Christian non-profit expanding free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds to Birmingham
Montgomery-based Life On Wheels, a Christian non-profit organization, is expanding its Image Clear Ultrasound (ICU Mobile) services to Birmingham, free of charge.
ICU Mobile is a licensed, mobile, medical clinic that offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds for women who are not under the care of a physician. The service itself was founded in Akron, OH, and Life On Wheels brought it to Alabama.
The premise of ICU Mobile, according to an organizational release, is that “89% of women who see their own baby on ultrasound will choose to parent, even if they were initially considering abortion.”
Since December 2016, Montgomery’s ICU Mobile has parked in central locations and offered free pregnancy testing, obstetric ultrasounds, community resources and referrals to women who may think that abortion is their only option.
During this time, ICU Mobile Montgomery has reportedly served 2,869 women, reviewed 2,572 Pregnancy Tests, performed 2,347 ultrasounds and seen 2,296 clients who decided to parent. According to a release, 206 women planning on getting abortions changed their minds after seeing their own baby on ultrasound through the Montgomery service. ICU Mobile staff in the location have followed up with clients 5,039 times, given clients over 859 Bibles and 101 clients and family members have professed their faith in Jesus Christ.
Now, the same services will be extended to the streets of Birmingham Monday-Friday, beginning February 6.
To lead up to the Birmingham launch, a “Blessing of the Bus” for the new Magic City-based ICU Mobile Unit will take place on Thursday, January 30, at 6:30 p.m. CT at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. The public is invited to attend and tour the new mobile unit.
Walk-ins are welcome at all ICU Mobile parking locations. You can see the Birmingham location schedule here and the Montgomery location schedule here.
