Alabama’s Stephen Still moves from Maynard Cooper to Balch & Bingham

Balch & Bingham on Tuesday announced the continued growth of its public policy and government relations practice with the impressive addition of Stephen W. “Steve” Still as a partner who will be located in the Alabama firm’s Washington, D.C. and Birmingham offices.

Still, who earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law, comes to Balch from another Birmingham-based powerhouse firm: Maynard Cooper & Gale. Still had been a shareholder and the chair of the governmental affairs practice at Maynard.

The distinguished attorney has more than 40 years of experience representing large financial services, insurance companies and manufacturing companies before legislative, regulatory and governmental bodies, including Congress, federal departments and agencies and state governmental bodies. Still previously served as an officer and chief governmental relations executive for two of Alabama’s largest publicly traded companies: Sonat Inc. and Globe Life Inc.

In a statement, Balch managing partner Stan Blanton said, “Steve brings an outstanding mix of law firm and in-house government relations and public policy experience that provides our clients with a unique and informed perspective as they look to navigate increasing state and federal regulatory challenges and opportunities. With decades of experience representing various industries in a broad range of regulatory and legislative matters, he adds a depth of knowledge to Balch that fits well with our existing federal policy team and will greatly benefit our firm and clients.”

“Steve is an old friend and a number of our partners have worked with him over the years and admire his effectiveness, collaborative approach and dedication to clients. His arrival marks an important step in the continued growth of our federal policy and financial regulatory practices,” he added.

Still is the only attorney in the state of Alabama who is a member of the Federation of Regulatory Counsel, which is the only nationwide association of attorneys who specialize in insurance regulatory matters. As such, he works closely with the Alabama Department of Insurance representing clients with insurance regulatory interests.

Additionally, Still is a former member of the Business Council of Alabama’s (BCA) board of directors and was named the inaugural recipient of The Still Ambassadorial Award, named in his honor for his dedication and leadership in helping advance Alabama’s pro-growth business interests at the state and federal levels.

In 2019, he was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” in Alabama for his government relations practice. This recognition highlights a single lawyer in each practice area within a designated metropolitan area.

Still’s arrival follows the firm’s recent addition of Brian Rell to lead the firm’s Washington, D.C. office in October. Well joined Balch after serving venerable Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) for 11 years as chief of staff.

The firm’s D.C. office also includes Margaret Caravelli, a partner who focuses on energy, environmental and transportation issues for petroleum refiners and electric utilities. She works closely with clients on legislative and regulatory matters involving the Clean Air Act including the production of transportation fuels and generation of electricity. Caravelli boasts over a decade’s worth of experience serving as a senior legal counsel to key U.S. congressional committees, in the House of Representatives and the Senate, responsible for environmental and energy policy. In addition to her Capitol Hill experience, she previously managed the federal legislative affairs of two industry trade associations, counseling member companies on energy and environmental legislation, as well as relevant federal regulation.

