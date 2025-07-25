Politics

Crow endorsed by Alabama Farmers Federation in House District 63 race

Austen Shipley

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Tuscaloosa businessman Norman Crow in the upcoming election for House District 63.

John E. Walker IV, Tuscaloosa County Farmers Federation president, is touting Crow’s personal involvement and accomplishments when given presiding positions.

“Norman Crow has long been a leader in Tuscaloosa County,” said Walker. “He participates in many aspects of our community and has been in key positions of leadership, always producing outstanding results. We know he will do the same thing for us in the Alabama Legislature.”

Crow thanked ALFA for its show of support.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Alabama’s farmers,” said Crow. “I look forward to working with them to promote our state’s most valuable resources both in and outside of Tuscaloosa and west Alabama.”

Crow received his degree in accounting from the University of Alabama in 1990. His career has been spent at Southern Natural Gas, Tenneco Energy, Duke Energy, Reliant Energy, and Innovative Energy Services. He also owned and operated DT Freight, a local transportation business. He presently serves as a licensed real estate agent with Hamner Real Estate.

Crow entered the race shortly after State Rep. Cynthia Almond, the former occupant of the office, was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to be the next President of the Alabama Public Service Commission.

The House District 63 seat represents portions of Tuscaloosa County.

Gov. Kay Ivey has set September 30 as the special primary election date, October 28 as the special primary runoff date, and January 13, 2026, as the special general election date for the race.

Austen Shipley is the News Director for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @ShipleyAusten

