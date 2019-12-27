Community rallying to help hospitalized boy whose parents died in Town Creek tornado, as well as three other injured victims
Eight-year-old Landen Godsey remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Alabama as a result of injuries sustained during the storm that killed his parents last week. Three other victims, Marcus Johnson and married couple Wayne and Martha Lovett, remain hospitalized with wounds caused by the tornado.
According to The Decatur Daily, the citizens of Alabama are not waiting around to start helping them all out.
A GoFundMe established by coworkers of Landen’s dad, Chase, has exceeded a $30,000 goal to help with the funerals of Landen’s parents and any medical bills Landen may incur.
Additionally, Landen has received verbal commitments from both Wallace State Community College in Hanceville and the University of Alabama System that, together, will provide him with a scholarship for a four-year degree should he choose to pursue one.
But there is still a lot of help needed.
An additional GoFundMe page has been set up by Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett, publicly championed by State Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) and supported by numerous other elected officials in the area. The funds raised will benefit all the currently hospitalized victims as they attempt to rebuild their lives.
According to the GoFundMe, Wayne and Rhonda Lovett are: “A husband and wife who had already lost their home by fire once this year and had just purchased and settled into their new home in September. Wayne recently retired and Rhonda has been a stay-at-home mom and wife. Wayne and Rhonda are fighting for their lives at UAB hospital.”
A Facebook fundraiser for the Lovetts raised $3,644.
Marcus Johnson, according to the fundraising page, is: “A 40-year old man on disability who has been left with nothing to come home to.” The write-up adds, “Marcus is stable and on a ventilator at Huntsville hospital.”
The fund set up by Garrett and promoted by Gudger has an overall goal of raising $60,000 with the aim to give $20,000 to each of the three families. As of 11:00 a.m on Friday, December 27, $4,547 has been raised.
Gudger told Yellowhammer News that he has received around $28,000 through other means than the website, so the effort is around halfway to its goal.
You can give to that fund here.
“No one’s getting any of these funds except for the three families,” said Gudger.
Gudger added that he is working to get Landen’s educational commitments in writing.
Additional help is coming from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Disaster Relief Account, and Gudger said he is working with the Mobile Home Association to find new homes for the Lovetts and Marcus Johnson.
“My job is to help is much as I can,” remarked Gudger.
