwest Georgia to attend the fifth annual Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW). The career experience spanned two days and provided students an engaging, informative, educational and hands-on awareness of high-demand, high-wage career options.

“I’m having fun and learning a lot,” said Ashlyn Roberts from Wicksburg High School in Newton. “I’ve learned a little about some careers I never even thought about before.”

The event is also designed to inform teachers about current and future workforce needs in the region.

“Not all of these students will go to college, and events like this are a great way to show them there are fantastic career opportunities available to them if they get their high school diploma,” said Southeast Worlds of Work Project Manager Melanie Hill. “When you show a student, who might not be bound for a four-year college, that they can make $60,000 a year with a diploma, and more with an associate degree, you open up a whole new world to them.”

Southeast WOW exposes eighth-graders to career possibilities in Alabama’s Wiregrass from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Representatives from Alabama Power and Farley Nuclear Plant helped open those worlds to students by showing how Southern Company employees “make, move and sell” electricity.

Farley volunteers demonstrated the “make” portion by inviting students to use a stationary bike that generated power for a blender to make smoothies.

“The kids were great! They loved pedaling the bike to make drinks,” said Jessica Gressett, an engineer at Farley. “The blender is pedal powered and it’s an easy way to explain that the same principle is used at Plant Farley to produce electricity by using steam to turn the turbines and generators.”

Linemen, engineers and others from Alabama Power demonstrated aspects of their company’s power delivery system. The students had the opportunity to use tools to open and close various switches on distribution poles that were erected for the WoW event. They watched how employees use drones to work on the electric system.

“This event is something we look forward to each year as we emphasize the safety aspects of our jobs,” said Power Delivery Distribution Manager Kendal Adams, of the Phenix City Crew Headquarters. “We love what we do, and we enjoy sharing our experiences with the students. Because, hopefully, in about four years or so, we may be working beside some of these young people we met this week.”

Other career fields represented at the event included automotive technology, aviation/aerospace, health science, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, military and public service.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Gov. Kay Ivey and Association of the U.S. Army honor outstanding Tuscaloosa women

The Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) honored five exceptional women in Tuscaloosa Feb. 26.

During the Women’s Leadership Luncheon at the Tuscaloosa River Market, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gave awards to Army National Guard 1st Lt. Kayla FreemanBecky YorkLaTonya Jemison, Dr. Khristina Motley and Ellen Potts.

Nicolas Britto, president of the AUSA West/Central Alabama Chapter and a retired Army lieutenant colonel, welcomed the 270 guests.

Leadership Luncheon recognizes Alabama women from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ivey said she was thrilled to honor the nominees, who she thanked as “trailblazers who knocked down barriers, one by one.” Because of these female leaders who prepared the way, Ivey said there are now many female CEOs, politicians and business owners who are examples to generations of incoming women.

“As a girl growing up in Wilcox County, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without the stories of trailblazers like former Gov. Lurleen Wallace,” Ivey said. “She was a mentor and a dear friend. The women who have gone before us have showed us that lasting change is possible if we work together toward a common goal. Working toward a common goal is something special I hold in my administration, and that is what we do to get things done in our great state.”

Freeman, the first African American female helicopter pilot in the 200-year history of the Alabama National Guard, was awarded Veteran of the Year for 2019. She said the award was “beyond all my dreams.”

“It’s just a blessing to see my hard work and dedication and many, many sacrifices many people don’t see the final product, but all of this was in the making and it’s a blessing to be recognized,” said Freeman, who flew more than 250 combat flight hours during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.

“I never thought I’d be in this position, but I knew I had a dream, I had a goal,” said Freeman, who graduated from Tuskegee University in aerospace science engineering and was enrolled in ROTC. “I wanted to fly and I wanted to engineer, and it took a lot of hard work and some of it looked impossible. In the beginning. I even told myself, there’s no way, there’s no way. But I kept my faith in God, and I kept pushing.”

Jordan Plaster, who was instrumental in establishing Tuscaloosa Rotary Club’s Honor Flight, called York “superwoman.” During the past 10 years, Plaster and York have worked tirelessly to send 850 World War II and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C.

“Each Honor Flight costs about $100,000, but all of our veterans go for free,” courtesy of Tuscaloosa Rotary Club’s sponsorship, Plaster said.

York’s family has a long heritage of military service: her father, uncle and father-in-law were all World War II veterans. She said it has been a tremendous honor to work with Honor Flight.

“It’s been very important to me because I come from a family of veterans,” said York, state president of the EnergizersAlabama Power’s retiree service organization, which has 11 chapters statewide. “I can trace the veterans in my family to the American Revolution, so I’m really proud to recognize veterans and help repay them for the things they’ve done for me and the life I get to live.

