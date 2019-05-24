Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Planned Parenthood, ACLU do what Alabama legislature wanted, files lawsuit against abortion ban
Alabama red snapper fishing season set to begin
House approves wine shipment legislation
Episode 11: Most hated Auburn foes
Funeral set for Auburn police officer killed by gunman
State Rep. Matt Fridy: Legislature's general fund lottery proposal would have been rejected by voters
Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles' failure leads to max settlement allowed under state law
Planned Parenthood-organized boycott participant Colorado Sec of State Jena Griswold's office spent a total of $1,800 in last 3 years in Alabama
Watch: Injured Auburn PD officer's K-9 partner visits him in hospital
7 Things: Planned Parenthood is leading a boycott of Alabama, no more marriage licenses in Alabama, Pelosi and Trump can't stop bickering and more …
Rocket sendoff a reminder of Alabama's critical role in human space flight
Bill to abolish marriage licenses passes Alabama House, heads to Ivey's desk
Byrne, Shelby file bill to ensure terrorists like the 'American Taliban' are never again released early
Mountain Brook High School band members prepare to perform on the beaches of Normandy
Montgomery selected by military for major software development project
With the lottery dead, what about the illegal gambling in Alabama?
Report reveals Planned Parenthood helped orchestrate government boycott of Alabama
Rogers: 'Democrats can't let go of their Russian hoax conspiracy theory'
Alabama Senate passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense — Named after slain Auburn PD officer
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

20 mins ago

Planned Parenthood, ACLU do what Alabama legislature wanted, files lawsuit against abortion ban

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Alabama and Planned Parenthood Federation of America on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama’s newly signed into law HB 314, which is exactly what the Republicans in the state legislature wanted all along.

Alabama’s new law, which was always expected to be blocked by a federal court before it would take effect in November, would ban abortions except when the life of the mother is in danger. HB 314 would criminalize doctors, not women, by making it a Class A felony to perform an abortion and a Class C felony to attempt an abortion.

Proponents of the legislation have been clear in their intentions since the bill was still being written. This includes State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the bill’s sponsor.

“We not only expected a challenge to Alabama’s pro-life law from ultra-liberal groups like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, we actually invited it,” Collins explained in a statement on Friday. “Our intent from the day this bill was drafted was to use it as a vehicle to challenge the constitutional abomination known as Roe v. Wade.”

The bill is entitled the “Human Life Protection Act,” and is now the nation’s strongest law shielding unborn babies from being aborted. Proponents of the legislation have explained it is intended to be a “vehicle” to get the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood, actually using the exact language from that infamous court decision in the bill.

Collins and State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who carried the bill in the Senate, have outlined that the question at hand is whether the baby in the womb, or “in utero” legally speaking, is a person and should have rights as such.

Collins on Friday welcomed the legal battle, concluding, “This lawsuit is simply the first battle in what we hope will ultimately be a victorious effort to overturn Roe and protect unborn babies from harm. Alabama’s state motto is ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights,’ and I am deeply proud that this Legislature, this governor, and this state are leading the charge to defend the rights of the unborn.”

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU was filed on behalf of “Alabama abortion providers,” according to the special interest groups’ joint press release.

In a statement, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project said politicians across the country have been “emboldened by President Trump’s anti-abortion agenda.”

One of the plaintiff’s in the new lawsuit, Dr. Yashica Robinson (the owner of Alabama Women’s Center), claimed, “Our patients at Alabama Women’s Center already have to overcome so much just to get to our doors, and this law further shames them, punishes providers like myself, and stigmatizes essential health care.”

In a statement of her own, Staci Fox, president and CEO at Planned Parenthood Southeast, asserted, “We are defending the work of the brave folks who came before us. And we are fighting to take this country forward, not backwards.”

Dr. Leana Wen, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, alleged, “[T]he public is on our side.”

In November, Yellowhammer State voters passed Amendment Two 60%-40%, officially declaring Alabama as a pro-life state.

In addition to Dr. Robinson, plaintiffs represented in the case are Alabama Women’s Center, Reproductive Health Services, West Alabama Women’s Center and Planned Parenthood Southeast.

The complaint was filed in the United States District Court of the Middle District of Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall previously said his office would be prepared to defend the new law against expected legal challenges.

The lawsuit comes immediately following the revelation that Planned Parenthood was involved in at least one government’s boycott of the state of Alabama stemming from the abortion ban, even though the organization has insisted and continues to maintain the ban will never take effect.

The ACLU of Alabama this week was on the losing side of another legislative battle, when the organization opposed a bill passed by the House to protect First Amendment free speech on public college and university campuses in the Yellowhammer State.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

50 mins ago

Alabama red snapper fishing season set to begin

Alabama state officials are reminding recreational anglers that state and federal waters open for red snapper fishing on June 1.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Marine Resources Division says fishing will be open Friday through Sunday from June 1 to July 28, and Thursday, July 4.

The department says those dates only apply to those fishing from recreational boats and licensed party boats that do not have federal for-hire fishing permits.

The season for federally permitted for-hire boats have a season that runs from June 1 to Aug. 2.

Alabama’s private vessel quota for this year is about a million pounds.

The department says it will monitor landings and may adjust the private vessel season length to give anglers the most access possible while staying within the quota.
1 hour ago

House approves wine shipment legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives has passed legislation allowing residents to purchase wine and have it shipped directly to their house.

The bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) would allow licensed wine manufacturers to obtain a permit to deliver limited quantities of wine directly to Alabamians.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does not currently allow such shipments.

The bill passed 77-11. It now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Thomas Jackson (D-Thomasville) jokingly shouted during Thursday’s debate, “What’s wrong with the wine we got now?”

The line was a reference to former Rep. Alvin Holmes who famously asked in a 2008 debate: “What’s wrong with the beer we got? I mean the beer we got drank pretty good, don’t it?”
2 hours ago

Episode 11: Most hated Auburn foes

DrunkAubie talks about what’s going on in the world of Auburn since episode 10: QB Malik Willis entering the transfer portal, a WR grad transfer, Auburn’s football Twitter account gets suspended before and more!

DrunkAubie then discusses some of Auburn’s biggest individual foes.

2 hours ago

Funeral set for Auburn police officer killed by gunman

A police officer killed by a gunman in Alabama is being honored with a funeral at the 9,100-seat Auburn Arena.

The ceremony for Auburn police officer William Buechner is being held Friday afternoon.

City offices are closed for the day, and residents are being asked to line a street to honor the veteran officer as the funeral procession travels from the arena to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Buechner was shot to death and two other officers wounded as police answered a call about a domestic disturbance in a mobile home park on Sunday night.

A man who led an Alabama National Guard fire team is charged with capital murder and other offenses.

The officer is survived by his wife and two children.
