CNN reporter banned from WH event: ‘I’m from Alabama, I’m not rude’ 4 hours ago / News
Alabama farmers welcome government aid to ease blow from tariffs 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones teams up with key Republican senator to fight tariffs 9 hours ago / News
11th Circuit revives Birmingham minimum wage lawsuit 10 hours ago / News
Parkside Elementary School teacher has classroom entrance painted as mural of Bryant-Denny Stadium 11 hours ago / News
Audit shows Opelika city broadband a financial sinkhole 13 hours ago / News
Debbie Wood wins District 38 Republican runoff by seven votes 14 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 15 hours ago / Sponsored
Multiple escapes reported at Loxley Work Release Center 16 hours ago / News
7 Things: The president’s lawyer turns on him, tariff war brings on socialism, Walt Maddox answers simple questions but wants a gubernatorial debate, and more … 17 hours ago / Analysis
Congressman Mo Brooks calls out AL.com columnist for not disclosing payments from his opponent’s campaign 17 hours ago / Analysis
If Walt Maddox wants a debate with Kay Ivey, maybe poll in the high-30s first 17 hours ago / Analysis
Man electrocuted while working on Thompson High School 17 hours ago / News
Mobile street named to honor Jim Crow-era murder victim 18 hours ago / News
Maddox officially challenges Gov. Ivey to debate, Ivey responds 1 day ago / News
Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby: Let’s keep up the momentum on funding bills 1 day ago / News
Supreme Court to hear case of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison in October 2 days ago / News
Black female pilot makes history in Alabama National Guard 2 days ago / News
Examining the data: Are Alabama politicians truly among the country’s most corrupt? 2 days ago / Analysis
Federal Mine Safety grants to honor 25 miners killed in Alabama 2 days ago / News
Another CNN reporter has found themselves in hot water with the White House. This time the reporter tried to use her Alabama roots to clear her name.

According to a CNN report, Alabama native Kaitlan Collins was ‘dis-invited’ to an event in the Rose Garden after she shouted numerous questions at President Trump during his meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

After being told by White House officials that she would not be able to attend the Rose Garden event, Collins says that she responded by explaining, “I’m from Alabama. I’m not rude. I believe you should always be polite when you ask a question. I totally believe that.”

During Trump’s meeting with Juncker, Collins twice asked, “Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?”

After not receiving a response, she continued with additional follow up questions regarding Cohen. Collins then concluded by asking, “Why is Vladimir Putin not accepting your invitation, Mr. President?”

In addition to referencing her Alabama manners, Collins also said her line of questioning was “totally normal.”

Alabama farmers bracing for tariffs expressed support for a $12 billion aid package announced by President Donald Trump’s administration this week, but some economists warn that a trade war could be costly.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the relief on Tuesday.

John McMillan, the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, said dairy and pork producers represent a fairly small share of the state’s agriculture exports and that cotton prices actually up. But he added that soybean prices have been depressed.

“Today, it looks like soybean providers are going to be the biggest beneficiaries in Alabama,” he said.

Soybeans ranked as Alabama’s 15th most valuable export in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, although the $210 million figure was down five percent from 2014. Chicken products accounted for another $165 million in exports.

The Alabama Farmers Federation also expressed support for the Trump administration’s actions.

“We appreciate President Trump’s administration recognizing the impact intense trade negotiations are having on U.S. farmers and providing assistance to weather tough economic times,” the group’s director of national programs, Mitt Walker, said in a statement. “Alabama farmers remain hopeful the ultimate solution will be a healthy trade environment where U.S. agriculture can compete on a level playing field with the rest of the world.”

Officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have said details about applying for assistance will be made available in September. The assistance will have three components:

  • The Market Facilitation Program, authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and administered by the Farm Service Agency, will provide incremental payments to producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs.
  • A food purchase and distribution program administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service, which will purchase fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk left unsold because of tariffs. Those products will be sent to food banks and other nutrition programs.
  • The Trade Promotion Program, administered by the Foreign Agriculture Service in conjunction with the private sector, which will help farmers find new export markets.

American farmers are dealing with the impact of retaliatory tariffs imposed by the European Union, Canada, Mexico and China in the wake of measures taken by the Trump administration on imported steel and aluminum.

McMillan said Alabama farmers have a great deal of anxiety over tariffs. He said it is too soon to determine how much the state’s farmers might benefit from the aid.

“Most of these programs are going to be dependent on the comparison of prices when the program is opened,” he said.

The president on Wednesday urged patience while he tries to negotiate better long-term trade deals.

“China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice – until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year,” he tweeted.

Despite the risk to Alabama farmers, McMillan said Trump is justified in taking on unfair trading practices by China.

“I tend to agree with the president,” he said. “Everyone who is knowledgeable about this situation knows that China has been taking us to the cleaners for years.”

But Daniel Sutter, interim executive director of the Manuel H. Johnson Center at Troy University, said there are better ways to confront abuses than an open-ended trade war. He noted that the World Trade Organization has procedures for penalizing countries that violate trade rules.

When both sides ratchet up tariffs, it harms innocent victims, Sutter said.

“These farmers weren’t doing anything wrong,” he said. “They were just growing their crops, and now they’re caught in the middle of a trade war.”

Perdue, the agriculture secretary, said in a statement Tuesday that the relief package was a short-term solution.

“The President promised to have the back of every American farmer and rancher, and he knows the importance of keeping our rural economy strong,” he stated. “Unfortunately, America’s hard-working agricultural producers have been treated unfairly by China’s illegal trading practices and have taken a disproportionate hit when it comes [to] illegal retaliatory tariffs.”

