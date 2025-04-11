Community rallies to support Ireland Farms after devastating fire

Tragedy struck Ireland Farms in Alpine, Alabama, late Sunday morning when a fire engulfed and destroyed the property’s barn.

The owner of the beloved structure, Scott Ireland, awoke to find it reduced to ash with most of his vital equipment and supplies inside completely lost also. Though the damage was severe, the most important news is that no one was harmed. Still, the loss is immense. The blaze destroyed equipment, seeds, plants, packing supplies, office records, and countless essentials that keep a farm running.

In the face of the tragedy, however, the spirit of community is shining through.

The Market at Pepper Place—a Birmingham-based farmers market known for supporting Alabama’s growers and producers—is calling on the community to lend a hand. Since its founding in the summer of 2000, the Market at Pepper Place has served as a vital bridge between local farmers and consumers, championing access to fresh, healthy food while fostering a thriving local economy.

Now, the Market is asking neighbors near and far to help one of their own rebuild.

Ireland Farms has launched a GoFundMe campaign to aid in recovery efforts. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to the farm and help restore what was lost. For those unable to contribute financially, simply sharing the campaign and spreading the word is another meaningful way to support.

How to Help:

Donate via GoFundMe: Help Ireland Farms Rebuild

Send support via Venmo: @Ireland-Farms

Share their story on social media to expand the reach.

To follow updates and show your support, visit the Market at Pepper Place on Instagram: instagram.com/p/DIPaklTStAl

Sherri Blevins is a writer for Mountain Valley News and a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].