Counties publicize Rebuild Alabama 2020 road construction plans, Alabama boasts nation’s third lowest fuel prices

Accountability and transparency were heavily stressed during debate of the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan this spring. However, a new development might go a long way to showing that these were not just talking points but promises fully intended to be kept.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) on Monday announced that the state’s 67 county commissions are making their 2020 road and bridge construction plans available for public inspection.

Adopted by each county governing body, the plans are available online on the ACCA website. These plans were adopted as required in the Rebuild Alabama Act passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in March.

The Rebuild Alabama Act raised the statewide fuel tax by six cents on September 1. In a statement, ACCA executive director Sonny Brasfield emphasized the necessity of transparency in where this new revenue will go.

“We have consistently said that it’s essential the public have immediate access to how the new revenue will be used,” Brasfield said.

“County governments have worked collectively so they can be responsible and accountable with each dollar,” he advised.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, which will raise the fuel tax an additional two cents in both 2020 and 2021, established strict requirements for transparency with and accountability of taxpayer dollars.

One such requirement was for each local governing body in Alabama to adopt by August 31 an annual transportation plan detailing the list of projects to be prioritized in the coming year based on anticipated revenue and to make that plan visible to the public.

Brasfield added that the ACCA will release a statewide overview of the projects in the coming days, and when project specifications and bid announcements are available, that information will also be available on the association’s website.

“The Association is committed to providing the public with timely and accurate information now and moving forward,” he concluded.

Even with the six-cent fuel tax increase already implemented, Alabama’s average fuel price is the third lowest in the nation as of Monday at noon.

Only Mississippi and Louisiana have lower average fuel prices than the Yellowhammer State. Compared to neighboring states, Alabama’s average price is over 20 cents cheaper than Georgia, 15 cents cheaper than Florida and 5 cents cheaper than Tennessee.

RELATED: Rebuild Alabama projects keep coming: Hwy 82 in Prattville and Hwy 411 in Cherokee County

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Too many Republican primaries have devolved into contests over who loves Trump the most.

According to recent reports Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) is over it.

An aide close to Roby reportedly told the Washington Post that Roby was leaving Congress because “she was tired of pretending she backed Trump.”

For her part, Roby said none of that matters.

Spokesperson Emily Taylor said, “It would not matter who is president or speaker of the House. Rep. Roby has chosen to close this chapter.”

Of course, Roby ran a campaign where she was constantly accosted by the media, her opponents and her constituents about this issue and it seemed like only this issue.

Obviously, this was just overblown nonsense. For all the attention it was given, she won a run-off for her seat and easily won reelection.

But Trump super fans are different. All disagreement is seen as an attack. Agreeing only 85% of the time might as well be viewed as switching your party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

Candidates continuously recount how often they voted with Trump, how they supported him before others did or how they are truly the one who loves him the most.

It’s sad and embarrassing, but it works.

We saw it in the 2017 U.S. Senate GOP primary, and this battle gave us U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). It is going to happen in the 2020 U.S. Senate GOP primary again.

In the past, the argument would be about who has the most conservative positions or who has the most conservative support.

For now, that is over. You are either 100% pro-Trump or your a traitor to the party.

Yes, the Joe Scarboroughs, Justin Amashes, Bill Welds, Mark Sanfords and John Kasichs of the world get all the attention, but the Democrats have their own Civil War brewing, although it will never be called that.

What these people don’t understand, or more likely don’t care about, is that the opposition to the current man in the White House is not enough.

The anti-Trump media that insists that anything short of renouncing any views Trump holds or refusing to support impeachment makes you “complicit.”

Being a conservative in this world has got to be infuriating.

This is truly a no-win situation. Trump supporters attack you for not being pro-Trump enough and his detractors attack you for not being anti-Trump enough.

So while we may never know for sure if this is why Roby is not running for reelection in a race she would most likely win, who would blame her if it was?

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

The dumpster fire continues to burn within the Alabama Democratic Party.

In the latest escalation amidst a highly publicized internal party battle, Alabama Democratic Party vice-chair Randy Kelley has called Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) “a racist,” according to a Monday report by the Washington Examiner.

Kelley, an African-American, was one of the candidates opposed by the Jones-led faction’s attempted coup of the party last August.

Since their entire slate lost during that election, Jones and his allies have taken the fight to a more friendly venue: the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

During the last 12 months, personal attacks have been lobbed both ways.

Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley and the current leadership of the party have been accused of hindering the electoral chances of Democrats in the state, while Jones’ faction has essentially been called sore losers lashing out after their 2018 defeat.

However, the war of words certainly has not stopped there.

Worley, when the DNC first called for a new state party election earlier this year, called that directive “racial.”

Things have only amped up since then, including choice words from Alabama Democratic Conference chairman Joe Reed.

Then, there was Alabama Democratic Party secretary Val Bright recently saying that Jones and the DNC were trying to implement a “plan to strip voting rights from blacks” through attempted changes to state party bylaws that would decrease black representation within party leadership.

Worley soon thereafter doubled down on Bright’s premise, saying the DNC, Jones and their allies would “be burning in hell for taking away people’s voting rights.”

And, despite Worley and Kelley subsequently being stripped of their DNC credentials, a resolution to the squabble does not appear to be on the horizon.

Worley has said that the DNC is attempting to beat “Alabama into submission,” adding that she will not step aside from her role as chair despite the opposition.

On Monday, her vice-chair chimed in.

“This is a racist attempt to undermine our black voters and steal an election,” Kelley, also a United Methodist pastor, reportedly told the Washington Examiner.

“There is not anything wrong with Nancy Worley or the bylaws. The only thing that is wrong for them is they lost the election,” he added of the Jones-led group.

Kelley also stressed that Jones is “obsessed” with gaining control of the state party.

