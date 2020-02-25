Crimson Tide to host 2020 Clinic of Champions

The University of Alabama’s football team announced Monday that it plans to host a 2020 Clinic of Champions this spring on the university’s campus.

The clinic, which will be hosted and led by Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff, is set to take place from April 2-4, 2020.

According to an online press release, the clinic will feature NFL and College Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickle, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely, Panthers quarterback coach Jake Peetz and Dr. Kevin Elko.

The clinic is also slated to host a “Chalk Talk with the entire Alabama coaching staff along with a session with defensive line coach Freddie Roach.”

“The Clinic of Champions is open to coaches only,” the press release stated. “All coaches attending are asked to bring their coaches card or a letter from their school for verification.”

To sign up for the clinic, which will cost $60, click here.