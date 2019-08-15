Losers in three-way competition for 55-year Mobile Bay Bridge contract get bidding expenses reimbursed says State Rep. Stringer

As if the proposed $2.1 billion Interstate 10 Mobile Bay Bridge needed another distinction from other projects, it turns out the remaining three competing groups bidding for the project will have their bidding expenses reimbursed.

During an appearance on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile” on Tuesday, State Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) told host Sean Sullivan that win or lose, the companies involved in the bid would not walk away empty-handed.

Stringer, a freshman lawmaker, said he was opposed to the plan.

“You’re looking at doing a toll bridge on the heels of a gas tax,” Stringer said. “They haven’t even started collecting the gas tax, and we’re already talking about doing a toll. We need to think some of this out and how we do some of these projects. I’m definitely against the toll. I think we’ve got to look at other options before we go and do the toll and put a burden on our citizens.”

Stringer and other Mobile and Baldwin County lawmakers had a meeting with Gov. Kay Ivey recently while she was in Baldwin County for the Business Council of Alabama’s Governmental Affairs Conference. The Mobile County lawmaker said it seemed as if the governor and others in her administration had their minds made up about the project.

“I get that feeling, too,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a done deal. Is it close? Probably so. I think the people’s voices are starting to be heard. I’m the representative for North Mobile County and West Mobile, and the toll bridge is not going to affect us as much as it will others. And our citizens are in an uproar over it.”

Later in the segment, Sullivan asked Stringer about the reimbursement issue, to which Stringer confirmed and said the deal was one that many construction company owners would like to have.

“I have a lot of friends that are construction owners that would love to get reimbursed for the projects they don’t get on job sites,” Stringer said.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.