“Yes, Doug Jones is a racist,” Kelley emphasized. “He said during our first meeting with the DNC Credentials Committee that he has been called a Dixiecrat. If the Dixiecrats are not racist, who is?”

He continued, “It’s their last chance because they can’t win in a fair election … the closest election was the chair race [with] the gentleman that they ran against Nancy Worley, but my election wasn’t even close at all, so they have a problem with blacks. Even though we are the majority of voters. They want us to vote. They want us to pick the cotton, but they don’t want us to manage the plantation.”

The DNC has ordered that the state party hold new elections by October 19 or risk losing delegation seats at the 2020 Democratic convention. The national party is also attempting to force the State Democratic Executive Committee to adopt new bylaws approved by a DNC subcommittee last week.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Nearly $700,000 in federal grant money will go to a nonprofit group that works with Hispanic immigrants in central Alabama.

An announcement from the governor’s office says the Birmingham-based Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is receiving the money to work with immigrants who become victims of crimes in Blount, Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Advocates say immigrants are sometimes hesitant to report crimes because of fear of entanglement with law enforcement and cultural differences.

A statement by Gov. Kay Ivey says crime victims deserve assistance regardless of their background, and she is praising the immigrant-aid group for its work.

The money will help provide services including support groups and advocacy for crime victims.

The Justice Department grant is being administered by the state.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday will join hundreds of partners from across the country to observe National Voter Registration Day, a national holiday celebrating our great American experiment.

In 2018, more than 860,000 people across all 50 states registered to vote on this annual holiday. In the Yellowhammer State specifically, 7,617 new voters entered the rolls on National Voter Registration Day last year.

In a statement on Monday, Merrill outlined that his office has been working tirelessly throughout his time in office to register more eligible voters and facilitate increased voter participation.

His trademark line has seemingly become “easy to vote and hard to cheat,” as the state breaks record after record for registration and participation metrics while cracking down on fraudulent voting activity during his tenure as secretary of state.

“One of the things we’ve done in the last four years, eight months, and four days that I’ve been in office is ensure that each and every eligible U.S. citizen that is a resident of Alabama is registered to vote and has a photo ID,” Merrill advised.

“We have made a concerted effort to boost civic engagement in the state, bringing the total number of registered voters to 3,519,091 as of Friday, September 20th, shattering every record in the state for voter registration and voter participation,” he added.

On Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office will host voter registration drives for eligible Alabamians to obtain a free government-issued photo voter ID card in Monroe County and Wilcox County.

From 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., staff members will be located at Beatrice Town Hall, and from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., they will be located at Pine Apple Town Hall to register voters and issue photo voter ID cards.

The office will also be visiting additional counties in the coming months. You can view a schedule of visits here.

Additionally, Alabamians can always visit their local board of registrars or the secretary of state’s office in Montgomery during business hours to obtain a free voter ID card.

Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smart phone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

Merrill concluded, “We are excited to celebrate this special day that encourages increased participation in our electoral process! We will continue to work daily to promote voter registration and participation through our multi-media campaign, advertising, visits to all 67 counties, and various other special events.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Jones wants marijuana off the controlled substance list

  • While U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was speaking with reporters, he was asked about marijuana, to which Jones said that marijuana being on the controlled substance list is a state issue, but he added “it is about time that we moved it off the controlled states list.”
  • Jones also doesn’t think we should be “continuing to incarcerate people” for marijuana, but instead wants to focus on “higher-level drug trafficking and human trafficking.” Jones also made mention that he thinks “Veterans in particular” want more leniency on marijuana.

6. Over-the-counter vaping products aren’t the issue

  • In response to injuries and deaths that appear to be related to black-market vape products, Walmart has announced that they will stop selling legal vape products.
  • The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to try and figure out what is causing the lung issues. Signs point to black-market products, but the two entities have both encouraged people to stop vaping altogether.

5. Alabama has to pay their opponents’ legal bills, again

  • After U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson decided against Alabama in a legal battle to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, he then ordered Alabama to pay $675,964 in legal fees for abortion clinics that fought Alabama’s attempted ban.
  • The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and two abortion clinics in Alabama, but the procedure ban was deemed unconstitutional because it would make it nearly impossible to perform a safe abortion after 15 weeks.

4. Impeachment talks are back

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have changed her stance on impeaching President Donald Trump. On Sunday, she said that a “whole new stage of investigation” could be coming due to Trump’s phone call in July with Ukrainian officials.
  • Pelosi has also deemed this time in the Trump administration as a “grave new chapter of lawlessness,” and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wasn’t shy to share how she felt impeachment is necessary, but on Twitter she said that “the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it.”

3. Alabama prison population is dropping

  • The Bureau of Justice Statistics has released a new study that shows Alabama’s prison population has dropped nearly 25% in the last several years, making Alabama have the eighth-highest reduction in the country.
  • But with our prison population decreasing, our jailing rate is the 11th highest in the country, with 1,850 people per 100,000, which is about 90,000 people per year going to jail in Alabama.

2. Governor Kay Ivey’s procedure went well

  • It was announced last week that Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had early-stage lung cancer and on Friday she underwent an initial outpatient procedure at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
  • Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said the procedure went “well and as planned,” and added, “She is back in Montgomery and looks forward to returning to her regular schedule next week.”

1. Trump, the Bidens and Ukraine

  • After a weekend of speculation, President Donald Trump implied he wants some of the information about his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released. Trump was apparently pressuring officials in Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his possible dealings in Ukraine.
  • Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that Trump didn’t pressure them, but that there were conversations, which “touched on many questions, sometimes requiring serious answers.” A natural gas firm that Hunter Biden previously had ties to is being investigated for corruption, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that while Joe Biden was vice president, he worked to keep Hunter’s company from investigation.

