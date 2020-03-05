Club for Growth enters AL-01 runoff fray with attack ad on GOP congressional hopeful Jerry Carl

Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, is going up with a 30-second spot critical of Mobile County Commission Jerry Carl, a Republican candidate for Congress in Alabama’s first congressional district.

Carl finished ahead of former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) by 1,226 votes out of 99,094 votes cast. Neither was able to earn a majority, coming in at 39% and 38% respectively, forcing a March 31 runoff between the two.

Club for Growth Action endorsed Hightower in the early going of the contest.

“President Trump says what he means, but Jerry Carl says anything,” a narrator says. “Carl promised to oppose tax handouts to big business then backs $20 million in handouts to billion-dollar corporations. Trump tells it like it is. Carl tells it like it isn’t.”

Club for Growth was active in Alabama’s U.S. Senate Republican primary, spending throughout the cycle on advertising critical of U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) U.S. Senate candidacy. Byrne came up short on Tuesday in his bid to earn a spot in a runoff. Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face off on March 31.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.