“It’s been an honor to provide for our veterans and give them an opportunity to go somewhere and do something they haven’t done before,” said York, who was a manager for Alabama Power’s Aliceville and Reform offices for 37 years.

Motley has been a teacher in Tuscaloosa for 23 years and oversees Hillcrest High School’s Choral department. She directs the school’s all-inclusive choir of multidisabled students. More than 30 members of her Women’s Choir sang at the awards program.

Jemison is a guidance counselor at Hillcrest High School and a mentor to Army Junior ROTC students. She earned a master’s degree in school guidance from the University of West Alabama and has served the Alabama school system for 18 years.

Potts is executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa. She has served the organization since 1997

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Launchpad winners take home $150k in prize money

Two young Alabama companies won the Alabama Launchpad competition this week, and took home major investments to boost their organization’s growth.

Alabama Launchpad is an initiative from the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

Acclinate Genetics, an early-stage start-up, won $50,000 and CerFlux, a slightly more mature company, won $100,000.

Acclinate Genetics, based in Huntsville, was founded by Dr. Del Smith. He told the EDPA that his company aims “to address the lack of minority participation in clinical trials, which results in problems in drug efficacy for minority populations.”

CerFlux is based in Birmingham, and it is the company’s second time winning the Alabama Launchpad contest. In 2019 the firm won the category that Acclinate Genetics won in 2020.

According to the EDPA CerFlux is “working on personalized medicine solutions to identify the most efficacious cancer therapeutics for patients.”

“It’s wonderful to see two life sciences companies win Alabama Launchpad,” said EDPA President Steve Spencer. “It’s a strong indicator of the strength of this growing industry in the state, and all of the finalists competing exemplify Alabama’s diverse vertical sectors.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Jeff Sessions makes late pitch to primary voters in Birmingham — ‘I know this state, I’m proud of this state — I don’t apologize one bit about it’

BIRMINGHAM — It is officially now within the 72-hour window for when Alabama Republican voters head to the voting booth to select their preference for who should represent the GOP on the general election ballot on November 3 against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent the last Saturday before the Tuesday primary in areas south of downtown Birmingham, where he is expected to do well. First, he met with voters at the Jefferson County Republican Party’s pre-GOP primary pancake breakfast event in Vestavia Hills, where he also talked to members media, including with the Associated Press and LA Times.

Following that event, Sessions made a stop at Lloyd’s Restaurant, a long-standing North Shelby County institution, for a meet-and-greet event, where he made his late-primary pitch.

“A United States Senate seat is a very serious thing,” Sessions said. “There are two basic aspects of it. One is you need to protect this state’s financial interests — make sure we get our share of the pie that comes out of Washington.”

Sessions emphasized that Jefferson, Shelby, Walker and St. Clair Counties were at the “core” of Alabama’s economy. He noted Interstate 22’s completion in Alabama (also known as Corridor X), which stretches from just southeast of Memphis, Tenn. to Interstate 65 just north of Birmingham, proclaiming it as a benefit to the local Birmingham economy, as well as northwestern Alabama’s economy. Sessions explained how making it possible occurred during his tenure on the Senate Transportation Committee, and hinted that the Northern Birmingham Beltline could be next.

“You also want a senator from Alabama who understands our values, who believes in them, who was raised with them,” Sessions said while pointing out he along one attendee were raised near Camden in Wilcox County, along with Gov. Kay Ivey. “We were raised with good values, just like Alabamians are. It’s part of you — church, school or home — and I think those values are exactly what America needs right now. I advocated them without apology and have done so the entire time I’ve been in the Senate.”

Sessions voiced his frustration with the “career politician” label given to him by his opponents.

“It offends me, irritates me to have people say, ‘You’re just a career politician. In effect, you’ve sold out. You’ve quit working. You’re part of the establishment. You’ve lost contact,'” he said. “Well, I went to every county, every year — 67 counties in this state as a senator. I know this state. I’m proud of this state. I don’t apologize one bit about it. And if you think I’ve gone sorry, lazy and have sold out — don’t vote for me. I’m going to tell you — I did not. And if you took a poll of sophisticated leaders in Washington, they would say, ‘Sessions had stuck firm to his beliefs and his constituents.’ Many of them would say that, and probably a few that wouldn’t like me.”

If elected to another stint in the U.S. Senate, Sessions offered a glimpse into what voters could expect.

“I’m not going to be a potted plant,” he said. “I feel like I can be more effective now than I was before, and I intend to be more effective if the Lord lets me than I was before.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

