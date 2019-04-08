Cliff Sims joins digital marketing firm in Birmingham
Former Trump aide and Yellowhammer News founder Cliff Sims has announced his next move. Sims announced Monday that he would be joining Birmingham’s Telegraph Creative as partner and president of the firm.
Yellowhammer News first mentioned Sims’ imminent move in its Rumors and Rumblings feature last month.
Telegraph CEO Kevin McLendon pointed to Sims’ experience on major issues of national relevance in welcoming him to the firm.
“Cliff has led successful communications, messaging and branding campaigns at the highest level, with the highest stakes, and has a long track record of delivering results,” said Telegraph Creative CEO Kevin McLendon. “He is also a successful entrepreneur and has a deep understanding of the trends that will define the future of communications and technology. Bringing him in as a partner further positions Telegraph as one of the top strategy and solutions firms in the country.”
For his part, Sims believes Telegraph’s approach to branding fits well with companies in highly competitive markets.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Telegraph team,” said Sims. “Kevin has been a friend of mine for a long time and I’ve always respected the quality of work that Telegraph produces. Whether it’s helping companies improve their products, services or processes through digital transformation initiatives, or empowering them to grow market and mindshare through innovative branding, marketing and PR strategies, Telegraph is the ideal partner for brands who are playing to win. I’m excited to become a part of that.”
Founded in 2011, Telegraph Creative focuses on its role as a digital transformation and brand strategy agency. By deploying subject matter experts in creativity and technology, Telegraph partners with brands to help them connect with their consumers in a digital world.
Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News