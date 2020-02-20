‘Age is just a number’: 91-year-old Alabamian inspires while working out in his ‘comfortable’ overalls

A retired 91-year-old principal from Semmes, Alabama, has won over skeptics at his local gym where he works out in his preferred exercise outfit: overalls and a shirt.

According to NBC’s “Today Show,” which first reported this story, Lloyd Black joined his local Anytime Fitness location last year so he could increase his stamina for completing household tasks.

Ashley Seaman is the general manager of Anytime Fitness in Semmes. She told NBC that Black is “just a friendly soul” who won Member of the Month for January 2020.



“It’s cute because he will go to the other silver sneakers, the elderly members, and he’ll show them how to use the machines,” added Seaman.

Black told NBC that he prefers his unique gym clothing because they stay in place when he is active and “they are very comfortable and warm.”

He joked, “The reason I wear [overalls] is very simple: I don’t have much hips. If I get too active, I have trouble keeping my pants up.”

Seaman said that Black proves “age is just a number it doesn’t mean you can’t get into the gym and it’s never too late.”

At the end of the day, Black is inspiring others, although that was not his initial intention. His workouts are now benefiting many others than just himself.

“If it helps others, I’m glad to do it,” he concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.