McMillan said the aid program would be operational in time for the fall harvest. But he added that it might not be necessary if Trump wins the concessions that he is seeking.

“Theoretically, some of this could be resolved before the program even gets started,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander introduced the Automotive Jobs Act of 2018 on Wednesday, in an attempt to stymie President Trump’s auto tariffs.

The bipartisan legislation would require the International Trade Commission (ITC) to conduct a comprehensive study on the well-being, health and vitality of the United States automotive industry before any tariffs could be applied to goods.

“I share President Trump’s desire to see continued growth in our manufacturing sectors and to secure trade deals that benefit our country, but his tariffs are not leading to more manufacturing jobs in Alabama,” Jones said in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“Instead, they have manufactured a crisis that threatens to permanently harm our businesses and our farms,” he said.

The ITC would have to include in that report, among other things, details on how tariffs affect automotive manufacturing costs and how that impacts the industry’s jobs in the United States.

The Jones-Alexander tariff fighting partnership goes back to at least early June when the two senators wrote a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross – through whose agency the tariffs are carried out – urging him to reconsider.

Both Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield have expressed concerns about the tariffs’ effect on the state’s automotive industry.

A federal appeals court says a lawsuit can go forward challenging an Alabama law that blocked the city of Birmingham’s attempt to set a minimum wage.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order dismissing the lawsuit.

The majority-black city of Birmingham had planned to raise the minimum wage from the federal requirement $7.25 hourly to $10.10.

But the Alabama Legislature swiftly passed legislation to block cities from raising the minimum wage.

Supporters of the state law say the city initiative would stall economic development.

The appeals court says fast-food workers have a plausible claim that the state law is racially discriminatory and deprives blacks from equal economic opportunities.

The court says the judge was correct to dismiss other claims in the suit.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

A Cullman elementary school teacher has a nice surprise for some of his students when the new school year starts.

Parkside Elementary 4th-grade teacher Danny Weaver teamed up with artist Aaron Sullivan to create an entrance for students resembling the north end zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium, known as the “Walk of Champions.”

An audit report from Opelika shows that the city’s municipal broadband network is a big money loser, dragging down the city’s otherwise healthy finances.

John Boles, a local accountant who completed the audit for the City of Opelika, told the Opelika-Auburn News that the telecommunications fund, OPS One, has a negative balance of $13.4 million and “is the only major fund that has a deficit position.”

Overall, the city’s general fund showed a positive balance of $59.4 million for fiscal year 2017.

Additional debt also comes from the utilities division of Opelika Power Services subsidizing the internet component of OPS. OPS One has received $7.4 million from the utilities division and has been authorized by the city to borrow up to $13.2 million at an initial interest rate of 2.62 percent with the tab due by 2038. 

City leaders said OPS One’s total negative position is now $20.9 million, counting the loan from utilities. The interest payments total nearly $500,000 a year. They initially said OPS One would pay for itself in five years, with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller telling Watchdog.org in 2016, “[W]e are on pace with our five-year plan to be at break even.”

In a letter to Opelika-Auburn News last week, Mayor Fuller adjusted the timeline when he wrote that “the city anticipated that it would incur substantial losses during the first five years of operation.”

Now, Opelika has pushed its break-even projection back to eight to 10 years. Derek Lee, director of OPS, told Opelika Auburn News that OPS One borrowed additional money to get its business up and running “and that created a deficit net position.”

“Once OPS One breaks even and then begins to generate more revenues than expenses, the extra revenues will be used to repay the amounts borrowed and will improve the net position,” he said. “How quickly that happens depends on the residents of Opelika.”

He said the city broadband network now has about 3,700 customers. It had about 2,700 in 2016. Lee said in April that “our competitors have been very aggressive.”

In a post debunking a Harvard study that claims municipal broadband offers much lower rates than private providers, the nonpartisan Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) noted that some internet service providers have lowered rates as competition from city internet networks ramped up. But that doesn’t mean the group, which has received plenty of praise from Democrats like California U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who is a big advocate of municipal broadband, is for government-built networks.

Doug Brake, the foundation’s director of broadband and spectrum policy, said, “We at ITIF believe that muni broadband should generally be avoided: Private broadband, coupled with regulatory oversight, provides much better incentives for efficient operation and long-term innovation.” 

Yellowhammer News previously reported in 2016 that OPS One’s famous gig service (meaning subscribers could get download and upload speeds of one gigabit per second) had just one subscriber at that time, and its second-tier service of 300 megabits per second had no subscribers. 

T. Randolph Beard, an economics professor at Auburn University who has been critical of government-broadband projects like OPS One, said such efforts can scare private providers from entering the market or expanding their own services, leaving taxpayers or ratepayers on the hook depending on the success or failure of city internet.

“It’s a kind of ironic self-fulfilling prophecy,” he said.

Studies have shown successes are few and far between, and there are horror stories of projects like iProvo in Utah or OptiNet in Virginia that resulted in taxpayers taking it on the chin.

The University of Pennsylvania released a study in 2017 that found 11 of 20 municipal broadband projects examined generated negative cash flow, and only of two of the 20 were expected to make enough money to pay off the debts they had incurred within the estimated 30-to-40 year life of a broadband network.

Lead researcher Christopher Yoo pointed out that his team could only examine those 20 because the 68 other municipal broadband networks they identified didn’t report the finances of their internet divisions separately from their power divisions.

“Many cities managing these projects have faced defaults, reductions in bond ratings, and ongoing liability, not to mention the toll that troubled municipal broadband ventures can take on city leaders in terms of personal turmoil and distraction from other matters important to citizens,” said that report.

Johnny Kampis is an investigative reporter for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance Foundation

 

