‘Cheers to 10 Years’: Birmingham Restaurant Week 2019

“Cheers to Ten Years!” 2019 marks the 10th year that foodies all over the state will flock to Birmingham to live it up on the culinary scene.

If you have traveled through the Magic City lately, you likely observed all the brand new restaurants popping up all over town. In fact, many attribute the food scene as one of the leading charges in revitalizing the city.

Founded in 2010, Birmingham Restaurant Week was designed to highlight some of the city’s tastiest venues. Kicking off with only 30 participating venues, the special week quickly became recognized as a premier spot on everyone’s calendars, and the list of participants grows each year. The concept is to get locals interested in all the incredible culinary opportunities Birmingham has to offer. From James Beard award-winning fine dining hot spots to local fast-casual hits turned national chains, Birmingham is doing something right in the food game.

For 10 days, August 16-25, participating restaurants all over the city will be offering special lunch, dinner and tasting menus to show off the food that is making Birmingham foodie-famous. Dishes will be priced as specials and many restaurants will even offer one-of-a-kind meals specially crafted for Restaurant Week guests. Prices will range from $10 to $40 on the week’s special offerings.

From fine dining establishments boasting white tablecloths and mouthwatering cuisine to BBQ spots offering the best finger-licking good cheese biscuits this side of the Mississippi, there’s something for every palate. It’s the perfect time to head out to your favorite spot to grab some of their yummiest fare at killer deals, or discover some of our brand new delicious spots popping up all over town.

Restaurant Week screams girls’ nights and date nights and everything in between. Grab your friends and schedule a night or two out on the town. No tickets are required, so make your plans to visit some of your favorite spots now!

You can visit Birmingham Restaurant Week’s website to read up on the latest news about the event, including the list of participating restaurants.